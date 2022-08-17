Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barton Pond Elementary prepares for its first yearThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Durham residents raise concerns about developments in East DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Organ donations save Black livesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
HBCU volleyball gets the fall season startedThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Pistols, rifles, an AK-47, too. Raleigh police buy over 200 guns in drive-up event.
“We want actionable strategies, because we want to make sure if there’s ways to get guns off the street, we want to do that,” said Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.
WITN
POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
cbs17
Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
cbs17
Victim ends up at beauty supply store after broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim ended up at a beauty supply store after a broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 12:55 p.m. as gunshots fired in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, which is between S. Church Street and W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
cbs17
I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
Fight breaks out after motorcycle and BMW collide along NC road
A fight broke out following a motorcycle and vehicle crash along a Raleigh road Thursday night, CBS 17 confirms.
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
NC police seek 3 suspects after $2,000 in shoes stolen from Rack Room
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Police need your help in identifying and finding three people they want to question after $2,000 worth of shoes were stolen from a Rack Room Shoes store. The Wake Forest Police Department released surveillance images of the three people Thursday. Police say the shoes were stolen at about 7 p.m. […]
String of 34 arrests made in Fayetteville police initiative
Since August 4, police said 34 arrests have been made, totaling 68 charges.
cbs17
Police seek help finding Durham woman missing since 2019
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said Friday it is continuing to seek leads after a woman was reported missing in 2019. Tonita Michelle Brooks, 48, was last seen in downtown Durham in Sept. 2019, according to a Durham police news release. Her family reported her missing...
Two men hospitalized following shooting on Omah Street in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Two men were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, from a shooting in Durham. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Omah Street on Friday night. Police said when they arrived, they found the first man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Armed robbery reported at Raleigh Food Lion, NC State police say
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State University police on Wednesday warned students about a report of an armed robbery that happened in a Food Lion parking near North Carolina State University's campus. Three people pointed a gun at one person and tried to rob that person at the...
North Carolina correctional officer dies after training
Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training.
cbs17
2 shot in Durham, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after two people were shot in Durham Friday night, police said. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Omaha Street. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Anti-Semitic fliers found in Raleigh neighborhood
Four different anti-Semitic fliers were found in a Raleigh neighborhood this week. The posters were found on several blocks Harps Mill Road, according to incident reports filed with Raleigh Police Department. A spokesperson for Raleigh police said the fliers were investigated, but were no longer active cases since they did...
Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
WRAL
Anti-Semitic fliers distributed in Raleigh neighorhood with large Jewish presence
Anti-Semitic fliers distributed in Raleigh neighorhood with large Jewish presence. Four different anti-Semitic fliers were found in a Raleigh neighborhood this week. The posters were found on several blocks Harps Mill Road, according to incident reports filed with Raleigh Police Department. Reporter: Leslie Moreno. Photographer: John Rector.
'It's been doing really well': Raleigh's social district enters first weekend
Raleigh, N.C. — Friday marked the first weekend of Raleigh’s newly-launched social district. ‘Sip n’ Stroll’ allows people to stroll designated areas of downtown Raleigh with an alcoholic beverage in hand. Bartenders said so far, everything has been going smoothly. "It's awesome," said Blair Segure,...
NC correctional officer dies after training in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution...
cbs17
Chapel Hill police warn students about parking scams
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–Chapel Hill police said scammers are taking advantage of students who are heading back to college. Chapel Hill Assistant Chief of Police Celisa Lehew said, “there’s a lot to take in when you’re coming to a new place and determining places to live and reside.” Lehew said, unfortunately, scammers can look at this as an opportunity.
