goldcountrymedia.com
Science-based garden education for Placer County schools starting with Skyridge Elementary
Skyridge Elementary, a transitional kindergarten-through-fifth-grade school, has an objective to provide education focused on project-based learning and STEAM. In its outdoor classroom, Principal Dr. Laurie Balsano Wright envisions that working with the UC Master Gardeners of Placer County can educate students about plants, food and the natural world, and do it in a way that is exciting and engages students of all grades to learn.
goldcountrymedia.com
Commentary: A rising creek drowns opportunity
As the 1970s ended, I began classes at Golden Gate Seminary as a less-than-serious student. On a sprawling campus perched in the prosperous hills of Marin County, I focused on one thing – and it was not my theological studies. I was determined to make Becky Nuckolls my wife....
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln schools welcome students and families for new school year
It’s that time of year again when parents nationwide send their kids back to school for an exciting new year of learning and memories. For Lincoln students, the first day of school was on Aug. 18. The Western Placer Unified School District is home to 14 schools: eight elementary...
goldcountrymedia.com
Diaper drive runs through Sept. 1
The Placer County Business Alliance has begun helping Lighthouse Counseling and Family Resource Center collect diapers for the nonprofits’ annual “Fill the Limo” Diaper Drive. While Lighthouse Counseling and Family Resource Center accepts diaper donations all year-round, the diaper drive started at the beginning of August and...
Sacramento Observer
Free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway August 19
On Friday, August 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., St. HOPE invites Sacramento students and families to a free Community BBQ and Backpack Giveaway. This celebration is a great way to kick off the new school year and make sure students across the Sacramento region have a backpack and the school supplies they need to succeed in school. In addition to giving away backpacks and school supplies, there will be a delicious BBQ, fun activities, games, and prizes for the whole community to enjoy.
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln High staff presents four major goals
Students throughout Lincoln returned to school on Aug. 18. Lincoln High School Principal Jen Hladun announced new priorities for this school year. According to a letter sent by Hladun to parents and families at the beginning of August, Hladun and the Lincoln High School faculty outlined four major goals for the new school year.
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville approves master plan for regional sports complex
Roseville City Council approved the Roseville Regional Sports Complex Master Plan during Wednesday’s council meeting. The complex will be at 2600 Westbrook Drive in west Roseville. This complex has the potential to accommodate six soccer fields, along with parking and other support features, according to Roseville Parking, Planning and...
KCRA.com
Cash For College: Free financial aid available for Sacramento students and families
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — College tuition is not cheap and for those who need help funding their education, navigating the financial aid process can be tricky. Michael Lemus with the California Student Aid Commission joined the KCRA 3 morning show to discuss what options students or parents may have. Lemus...
goldcountrymedia.com
Railroad history meeting to feature author/historian
The Placer-Sierra Railroad Heritage Society meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23 will feature local author and historian Roger Staab. His focus will be the 1925 replacement of a portion of the old wood snow sheds at Donner Summit with concrete to encase the new Norden switching facility. Norden provided the link...
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville schools kick off new school year
Summer vacation has officially ended as Roseville and other south Placer students went back to school last week. Roseville high school students returned to the classroom on Aug. 9, and elementary and middle school students returned to the classroom on Aug. 11. The Roseville Joint Union High School District includes...
CAL FIRE responding to fire in Nevada County
NEAVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) are responding to a vegetation fire on the Nevada County side of the South Yuba River. CAL FIRE has confirmed that ground and aerial teams have been committed to this fire and are currently on scene. PG&E and Alert Wildfire cameras first noticed the fire […]
kubaradio.com
Stand Down Underway this Weekend at New Yuba-Sutter Fairground Location
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – The Veteran’s Resource Fair, also know in Yuba-Sutter as “Stand Down” is underway this weekend, and at a new location. The event has been moved to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, 442 Franklin Avenue in Yuba City. However, it will still provide much needed services for local veterans. That includes DMV services, along with vision/hearing/dental services, as well as education advice, help with social security, veteran’s benefits and more.
Opinion: Bill to Strengthen Paid Family Leave is Good Medicine
In medical school, doctors learn how to treat sick patients. But to heal, the patients who come into my office in a Sacramento community clinic need more than medicine — they need the food, shelter and other necessities their family incomes provide. California’s Paid Family Leave and State Disability Insurance programs are sadly failing families by not providing a realistic amount of income. Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers have a chance to change that by adopting Senate Bill 951, which would enable low-wage workers — the majority women and people of color — to access benefits that truly support them when they need it most.
goldcountrymedia.com
Grand Jury report response, 3M Event Center use permit appeal on Placer Supervisors' agenda
A packed agenda is slated for the Placer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Within the consent agenda, the board will consider approving its responses to the 2021-22 Placer County Grand Jury Final Report. One finding determined homelessness within the county is placing a burden on taxpayers and public safety....
Record-Courier
Aug. 17, 2022, Letters to the Editor
Fifty-five years ago, when I arrived in Nevada, many small communities had small locally owned sawmills to process the logs harvested in the Sierras. A dozen or more existed between Susanville and Bridgeport on both sides of the mountains. Often the towns grew around the sawmills and much of the lumber was used locally. The USFS lands were managed much like agricultural land only with a much longer growth cycle dating back before development in the western states. The USFS Foresters usually managed the “harvest of trees” to thin the forest reducing complete fire destruction and often to create defensible fire breaks. Public opinion turned, forest management stopped resulting the dense and more fire prone forests we have now.
Sunrise Mall revitalization still moving along, albeit slowly for now
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The Sunrise Mall will be seeing change soon, but there is no current estimated time on when those changes will take place. City council adopted the Sunrise Tomorrow Specific Plan last year in hopes to redevelop the Sunrise Mall after years of decline. The plan is to revitalize the 100-acre Sunrise Mall and give it a facelift by adding housing, office space and more entertainment centers.
El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' announces closure
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill will officially close its doors on Sunday. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. It quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
KCRA.com
Massive holiday light display ‘Enchant’ coming to Sutter Health Park for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The massive holiday light display "Enchant" is making its way to West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park this holiday season. The walkthrough maze boasts 4 million lights and calls itself the "world's largest holiday-themed light event." Enchant opens officially on Nov. 25, and is a 10-acre...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nevada County wildfire surges, forcing mandatory evacuations and road closures
A Nevada County wildfire prompted evacuations and road closures Saturday afternoon on the Nevada City side of the South Yuba River, according to fire officials. The Pleasant Fire erupted about 2:30 p.m. in the area of Owl Creek Road and Lost Ranch Way, according to Cal Fire. It was at 10% containment as of early Saturday night.
goldcountrymedia.com
Richard Ralph Blanco, Sr. 7/9/1943 - 8/9/2022
Citrus Heights, CA - Richard was born on July 9, 1943 in Sacramento, CA; he passed away at age 79 on August 9, 2022 after a battle with cancer. Richard was a lifetime resident of Sacramento County and he graduated from Norte del Rio High School in 1962. After high school he work a short time at Southern Pacific Railroad with his father Leo who retired after 38 years of service. Richard enlisted in the United States Army in 1965, with an occupation in Signal, Supply and Parts and he was honorably discharge in 1967 as an Army Specialist (E4). He went on to work for the Los Rios Community College where he spent 25 years in Maintenance, Parts, and Custodial Division and retired in 2010. Richard enjoyed visiting friends and camping in the Jenner, Gualala and Bodega Bay area. He had a passion for collecting a variety of unique items and repairing all types of clocks. Most of all he loved being with his family.
