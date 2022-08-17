Read full article on original website
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Making New Cheesy Flatbreads That Are Basically Pizza
The return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza was 2022's biggest viral fast food moment, and now the chain is back with its latest menu innovation. Launching in Taco Bell locations in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, the Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Flatbread offers a culinary experience reminiscent of a pizza. It features flame-grilled, marinated all-white-meat chicken, Creamy Chipotle sauce, crunchy tri-color tortilla strips, onion, and a three-cheese blend toasted on a buttery flatbread. Jalapeños are an optional addition for those looking to spice things up.
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Introducing a Chicken Big Mac
After first making a big splash across the pond in the UK, McDonald's is officially testing out a chicken version of its iconic Big Mac stateside. According toThe Washington Post, the company will be test-driving a Chicken Big Mac at Miami-area McDonald's locations later this month. The formula is the same—special sauce, shredded lettuce, American cheese, pickles, and a sesame seed bun—except with two tempura chicken patties substituted for the customary beef patties.
Thrillist
Why Detroit-Style Pizza Is Everywhere Right Now
Pizzerias throughout Las Vegas, Robby Cunningham noticed, were dishing pizzas doing a good impression of the tall, square pies he grew up eating in the Downriver area of Metro Detroit. “I went and tried a couple places and I was almost offended,” says Cunningham, who lives in Las Vegas now. “[I thought] this isn’t Detroit-style. Nothing about it hit like a Buddy’s pizza or even Little Caesars deep dish.”
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Testing Huge-Looking 'Lunchwrap' Burritos
Taco Bell is introducing a new menu item for some lucky customers in Atlanta, Georgia. The new Grilled Lunchwraps appear to be supersized like they will take a two-handed grip to hold. The new Lunchwraps will be available a la carte or as a combo with Chips & Salsa or Chips & Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a large fountain drink.
Thrillist
Southern Chicken Staple Raising Cane's Announces New Jersey Expansion
Hot on the heels of its plans to expand into New York City, Louisiana fried chicken chain Raising Cane's is also headed to the Garden State. NJ.com reports that the chain will open its first New Jersey location at 800 Route 70 W. in Marlton, Evesham Township sometime next year. It also has plans for restaurants in nearby Cherry Hill (Route 70 and Haddonfield Road) and Burlington (Mount Holly Road and Bromley Boulevard) set to open in 2023. All three locations are in southern New Jersey in the Philadelphia area.
Thrillist
Learn Beyoncé Choreography on This One-Time-Only NYC Sunset Cruise
If you're one of the many New Yorkers who can't stop listening to Beyoncé's Renaissance and who love a boat party, this one's for you. Circle Line, the iconic NYC cruises company, is hosting a Beyoncé-themed sunset cruise, and every Queen Bey fan is invited. In addition to listening to their favorite Beyoncé songs, guests will get the chance to learn some iconic moves, too. The cruise is set to be both a music and dance journey, and choreographer Byron Freeman will be ready to teach attendees some classic Beyoncé-inspired choreography.
