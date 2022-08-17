ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Fair Share Amendment Will Generate Revenue To Fund Education & Transportation Infrastructure

FRAMINGHAM – In November, in addition to a number of statewide and local races, there will be another critically important item on the ballot. The Fair Share Amendment is a ballot initiative that would amend the Massachusetts Constitution in order to establish an additional tax of 4 percentage points on the amount of one’s personal income that exceeds $1 million. Many of the wealthiest have benefited from numerous tax cuts, hidden assets, and lower effective rates. While the inequities were stark before COVID, during just the first few months of the pandemic, Massachusetts billionaires saw their income increase by almost $20 billion while others struggled, particularly in our most economically disadvantaged communities.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER: Funk Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – As a former Chair of the Finance Committee and 34-year Town Meeting Member, I am thrilled that Priscila Sousa is running for State Representative. Priscila will devote all of her time, energy and vast experience to issues facing the people of our district. She is an excellent communicator, picks up the ball and runs, works well in groups, and leads where it is an imperative.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

City Council Approves Pologe For Another Term on Framingham License Commission

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council last night, August 17, unanimously approved Framingham License Commissioner Stuart Pologe for another 3-year term. Current Framingham License Commission Chair Tiel Wadland is stepping down as chair and leaving the Commission. She did not seek re-appointment. She is an original member of the Commission, which was formed in 2018, when Framingham became a City.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Register For the Framingham Police Department's Exam By Sept. 28

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department will hold a written entry exam on Saturday, October 1. Framingham is not part of civil service and has its own entrance exam. Currently, the Framingham Police Department has multiple immediate positions available, and anticipates additional openings in the future. The list of eligible candidates will remain on file for approximately two years or until the list is exhausted, whichever comes first, said the department.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Hugo Endorses Shepard for Framingham State Representative

FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of Framingham School Committee member Beverly Hugo in her campaign for state representative. “Margareth Shepard is a winning combination of integrity, proven experience and an impressive record of results,” added Beverly Hugo. “She is a brilliant, empathetic strategist who tirelessly advocates for what is best for all of Framingham’s residents. Please join me in supporting Margareth as the next state representative for the 6th Middlesex District-the only candidate who needs no learning curve by already having collaboratively worked with state legislators and achieving groundbreaking results!”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ronald Charles Studley, 77, Retired Framingham Treasurer

PLYMPTON – Ronald “Ron” Charles Studley, 77, passed away at his home in Plympton, with his family and dog Sasha by his side, on August 13, 2022. Ron was born on April 8, 1945, in Worcester, to Russell C. and Lillian A. (Wilkes) Studley. Ron attended South High School in Worcester, and graduated with an associate’s degree from Quinsigamond Community College.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Painting With Fly Swatters

FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe Library held an outdoor painting session for children on Tuesday, August 16. But instead of painting with brushes, the artists painted with fly swatters. ***. Photos by SOURCE summer intern Harrison Lawton, a Framingham High student.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Hoops & Homework Receives $150,000 From Flatley Co.

FRAMINGHAM – Hoops & Homework has received a $150,000 donation from the Flatley Co. said its founded Herb Chasan. Launched in 2012, Hoops and Homework is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Hoops and Homework Inc. was incorporated as a non-profit 501c3 charity in December 2014 in order to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Western New England Student Smith Studies in Italy

SPRINGFIELD – Alexander Smith from Framingham was among 17 Western New England University students who traveled to Sorrento, Italy for three weeks this summer to immerse themselves in the study of Italian culture. The students were accompanied by Professional Educator of Communication Brenda Garton-Sjoberg, Director of the Sorrento Study...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lake Waushakum Open For Swimming

FRAMINGHAM – Lake Waushakum passed water quality tests and is not open for swimming again. The City’s beaches are not staffed with lifeguards and it is swim at your own risk. The waterfront at Learned Pond is still closed due to a Cyanobacteria (a toxic blue-green algae). broadstreet...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

McCarthy Makes Dean's List at Hamilton College

CLINTON,NEW YORK – A Framingham resident was named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the spring 2022 semester. Jenna McCarthy is a rising senior majoring in philosophy and sociology. She is a graduate of Montrose School. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must...
CLINTON, NY
FraminghamSOURCE

Jean Marie (Gruppi) MacDonald, 78

FRAMINGHAM – Jean Marie (Gruppi) MacDonald, 78, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, passed away on Tuesday August 16, 2022 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Framingham, she was the daughter of Henry Gruppi and Elsie May (Latown) Gruppi. Jean was a kind and gentle soul, and loved by all who had the privilege of meeting her.
HOPKINTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

