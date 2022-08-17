Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Believe This Run Down Place Was Once a Colorado Resort?
An establishment that once housed tourists overnight and hosted lively nights of dancing, drinking, and gambling now sits vacant, in a very dilapidated state on the outskirts of a tiny Colorado town. Club 40 was a part of Wiley's Resort Motel just west of the town of Dinosaur. At one...
8-legged ‘migration’ about to hit Colorado; how you can partake in this annual occurrence
When male Oklahoma brown tarantulas reach the age of seven they hit sexual maturity. Once the summer months wane and the heat subsides, these males exit their burrows in search of a female to mate with in what some experts call a walkabout, as opposed to migration.
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Why are the Colorado skies hazy? And is that fire local?
Between rain clouds, it's likely that many Coloradans are noticing a bit of wildfire smoke in the air on Friday. This smoke isn't coming from a local wildfire, but from other states. According to the AirNow.gov fire map, smoke in Colorado appears to be traveling to the state from fires...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will The Colorado Ice Castles Be Back This Winter? We Hope So
As we (sadly) start to wrap up the summer of 2022, plans are being announced regarding many different Colorado winter traditions, including the Ice Castles. Will they be back this winter? Here's all we know. Are The Ice Castles In Colorado Returning This Year?. Described as an "awe-inspiring, must-see winter...
Showers and thunderstorms across Colorado through the weekend
Mostly cloudy skies tonight, with lows in the upper 50s in Denver. More thunderstorms are on the way, especially over the mountains and foothills Sunday.
Controversial shooting range west of Colorado Springs remains in limbo
More than a year after the U.S. Forest Service pledged to control shooting on Colorado's Front Range, concerns linger over a popular spot located between the state's biggest metro areas. The range is known as Turkey Tracks, near the Teller-Douglas county line off Colorado 67, north of Woodland Park. Under...
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Many Dogs Can Someone Legally Have in Colorado?
Colorado is considered to be one of the most dog-friendly states in the country. Whether we're bringing them along with us to breweries or on outdoor adventures, canine companions truly are a part of our families. But as far as dogs go, is there a limit regarding how many a...
Been To This Amazing Northern Colorado Playground? One Of the Best In The Country
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in Northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
This Dome Home For Sale in Western Colorado is a Remote Retreat
A geodesic dome home located in western Colorado is a private mountain retreat surrounded by stunning scenery. The unique abode for sale has lots of potential for a future buyer – take a virtual step inside and check it out. Take a Peek at This Mesa, Colorado Dome Home...
CPW Hopes To Identify Reckless Colorado Moose Poacher
The case is nearly a year old, but Colorado wildlife officials are now asking for help identifying the person who illegally killed a moose last fall in Teller County. According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, a man dressed in hunter camouflage shot a moose with an arrow and left it to die. The man attempted to remove the head of the animal with a large rack and then tried to hide the carcass with branches and sticks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Colorado License Plates are Here and They’re Mind-Blowing
It was just announced last week that digital license plates are officially legal in Colorado and, in case you're not familiar, the technology involved with these new license plates is nothing short of mind-blowing. New Digital Colorado License Plates. Digital license plates officially became legal in Colorado on Wednesday, August...
Multi-day storm could drop up to 6 inches of rain in American Southwest – will it hit Colorado?
As has been the trend the latter half of this summer, afternoon showers are expected in several areas across Colorado this weekend, with the heaviest rain to impact the southern part of the state. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), thunderstorms are expected over the mountains and along the...
More monsoon moisture moving into Colorado for the weekend
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely across Colorado for the next few days, especially over the mountains and foothills
9News
So it begins: First snow falls in Colorado
ALMA, Colorado — Reports of the first dusting of snow for the season made their way to the Front Range on Wednesday morning. It was spotted on the peaks near Alma. It is normal for the first dusting to happen in the second half of August. Last year, the...
FALL COLOR FORECAST: Here's what monsoon rain might mean for fall colors in Colorado
Well, well, well... it's that time of the year again... when temperatures dip slightly and every Coloradan starts dreaming about fall. But wait – it's still raining? Here's what that might mean for Colorado's fall colors this year. For starters, it's important to note that two key factors are...
16 movies filmed in Colorado
You might not think of Colorado as Hollywood East, but a surprising number of movies have been filmed in the Centennial State. In the last few years alone, stars such as Kevin Bacon, Vin Diesel, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford have not just filmed in Colorado, but also the Pikes Peak region.
KKTV
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
K99
Windsor, CO
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0