If you're one of the many New Yorkers who can't stop listening to Beyoncé's Renaissance and who love a boat party, this one's for you. Circle Line, the iconic NYC cruises company, is hosting a Beyoncé-themed sunset cruise, and every Queen Bey fan is invited. In addition to listening to their favorite Beyoncé songs, guests will get the chance to learn some iconic moves, too. The cruise is set to be both a music and dance journey, and choreographer Byron Freeman will be ready to teach attendees some classic Beyoncé-inspired choreography.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO