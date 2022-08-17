ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

starlocalmedia.com

Allen Planning and Zoning commission denies storage facility

An application for a self-storage facility near Ridgeview Drive and Custer Road was denied by the Allen Planning and Zoning Commission. At a Monday Planning and Zoning meeting, commissioners voted the item down in a 6-1 vote with Commissioner Gary Stocker voting in favor of the item.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco approves Elm Street construction contract

Frisco is one step closer to seeing a downtown thoroughfare become more pedestrian friendly. During its Tuesday meeting, the Frisco City Council approved awarding a bid to XIT Paving and Construction Inc. for the reconstruction of Elm Street. The item, approved as part of the council’s consent agenda, provided for about $5 million for the project plus an additional $315,000 in contingencies.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

If you own property in The Colony, your tax rate could be reduced again if approved by city council as proposed

The Colony City Council is considering a half-cent reduction to the property tax rate, which would reduce the rate from 65 cents per $100 valuation to 64.5 cents. At its Tuesday, Aug. 16, regular meeting, The Colony City Council began deliberation on the 2022-23 fiscal year budget and tax rate, scheduling related public hearings and possible approval for the next council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
THE COLONY, TX
dallasexpress.com

DART Silver Line Construction Begins, Residents Concerned

Construction officially began this week on a tunnel that is part of DART’s new rail line, the Silver Line Regional Rail Project, which will link Collin County to DFW Airport. According to a statement from DART, the work will include the installation of asphalt detours for utility relocation and...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Former Mesquite police chief named DART's new chief of police

DALLAS — The former chief of police for the City of Mesquite has been named as the new chief of police for Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART). DART announced its selection of Charles Cato on Thursday after conducting "an extensive national search." As DART's chief of police, Cato will...
MESQUITE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Work to start soon on Dallas North Tollway lane expansion in Frisco

The North Texas Tollway Authority has shared details about a project that will soon be under construction on the Dallas North Tollway between US 380 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. The NTTA will work to add a fourth line in each direction on the Dallas North Tollway between the two...
DALLAS, TX
planetrockwall.com

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Stalls

Dallas-Fort Worth Housing Market Sees Dramatic Pause in Transactions, More Price Reductions, as Market Stalls. To kick off this housing market update, I can sum up what’s going on in one word. We are still in a… PAUSE. The market is shifting, and it is shifting hard. We’re...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long-Planned DFW ‘Super Highway' Trail Finally Gets a Name

A new sprawling pedestrian and cycling trail that will span Dallas to Fort Worth now has a name. Welcome, DFW Discovery Trail. Completion of the 66-mile trail, which will link Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie, is expected in early 2024. This spring, the North Central Texas Council...
DALLAS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DESOTO, Texas – A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said. Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday.
DESOTO, TX
colemantoday.com

2nd WATER MAIN BREAK - 5th Avenue and Mesquite

UPDATE - As of 1:30pm - The water main break has been repaired and normal service should resume shortly. As of 10:45am Saturday morning, the City of Coleman is experiencing a localized water outage in the South Eastern portion of the city. Crews are actively working to restore service.
COLEMAN, TX

