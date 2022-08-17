ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keller, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Allen Planning and Zoning commission denies storage facility

An application for a self-storage facility near Ridgeview Drive and Custer Road was denied by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission. At a Monday Planning and Zoning meeting, commissioners voted the item down in a 6-1 vote with Commissioner Gary Stocker voting in favor of the item.
ALLEN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Morningstar Storage now open in Lewisville

Morningstar Storage opened its Lewisville location July 28. (Courtesy Richelle Loewenstein) Morningstar Storage opened its Lewisville location July 28. The storage space at 1850 McGee Lane was previously occupied by McGee Lane Self Storage. The facility offers 24/7 access to indoor climate-controlled storage units as well as drive-to-your-door storage units. Morningstar Storage also owns a facility in Flower Mound. 972-848-8890. www.morningstarstorage.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Larry Lease

Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished Projects

A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded.Josh Olade/Unsplash. A popular Arlington construction contractor filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients with unfinished projects. Fox 4 spoke to many people who paid the contractor thousands of doors, only to be left with unfinished projects. According to Fox 4, RJ Construction's Robert Jordan has been quiet since declaring bankruptcy, but just a few months ago he was airing his own grievances with a local school district.
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine OKs funding for highway safety projects

Grapevine is planning several road projects as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Improvement Program. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Grapevine City Council approved $209,054 at its July 19 meeting as part of an agreement to share costs on five projects through the Texas Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sugared + Bronze coming soon to Hillside Village Shopping Center in Dallas

Sugared Bronze is opening its new location in Hillside Village Shopping Center near Lakewood. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sugared + Bronze, a national beauty salon, plans to open a new location in the Hillside Village Shopping Center at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane near Lakewood sometime this winter, according to an Aug. 17 release. The Dallas location will mark the company’s first opening in Texas. Services include professional airbrush tanning and sugar-based waxing. The business will be located between Ebby Halliday and Texas Goods Co. A phone number is not yet available. www.sugaredandbronzed.com.
DALLAS, TX
The Community News

District announces gate closure schedule

The Aledo ISD has notified parents and guardians in the school district that the parking lot gates around Aledo High School, the Aledo Learning Center, Daniel Ninth Grade Campus, and Coder Elementary School will be locked overnight and some during the school day on a set schedule. The gates were...
ALEDO, TX
luxury-houses.net

Asking $6.2 Million, This Beautifully Designed Home in Westlake offers a Open Floor Plan and Spacious Outdoor Entertaining Area

The Home in Westlake, a transitional style estate with clean lines, stunning steel, glass doors throughout, Ipe wood accents and spacious outdoor entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 1714 Post Oak Pl, Westlake, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeff Watson (Phone: 817-501-1923) & Cheryl Staley (Phone: 817-939-7131) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Westlake.
WESTLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: Prairie House Lewisville

When you combine the history of a 150-year-old feed mill with the history of a family who’s been operating restaurants here in Denton County for over 30 years, there is a special kind of magic that happens. And that’s the magic you’ll discover when you visit Prairie House in Old Town Lewisville.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

