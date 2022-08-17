Microstrategy fell during Friday’s trading session. The reason behind the drop is fairly simple but has deep ramifications for the company as a whole. There are two sides to Microstrategy (MSTR). The first is the business intelligence tools side, which is actually a lot less popular than the second side – a massive bitcoin (BTC-USD) investor. Microstrategy lost ground because its large bitcoin holdings—around 129,699 as of its last report—lost ground overnight. Bitcoin briefly dropped below $22,000, the latest in a series of drops for the cryptocurrency.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO