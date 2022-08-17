Read full article on original website
utv44.com
Mobile, Baldwin County HS football referee shortage, AHSAA seeking new recruits
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama High School Athletics Association is seeking new football officials as a national referee shortage has made its way to the state. The first high school football game of the 2022 season kicked off Thursday night as the St. Michael Cardinals took on the Gulf Shores Dolphins.
Check out all the final scores as Alabama high school football kicked off Thursday
The 2022 high school football season kicked off Thursday night around the state of Alabama. Here are the final scores as compiled by members of the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s prep committee. THURSDAY’S SCORES. Andalusia 35, Opp 7. Ashville 26, St. Clair County 21. Brooks 48, Colbert County...
Week 1 Alabama High School Football Scores
Schedule and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Georgia’s Buford High takes down Alabama’s Thompson in 2022 Freedom Bowl
Friday night was a learning experience for the three-time reigning Alabama state 7A champions. Unfortunately for Thompson, the teacher was Buford, its Georgia counterpart. A game that opened with fireworks and a near military flyover was a defensive battle for a half, but a tiring Thompson defense eventually caved to the Wolves.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Hartselle trick-shot archer Byron Ferguson
After 50 years of trick shots, a North Alabama archer is lowering his bow and picking up his connection to the community. Like many archers, Byron Ferguson holds the saying, "Aim high, let her fly," close to heart. The 68-year-old has made a career out of what started as merely...
WAAY-TV
Dangerous chemicals from rollover wreck moved out of Alabama
The dangerous chemical that shut down a major intersection in Rainsville is now out of Alabama. The trucking company took the organic peroxide to the supplier in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Now, an investigation is underway into what caused the tractor-trailer to flip over. According to Skyline Transportation owner Jeff Reed, "this...
Alabama man finally wins $1 million prize after playing Florida Lottery for 34 years
An Alabama man is a new millionaire after purchasing a winning ticket from the Florida Lottery.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This ribeye is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
An experienced chef, a well-seasoned pit and hand-cut steaks come together in the Shoals area of Alabama to create a delicious combination. George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a standout menu. But the name of the restaurant makes it clear what the highlight is. Chef...
CBS42.com
Plenty of rain today and all weekend across Alabama
The stalled front will drift back north today across Central Alabama as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves over the state too. This will bring in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. Highs will only get into the lower to mid 80s.
WAAY-TV
Plenty of storms this weekend; staying warm and humid
If only this weekend featured the same sunshine and low humidity we saw last weekend. Unfortunately, that will not be the case. After a stormy night for some, spotty showers continue to develop across North Alabama. Several waves of storms are expected throughout the day. In fact, we are closely monitoring two clusters of storms near Birmingham and in Mississippi that could move into our area late this morning. Storms will be the most widespread this afternoon and evening. The overall severe weather potential is low today and tonight. However, any storm will be capable of heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms will produce wind gusts up to 50 or 60 MPH, similar to what we saw in Huntsville last night.
wbrc.com
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education is looking to update its high school graduation requirements. The new requirements would ensure students are ready for their next step, whether that is higher education or going straight into the work force. “We’re very excited about all students being successful...
Alabama red snapper season extended
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 Red Snapper fishing season has been extended until the last Saturday of December, the 31st, for private and state anglers due to a number of reasons including spiked gas prices and extended inclement weather, according to Scott Bannon, director for Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. All […]
‘American Idol’: 30 singers from Alabama who competed on the reality TV series
Can Alabama produce another winner on “American Idol’? Our state has a rich history on the reality series, with a scorecard that features two champs, two runners-up, several Top 10 contestants and more. The TV singing competition has been around since 2002, and Season 20, which aired earlier...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
Flood Advisory for Portions of West, Central Alabama
Here are the details about the various flood advisories impacting West and Central Alabama. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING. COUNTY, WINSTON. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING...
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
wbrc.com
Borden distributor closing impacting over 422,000 students in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Borden Dairy Distribution center in Dothan will close its doors by the end of next month. According to the Alabama State Department of Education, over 736,000 half pint cartons of milk from Borden are given to 422,000 students across the state weekly. The Dairy Alliance...
WALA-TV FOX10
Flooding causes havoc for motorists across coastal Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Heavy rain and flooding are leading to difficulties for motorists across coastal Alabama this morning. The city of Bayou La Batre in south Mobile County reports in a Facebook post this morning that “all coastal roads in Bayou La Batre are covered in water.”. This...
Lindy Blanchard withdraws from lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electronic voting machines
Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard has asked a court to dismiss her claims in a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic vote-counting machines. Blanchard filed the request last week in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It does not state a reason. The motion said the other plaintiffs would proceed...
