ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bucks, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Hartselle trick-shot archer Byron Ferguson

After 50 years of trick shots, a North Alabama archer is lowering his bow and picking up his connection to the community. Like many archers, Byron Ferguson holds the saying, "Aim high, let her fly," close to heart. The 68-year-old has made a career out of what started as merely...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Dangerous chemicals from rollover wreck moved out of Alabama

The dangerous chemical that shut down a major intersection in Rainsville is now out of Alabama. The trucking company took the organic peroxide to the supplier in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Now, an investigation is underway into what caused the tractor-trailer to flip over. According to Skyline Transportation owner Jeff Reed, "this...
RAINSVILLE, AL
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — This ribeye is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

An experienced chef, a well-seasoned pit and hand-cut steaks come together in the Shoals area of Alabama to create a delicious combination. George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a standout menu. But the name of the restaurant makes it clear what the highlight is. Chef...
SHEFFIELD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Panthers#Eagles#Chiefs#Generals#American Football#Waay#Guntersville Wildcats#Randolph Raiders Updated#Madison Academy Mustangs#Florence Falcons Updated
CBS42.com

Plenty of rain today and all weekend across Alabama

The stalled front will drift back north today across Central Alabama as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves over the state too. This will bring in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. Highs will only get into the lower to mid 80s.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Plenty of storms this weekend; staying warm and humid

If only this weekend featured the same sunshine and low humidity we saw last weekend. Unfortunately, that will not be the case. After a stormy night for some, spotty showers continue to develop across North Alabama. Several waves of storms are expected throughout the day. In fact, we are closely monitoring two clusters of storms near Birmingham and in Mississippi that could move into our area late this morning. Storms will be the most widespread this afternoon and evening. The overall severe weather potential is low today and tonight. However, any storm will be capable of heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms will produce wind gusts up to 50 or 60 MPH, similar to what we saw in Huntsville last night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education is looking to update its high school graduation requirements. The new requirements would ensure students are ready for their next step, whether that is higher education or going straight into the work force. “We’re very excited about all students being successful...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama red snapper season extended

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 Red Snapper fishing season has been extended until the last Saturday of December, the 31st, for private and state anglers due to a number of reasons including spiked gas prices and extended inclement weather, according to Scott Bannon, director for Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. All […]
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
Catfish 100.1

Flood Advisory for Portions of West, Central Alabama

Here are the details about the various flood advisories impacting West and Central Alabama. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING. COUNTY, WINSTON. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING...
ENVIRONMENT
Alabama Now

Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him

A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
AUBURN, AL
wbrc.com

Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
DOTHAN, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
BAYOU LA BATRE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy