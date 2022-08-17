Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
New Iberia: 7 Best Places To Visit In New Iberia, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In New Iberia Louisiana. New Iberia, Louisiana is a city in the state of Louisiana. The population is around 65,000 and is the parish seat of Iberia Parish. 21 miles southeast of Lafayette and is part of the Lafayette-Acadiana metropolitan area. There are many things...
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
tourcounsel.com
List of Largest Cities in Louisiana (with Map & Photos)
Located in the Deep South region of the United States, Louisiana is the 31st largest size in terms of area and the 25th most populous. Louisiana is the 24th most densely populated state and borders Mississippi, Texas, and Arkansas. The Gulf of Mexico lies off the southern coast of Louisiana, and the Mississippi River runs along the eastern side of the state. Nicknamed 'Bayou State' and 'Creole State', Louisiana is known for its French heritage, with a unique culture based on French roots combined with Spanish, Native American and African influences.
African American Mass returns to St. Joseph Cathedral
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Office of Black Catholics held its 25th annual African American Mass this morning. The service took place at St. Jospeh Cathedral in downtown Baton Rouge. The first African American Mass was held at Southern University in August of 1994. The church service was postponed...
theadvocate.com
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at LSU will host Louisiana Parole Project
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will host an event Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Goodwood Library in Baton Rouge to present Andrew Hundley, the executive director of the Louisiana Parole Project. The event, “Coffee and Lagniappe,” will touch on Hundley’s work with helping formerly incarcerated men and women successfully reenter society....
thelouisianaweekend.com
Chime In To Chimes Boutique
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - A new women’s clothing boutique is now open on 1230 O’Neal Lane, Suite 2, Baton Rouge. I spoke with the owner, Tanika Morrison about her journey and about owning a business. For more information on Chimes Boutique visit https://chimesboutique.com/
LSU gameday staff job fair planned
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A job fair to hire LSU gameday staff is planned for Saturday, August 20. Organizers say the job fair will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church on S. 17th Street in Baton Rouge. Anyone looking to...
lsu.edu
New Research Shows LSU Campus Mounds as the Oldest Known Man-made Structures in North America
BATON ROUGE – New research reveals more information about the LSU Campus Mounds, including the discovery of thousands of years old charred mammal bone fragments and a coordinated alignment of both mounds toward one of the brightest stars in the night sky. This new information offers more insight into the oldest known man-made structures in North America.
bizneworleans.com
Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock
RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
Valuable ring found in Baton Rouge parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A good Samaritan is trying to find the person who lost a wedding ring at a Baton Rouge shopping center. The woman found the valuable ring in the parking lot of Towne Center on Corporate Boulevard. That’s the same shopping center where Whole Foods is located.
brproud.com
Charlie Wilson and Friends, Xscape, at Raising Canes River Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Comedy and Soul Festival is coming to the Capital City. Charlie Wilson and Friends, along with Xscape will be performing at the Raising Canes River Center on Sept. 9. The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Kevin Nguyen planning apartments, two subdivisions on Burbank in south Baton Rouge
Developer Kevin Nguyen is planning a 312-unit apartment complex and two single-family neighborhoods on property he owns off Burbank Drive in south Baton Rouge, documents show. The multifamily development would be called Four Seasons and located near the intersection of Burbank and Sehdeva Memorial Drive, according to a document submitted to the Planning Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish. Autumn Gardens, a single-family residential neighborhood on almost 76 acres would be near that same intersection.
225batonrouge.com
15th annual Fête Rouge next weekend features 28 restaurants and 200 wines
Some of Baton Rouge’s hottest restaurants will compete for top honors and diners will have a chance to sample their handiwork at the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s 15th annual Fête Rouge. The food and wine tasting will be held next Friday, Aug. 26, at the L’Auberge Casino and Hotel from 7-11 p.m.
centralcitynews.us
First Amendment Under Attack Both in Central and Baton Rouge
Two popular measures — one passed by the Metro Council and another by the Central Community School Board — are well-intentioned attempts to combat real problems but both threaten to infringe on the First Amendment rights of our citizens. Here in Central, the Central School Board passed new...
theadvocate.com
Kratom, an herbal extract, is raising addiction fears. Ascension is the 1st parish to ban it.
Ascension Parish will become the first parish in Louisiana next month to ban the sale of kratom, an unregulated "herbal supplement" that has raised concerns about addiction. But officials backed away from wider restrictions that would also have made it illegal to possess or consume the product, waiting for clarity on what actions state or federal regulators might take.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Council bans kratom sales in parish
The Ascension Parish Council approved a ban of kratom sales during the Aug. 18 meeting held in Gonzales. The parish will become the first in Louisiana to prohibit the sale of kratom, also known as Mitragyna speciosa, which is a tropical evergreen tree native to southeast Asia. The U.S. Food...
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm? These students get to find out.
brproud.com
Southern vs Texas Southern football game to air on HBCU GO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Jaguars will be among the featured football games on the free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO. Owned by the Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, HBCU GO games will also air on group-owned television stations including Nexstar Media Group, which owns WGMB Fox 44 in Baton Rouge.
L'Observateur
Baton Rouge woman sentenced for drug trafficking
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Yascia N. LaFrance age, 42 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
'Hospital within a hospital': Baton Rouge General honors Black nurses for work in segregation era
When Baton Rouge General Hospital relocated to the Florida Boulevard location in the 1950s, some nurses say there was more than one hospital on-site. In keeping with racial attitudes of the time, one section called Four South was exclusively for Black patients and staffed exclusively by Black nurses. On July 27, the hospital recognized those nurses for the work they performed in difficult circumstances, including Earl Dean Joseph, 91, who was part of the first group hired.
