Baton Rouge, LA

nomadlawyer.org

New Iberia: 7 Best Places To Visit In New Iberia, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In New Iberia Louisiana. New Iberia, Louisiana is a city in the state of Louisiana. The population is around 65,000 and is the parish seat of Iberia Parish. 21 miles southeast of Lafayette and is part of the Lafayette-Acadiana metropolitan area. There are many things...
NEW IBERIA, LA
tourcounsel.com

List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)

Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

African American Mass returns to St. Joseph Cathedral

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Black Catholics held its 25th annual African American Mass this morning. The service took place at St. Jospeh Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. The first African American Mass was held at Southern University in August of 1994. The church service was postponed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at LSU will host Louisiana Parole Project

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will host an event Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Goodwood Library in Baton Rouge to present Andrew Hundley, the executive director of the Louisiana Parole Project. The event, “Coffee and Lagniappe,” will touch on Hundley’s work with helping formerly incarcerated men and women successfully reenter society....
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Chime In To Chimes Boutique

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU gameday staff job fair planned

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A job fair to hire LSU gameday staff is planned for Saturday, August 20. Organizers say the job fair will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church on S. 17th Street in Baton Rouge. Anyone looking to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizneworleans.com

Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock

RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
RESERVE, LA
WAFB

Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Kevin Nguyen planning apartments, two subdivisions on Burbank in south Baton Rouge

Developer Kevin Nguyen is planning a 312-unit apartment complex and two single-family neighborhoods on property he owns off Burbank Drive in south Baton Rouge, documents show. The multifamily development would be called Four Seasons and located near the intersection of Burbank and Sehdeva Memorial Drive, according to a document submitted to the Planning Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish. Autumn Gardens, a single-family residential neighborhood on almost 76 acres would be near that same intersection.
BATON ROUGE, LA
centralcitynews.us

First Amendment Under Attack Both in Central and Baton Rouge

Two popular measures — one passed by the Metro Council and another by the Central Community School Board — are well-intentioned attempts to combat real problems but both threaten to infringe on the First Amendment rights of our citizens. Here in Central, the Central School Board passed new...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.

Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Council bans kratom sales in parish

The Ascension Parish Council approved a ban of kratom sales during the Aug. 18 meeting held in Gonzales. The parish will become the first in Louisiana to prohibit the sale of kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, which is a tropical evergreen tree native to southeast Asia. The U.S. Food...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Baton Rouge woman sentenced for drug trafficking

United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Yascia N. LaFrance age, 42 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Hospital within a hospital': Baton Rouge General honors Black nurses for work in segregation era

When Baton Rouge General Hospital relocated to the Florida Boulevard location in the 1950s, some nurses say there was more than one hospital on-site. In keeping with racial attitudes of the time, one section called Four South was exclusively for Black patients and staffed exclusively by Black nurses. On July 27, the hospital recognized those nurses for the work they performed in difficult circumstances, including Earl Dean Joseph, 91, who was part of the first group hired.
BATON ROUGE, LA

