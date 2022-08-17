Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Planning and Zoning commission denies storage facility
An application for a self-storage facility near Ridgeview Drive and Custer Road was denied by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission. At a Monday Planning and Zoning meeting, commissioners voted the item down in a 6-1 vote with Commissioner Gary Stocker voting in favor of the item.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco approves Elm Street construction contract
Frisco is one step closer to seeing a downtown thoroughfare become more pedestrian friendly. During its Tuesday meeting, the Frisco City Council approved awarding a bid to XIT Paving and Construction Inc. for the reconstruction of Elm Street. The item, approved as part of the council’s consent agenda, provided for about $5 million for the project plus an additional $315,000 in contingencies.
starlocalmedia.com
If you own property in The Colony, your tax rate could be reduced again if approved by city council as proposed
The Colony City Council is considering a half-cent reduction to the property tax rate, which would reduce the rate from 65 cents per $100 valuation to 64.5 cents. At its Tuesday, Aug. 16, regular meeting, The Colony City Council began deliberation on the 2022-23 fiscal year budget and tax rate, scheduling related public hearings and possible approval for the next council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
dmagazine.com
The Dallas County Commissioners Court Approves Its Own Local Abortion Declaration
The Dallas County Commissioners Court on Wednesday voted in favor of a resolution aimed at protecting pregnant people from prosecution should they seek an abortion, citing the right to keep the doctor-patient relationship private. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said in June that he would not prosecute any cases...
fox4news.com
Attorney claims letter notifying Mesquite mother of eviction trial was forged after he asked for it
MESQUITE, Texas - An attorney fighting the eviction of a Mesquite mother is making a strong accusation that a letter notifying his client of her eviction trial date was forged and placed in her file after the date had passed. He is now asking a higher court to stop eviction...
fox4news.com
'White Only' water fountain sign rededicated at Dallas County Records Building
The ‘White Only' sign at the building's water fountain, discovered almost 20 years ago, was revealed with a new historical marker. In 2013, Commissioner John Wiley Price called for it to be a public symbol of the city's segregated past and the progress that has been made since.
Dallas Observer
Attorney Mark Melton Claims Dallas County Court Forged Document in Eviction Case
Local attorney Mark Melton was just doing what he usually does, helping a local family — a single mom and her seven children — avoid eviction from their home. Then, an anonymous tipster called him, claiming someone with the court had filed a fabricated government document in the eviction case and that he needed to check it out.
starlocalmedia.com
Curious to know what the economic future for Coppell is? Reserve your space now to attend Coppell Chamber's next 'State of' Series
Back by popular demand, Christopher Slijk from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas will keynote the Coppell Chamber of Commerce's "State of the Economy" luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Coppell Arts Center. It is the fourth event in the chamber's 2022 "State of" series, sponsored by the City of Coppell.
dallasexpress.com
DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned
Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
Former Mesquite police chief named DART's new chief of police
DALLAS — The former chief of police for the City of Mesquite has been named as the new chief of police for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). DART announced its selection of Charles Cato on Thursday after conducting "an extensive national search." As DART's chief of police, Cato will...
Dallas Observer
In May, Some 270 Gallons of Sewage from Wilmer Sprayed into Dallas County's Goat Island Preserve
Hikers and bikers often roam the dirt trails at Dallas County’s Goat Island Preserve, but in late May, they could likely smell the stench of raw sewage somewhere along their trek. That’s because a wastewater valve owned by the city of Wilmer (about 17 miles southeast of Dallas) was stuck open, spraying about 270 gallons of sewage into the preserve.
starlocalmedia.com
Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco
The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
Report says this North Texas city hosts one of the best Oktoberfest celebrations in the country
Oktoberfest. It's one of those things where everyone can gather together and set aside all differences to enjoy some beer drinking, great music and German foods-galore.
planetrockwall.com
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls
Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name
A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite ISD welcomes faces both new, old in 10-6A
The announcement of the new 2022-2024 realignment resulted in a different landscape in 10-6A for the upcoming season. The quintet of Mesquite, Horn, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Tyler Legacy remains intact.
starlocalmedia.com
Get a look at the new Welcome Center located at Collin College's McKinney campus
Collin College celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new Andrea-Mennen Welcome Center on Thursday, marking the end of a $600 million bond schedule that has resulted in several new buildings over five years. The projects spanned Collin County and included a public safety training facility, a technical center in Allen,...
Inflation Reduction Act’s Solar Rebate is Great, But One Builder Says It’s Not a Green Building Magic Bullet
Energy-efficient homes and environmentally-friendly, cost-saving measures like solar panels are becoming increasingly popular in Dallas — but there’s a lot more that homeowners can do to save money and reduce waste, and it starts from the ground up, experts say. The Inflation Reduction Act — approved by the...
Click2Houston.com
Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant
DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
colemantoday.com
2nd WATER MAIN BREAK - 5th Avenue and Mesquite
UPDATE - As of 1:30pm - The water main break has been repaired and normal service should resume shortly. As of 10:45am Saturday morning, the City of Coleman is experiencing a localized water outage in the South Eastern portion of the city. Crews are actively working to restore service.
