thesungazette.com
FOOTBALL: Miners come up empty in first game against Tulare Western
VISALIA – The Tulare Western Mustangs dominated the El Diamante Miners in both possession and points in their first test of the season on Aug. 18. In Tulare County’s first football game of the 2022 season, the Mustangs bested the Minors 31-13. Before the 31-13 Thursday night drubbing,...
thesungazette.com
VOLLEYBALL: Marauders clobber Lions blockers for 3-0 sweep
PORTERVILLE – Monache volleyball beats Kerman in a battle of the blockers for a 3-0 sweep. Both the Marauders and the Lions finished first in their leagues last year and both teams lost their first game, leaving each side hungry for a win. Despite losing their star player, Morgan Hunter, to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in a scrimmage last week, and the Lions putting up excellent blocks, the Marauders pulled out three sets in a row.
Kingsburg, August 20 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Paso Robles High School football team will have a game with Kingsburg High School on August 19, 2022, 19:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Long Beach Poly football cruises past Clovis
Long Beach Poly defeated Clovis 56-7 on Thursday. The Cougars look to bounce back in week two against Sanger.
Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore gets a slice of the pizza pie
Lemoore is finally getting its slice of the Round Table pizza pie. The newest location for the popular West Coast pizza franchise opened in Lemoore on Aug. 10. “They needed another pizza place around here and we showed up for them,” said general manager Israel Perez.
yourcentralvalley.com
Kings River Winery; one of the stops on local ag tour
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The Kings River Winery in Kingsburg has been operating for nine years. Wine grapes are grown and processed into wine on the winery property. “We make pretty much everything from A to Z,” said owner, Bob Bagbasarian. That includes the Teroldego variety...
thesungazette.com
Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk
VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
Man who died in Bakersfield apartment explosion identified
There are new developments concerning the explosion that happened at a local apartment complex in Downtown Bakersfield in June.
cmac.tv
Unfiltered: Are Fresno Schools Prepared to Stop a Mass Shooter?
DescriptionThe Unfiltered panel explores whether Fresno-area schools are prepared for a mass shooter and what kind of measures are being taken.
Hanford Sentinel
Customers line up for Crumbl Cookies as new store opens in Hanford
Crumbl cookies aren't your average cookie, and now Hanford residents can try the delectable treats for themselves. The newest Central Valley Crumbl Cookies location opened Friday next to the Super Buffett in the Target shopping center on 12th Avenue. A weekly rotating menu includes chocolate chip - a seminal favorite...
Fresno would be under water, warns UCLA catastrophic flood study
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Climate change could create catastrophic flooding in multiple areas of California, including the Central Valley, a UCLA research study warns. Climate scientists investigating this possibility were motivated by a megaflood occurred in California in 1862, calling it the “ArkStorm scenario,” reflecting the potential for an event of biblical proportions. The […]
montanaoutdoor.com
Fresno Fishing Report by Brian Olson 8.19.22
Fresno is 20% full. Inflow is 549 cfs and outflow is 1112 cfs. Water level is very low. Not many fishermen out. Call Fresno Tavern or Stromberg Sinclair for current conditions.
news-ridgecrest.com
Beware of bears when visiting Sequoia National Forest
Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument – Visitors to Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument often enjoy wildlife sightings: squirrels, birds, deer, and sometimes even a black bear. Unfortunately, encounters with bears are not always good, especially when there’s food involved. In recent weeks,...
COVID-19 variant ‘CENTAURUS’ found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest COVID-19 variant has been identified by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH). According to a FDCPH announcement on Thursday, the COVID-19 BA 2.75 subvariant known as ‘Centaurus” was found in a test done on July 22, 2022. This subvariant was first found in India, where it is […]
Search continues for missing Selma woman
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for a missing Selma woman entered its 10th day on Wednesday. 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 at an ampm gas station near Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance cameras captured Jolissa walking into the business and making a purchase at […]
clovisroundup.com
Farmers market cancled due to heat
With heat advisory warnings and temperatures surpassing 100 degrees, Friday night’s Aug. 19th farmers market is canceled due to heat. Thursday morning it was announced that the farmers market on Aug. 19 would be canceled. The Friday night market that serves as a showcase for local vendors and farmers that is held in the heart of Old Town is a main attraction to many in the Clovis community. The farmers market helps provide a space for local vendors to gather in the heart of Old Town Clovis and share their products and produce with the community in hopes of growing their outreach with the community and bringing more people to Old Town Clovis.
kingsriverlife.com
Arthritic Senior Husky Surrendered Twice
Valley Animal Center does a monthly column in KRL. In March, 2012, Valley Animal Center rescued a litter of puppies. Kimana (animal ID: 12969), a Siberian Husky mix, was part of this litter. She was adopted quickly after her rescue, but five years later in April, 2017, she was surrendered by her family back to Valley Animal Center. Her family was moving and the new home would not allow pets. Kimana spent only a few weeks with Valley Animal Center before she was adopted the next month in May. Sadly, similar to her first home, she was surrendered years later. Her family was moving and would not be able to bring her with them. In June, 2022, at ten years old, Kimana returned to the kennels of Valley Animal Center.
FOX 28 Spokane
Cement truck flipped onto side after striking elk near Hanford site
HANFORD, Wash. – A commercial cement vehicle struck an elk early Thursday morning while driving on SR-240 near the Hanford Nuclear Site. According to Washington State Patrol, the large vehicle hit the animal around 4 a.m. and was overtuned onto it’s side as a result. “When youre out...
Man who died in rollover crash in June identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died in a rollover crash in the McFarland area in early June has been identified. Elvin Humberto Chacon Castro, 44, of Wasco was the operator of the vehicle that ejected him after he struck a tree and rolled over, according to the coroner’s office. The coroner’s office said […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: David Ruiz
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is David Ruiz. David Ruiz is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 27-year-old Ruiz is 6' 2" tall, 220 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where David Ruiz is hiding, call Crime...
