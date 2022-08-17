Read full article on original website
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
While in Texas, Former President Donald Trump Said We May Have to Do it AgainTom HandyDallas, TX
Developers bring ‘single-family’ rental community options to McKinney
In recent months, the city of McKinney has seen an influx of single-family rental communities, such as Legacy at McKinney, announcing plans to develop. (Rendering courtesy Hanson Capital Group) As federal interest rates continue to climb nationally, at least 10 projects specializing in single-family homes for rent are being developed...
Doug McDonald returning to Plano as economic development director
Plano announced Aug. 19 that Doug McDonald is returning to the city as its new director of economic development. (Courtesy city of Plano) After several years away, Doug McDonald is returning to Plano to serve as the its director of economic development, the city announced Aug. 19. McDonald had previously...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Planning and Zoning commission denies storage facility
An application for a self-storage facility near Ridgeview Drive and Custer Road was denied by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission. At a Monday Planning and Zoning meeting, commissioners voted the item down in a 6-1 vote with Commissioner Gary Stocker voting in favor of the item.
Morningstar Storage now open in Lewisville
Morningstar Storage opened its Lewisville location July 28. (Courtesy Richelle Loewenstein) Morningstar Storage opened its Lewisville location July 28. The storage space at 1850 McGee Lane was previously occupied by McGee Lane Self Storage. The facility offers 24/7 access to indoor climate-controlled storage units as well as drive-to-your-door storage units. Morningstar Storage also owns a facility in Flower Mound. 972-848-8890. www.morningstarstorage.com.
This Flower Mound Mansion Is Full of Opulent Imported Details
If you looked up the definition of opulence in the dictionary, you’d see a picture of 1904 Bayshore Drive staring back at you. Along with a $100k+ stove, front doors imported from Italy, and dozens more luxury details like so. Located in the ultra-exclusive The Landing in Flower Mound,...
5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
M&D Real Estate Housing Market Update: DFW housing market stalls
DALLAS, TX (Aug. 19, 2022) — Danny Perez, founder and managing director of M&D Real Estate in Rockwall, shared the following housing market update:. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard.
Bankrupt Contractor Leaves Many with Unfinished Projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded.Josh Olade/Unsplash. A popular Arlington construction contractor filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients with unfinished projects. Fox 4 spoke to many people who paid the contractor thousands of doors, only to be left with unfinished projects. According to Fox 4, RJ Construction's Robert Jordan has been quiet since declaring bankruptcy, but just a few months ago he was airing his own grievances with a local school district.
Plano ISD faces 2022-23 budget obstacles, projected deficit
Plano ISD's fiscal year 2022-23 budget includes a pay raise for employees and an increased starting salary for teachers as well as a projected deficit of nearly $40 million. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Ahead of the new school year, Plano ISD adopted its fiscal year 2022-23 budget in June, which included...
Grapevine OKs funding for highway safety projects
Grapevine is planning several road projects as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Improvement Program. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Grapevine City Council approved $209,054 at its July 19 meeting as part of an agreement to share costs on five projects through the Texas Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.
fox4news.com
Arlington contractor leaves clients stranded with unfinished projects
A well-known Arlington construction contractor has filed for bankruptcy, leaving many of his clients stranded. FOX 4 has heard from many people who paid the company tens of thousands of dollars, only to be met by a locked office door and unfinished projects.
Sugared + Bronze coming soon to Hillside Village Shopping Center in Dallas
Sugared Bronze is opening its new location in Hillside Village Shopping Center near Lakewood. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Sugared + Bronze, a national beauty salon, plans to open a new location in the Hillside Village Shopping Center at 6465 E. Mockingbird Lane near Lakewood sometime this winter, according to an Aug. 17 release. The Dallas location will mark the company’s first opening in Texas. Services include professional airbrush tanning and sugar-based waxing. The business will be located between Ebby Halliday and Texas Goods Co. A phone number is not yet available. www.sugaredandbronzed.com.
fortworthreport.org
West Fort Worth redevelopment project transforms historic fuel station into modern art gallery
After more than eight years of planning and construction, the owners of a historic fuel station in west Fort Worth’s Lake Como community say the property is back on track to becoming an art gallery and studio. The co-owners of the Crossroads Studio and Gallery property, longtime Fort Worth...
Dallas-Fort Worth only U.S. market where home sale prices dropped last month
DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The North Texas housing market is downshifting quickly, with Dallas-Fort Worth being the only U.S. market to see a decrease in home sale prices last month, according to a report released today.
Frisco approaching build-out increases demand for local housing
While Frisco still has acreage available, the city is developing rapidly. (Miranda Jaimes/Community Impact Newspaper) Drivers regularly sit in stop-and-go traffic at the Frisco intersection of Preston Road and Main Street, while a few blocks away cattle graze in an open field. Both scenes represent the rapidly developing city for the time being, officials said.
The Community News
District announces gate closure schedule
The Aledo ISD has notified parents and guardians in the school district that the parking lot gates around Aledo High School, the Aledo Learning Center, Daniel Ninth Grade Campus, and Coder Elementary School will be locked overnight and some during the school day on a set schedule. The gates were...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $6.2 Million, This Beautifully Designed Home in Westlake offers a Open Floor Plan and Spacious Outdoor Entertaining Area
The Home in Westlake, a transitional style estate with clean lines, stunning steel, glass doors throughout, Ipe wood accents and spacious outdoor entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 1714 Post Oak Pl, Westlake, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jeff Watson (Phone: 817-501-1923) & Cheryl Staley (Phone: 817-939-7131) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Westlake.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opens new location in Plano
White cheddar mashed potatoes with butter-poached lobster is among the dishes patrons will have the chance to order at Eddie V's Prime Seafood. (Courtesy Eddie's V Prime Seafood) Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opened its new location Aug. 18 at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in Plano.
fortworthreport.org
Cook Children’s is the ‘logical next owner’ for triple-landmarked historic mansion
More than a century after its original owners named Thistle Hill for the flowers blanketing the surrounding pastureland, the historic mansion sits, an era preserved, amid a city that’s grown up around it. Two parking garages flank Thistle Hill to the east and west. The Dodson Specialty Clinics, which...
Foodie Friday: Prairie House Lewisville
When you combine the history of a 150-year-old feed mill with the history of a family who’s been operating restaurants here in Denton County for over 30 years, there is a special kind of magic that happens. And that’s the magic you’ll discover when you visit Prairie House in Old Town Lewisville.
