Tersoni & Gallagher Approved For Another term on Loring Arena Advisory Committee
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council last night, August 16 unanimously approved the re-appointment of Joseph Tersoni and Mark Gallagher to the Loring Arena Advisory Committee. In July, Mayor Charlie Sisitsky nominated the two to another 3-year term on the 7-member Committee. The Loring Arena Advisory Committee is comprised...
LETTER: Fair Share Amendment Will Generate Revenue To Fund Education & Transportation Infrastructure
FRAMINGHAM – In November, in addition to a number of statewide and local races, there will be another critically important item on the ballot. The Fair Share Amendment is a ballot initiative that would amend the Massachusetts Constitution in order to establish an additional tax of 4 percentage points on the amount of one’s personal income that exceeds $1 million. Many of the wealthiest have benefited from numerous tax cuts, hidden assets, and lower effective rates. While the inequities were stark before COVID, during just the first few months of the pandemic, Massachusetts billionaires saw their income increase by almost $20 billion while others struggled, particularly in our most economically disadvantaged communities.
Forman-Oath & Anderson Approved For Framingham Conservation Commission
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council last night, August 16, unanimously approved two individuals to the 7-member Conservation Commission. In July, City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky re-nominated Jennifer Foman-Orth to the 7-member Conservation Commission. She lives in District 1. A member of the Commission since 2013, she is...
LETTER: Funk Endorses Sousa For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – As a former Chair of the Finance Committee and 34-year Town Meeting Member, I am thrilled that Priscila Sousa is running for State Representative. Priscila will devote all of her time, energy and vast experience to issues facing the people of our district. She is an excellent communicator, picks up the ball and runs, works well in groups, and leads where it is an imperative.
City Council Approves Pologe For Another Term on Framingham License Commission
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham City Council last night, August 17, unanimously approved Framingham License Commissioner Stuart Pologe for another 3-year term. Current Framingham License Commission Chair Tiel Wadland is stepping down as chair and leaving the Commission. She did not seek re-appointment. She is an original member of the Commission, which was formed in 2018, when Framingham became a City.
Woman Chairs Framingham City Council For First Time
FRAMINGHAM – Tonight is a first for the new City of Framingham. For the first time, since Framingham became a City on January 1, 2018, the City Council was chaired by a woman. City Council Chair Phil Ottaviani jr. had surgery last week, and could not attend the meeting...
Framingham City Council Approves Hamerla For 3-year Term on South Middlesex Regional School Committee
FRAMINGHAM – The 11-member Framingham City Council last night, August 16, unanimously approved Mayor Charlie Sisitsky’s nominee for the South Middlesex Regional Vocation School Committee, which oversee Keefe Technical High school. Re-nominated to the School Committee was District 3 resident Sara Hamerla. Her term now ends on June...
Attorney General Candidate Palfrey Condemn Racists Incident at Mystic Valley Charter School
MALDEN – Yesterday, August 19, former Assistant Attorney General Quentin Palfrey condemned the racist incident involving a Muslim student that occurred at the Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden. The student was sent home for wearing a hijab to school. The Mystic Valley Charter School has had similar...
Register For the Framingham Police Department’s Exam By Sept. 28
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department will hold a written entry exam on Saturday, October 1. Framingham is not part of civil service and has its own entrance exam. Currently, the Framingham Police Department has multiple immediate positions available, and anticipates additional openings in the future. The list of eligible candidates will remain on file for approximately two years or until the list is exhausted, whichever comes first, said the department.
Hugo Endorses Shepard for Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – Margareth Shepard has earned the endorsement of Framingham School Committee member Beverly Hugo in her campaign for state representative. “Margareth Shepard is a winning combination of integrity, proven experience and an impressive record of results,” added Beverly Hugo. “She is a brilliant, empathetic strategist who tirelessly advocates for what is best for all of Framingham’s residents. Please join me in supporting Margareth as the next state representative for the 6th Middlesex District-the only candidate who needs no learning curve by already having collaboratively worked with state legislators and achieving groundbreaking results!”
Fire Department Responds to ‘Partial Amputation’ at National Guard Armory
FRAMINGHAM — A man suffered a “partial amputation’ of his arm after an incident at the National Guard Armory in Framingham on Saturday. The man, in his 20s, was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. Few details are available on the Saturday afternoon incident. No...
Ronald Charles Studley, 77, Retired Framingham Treasurer
PLYMPTON – Ronald “Ron” Charles Studley, 77, passed away at his home in Plympton, with his family and dog Sasha by his side, on August 13, 2022. Ron was born on April 8, 1945, in Worcester, to Russell C. and Lillian A. (Wilkes) Studley. Ron attended South High School in Worcester, and graduated with an associate’s degree from Quinsigamond Community College.
PHOTOS: Painting With Fly Swatters
FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe Library held an outdoor painting session for children on Tuesday, August 16. But instead of painting with brushes, the artists painted with fly swatters. ***. Photos by SOURCE summer intern Harrison Lawton, a Framingham High student.
OPINION: Reliable Public Transit Reduces Traffic & Helps Preserve Our Environment
FRAMINGHAM – Reliable local public transit provides a valuable service, reduces traffic and helps preserve our environment. Yesterday Maura Healey released her transportation plan. I look forward to working with her to make public transportation in Framingham and the Commonwealth accessible, reliable, affordable and safe. Today I had the...
Hoops & Homework Receives $150,000 From Flatley Co.
FRAMINGHAM – Hoops & Homework has received a $150,000 donation from the Flatley Co. said its founded Herb Chasan. Launched in 2012, Hoops and Homework is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Hoops and Homework Inc. was incorporated as a non-profit 501c3 charity in December 2014 in order to...
Western New England Student Smith Studies in Italy
SPRINGFIELD – Alexander Smith from Framingham was among 17 Western New England University students who traveled to Sorrento, Italy for three weeks this summer to immerse themselves in the study of Italian culture. The students were accompanied by Professional Educator of Communication Brenda Garton-Sjoberg, Director of the Sorrento Study...
Framingham Cub Scouts Pack 12 Information Meeting August 25; Open House August 29
Framingham – Framingham Cub Scouts Pack 12 is holding a virtual parent information session, Thursday, August 25 at 8 p.m. Please visit the Pack Facebook page for more information and the Zoom link: https://www.facebook.com/framinghampack12. Pack 12, Framingham, regularly meets on Monday evenings at 6 p.m. at the Plymouth Church...
Lake Waushakum Open For Swimming
FRAMINGHAM – Lake Waushakum passed water quality tests and is not open for swimming again. The City’s beaches are not staffed with lifeguards and it is swim at your own risk. The waterfront at Learned Pond is still closed due to a Cyanobacteria (a toxic blue-green algae). broadstreet...
McCarthy Makes Dean’s List at Hamilton College
CLINTON,NEW YORK – A Framingham resident was named to the Dean’s List at Hamilton College for the spring 2022 semester. Jenna McCarthy is a rising senior majoring in philosophy and sociology. She is a graduate of Montrose School. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must...
Jean Marie (Gruppi) MacDonald, 78
FRAMINGHAM – Jean Marie (Gruppi) MacDonald, 78, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, passed away on Tuesday August 16, 2022 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Framingham, she was the daughter of Henry Gruppi and Elsie May (Latown) Gruppi. Jean was a kind and gentle soul, and loved by all who had the privilege of meeting her.
