GME vs. BBBY: Which Meme Stock is Less Risky?
Meme stocks get plenty of attention from both retail investors and the media alike, but they generally aren’t worth investing in. The fundamentals of the following two stocks show why investors may be advised to steer clear of all meme names. The investing world has gone through significant changes...
Here’s Why Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) Stock Is Falling
BBBY stock has been falling since yesterday after an investor filed to divest his stake in the company. Shares of domestic merchandise retail store chain Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) lost 18% in after-hours trading on Wednesday following the release of the news that activist investor Ryan Cohen was planning to sell his stake in the company. Cohen is also the chairman of GameStop, which is widely considered to be another meme stock.
Target Becomes America’s Worst Retailer
Target just announced disappointing quarterly figures. Is a rebound coming?
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
While BILL, WEBR, and FL stocks gained in Friday’s early trade, STNE and BBBY slipped. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Domestic merchandise retail store chain Bed Bath &...
Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Are Their ‘Top Picks’ for the Rest of 2022
Anyone involved in the investing game will know it’s all about “stock picking.” Choosing the right stock to put your money behind is vital to ensure strong returns on an investment. Therefore, when the Wall Street pros consider a name to be a ‘Top Pick,’ investors should take note.
The Biggest Reason Why Microstrategy is Down Today
Microstrategy fell during Friday’s trading session. The reason behind the drop is fairly simple but has deep ramifications for the company as a whole. There are two sides to Microstrategy (MSTR). The first is the business intelligence tools side, which is actually a lot less popular than the second side – a massive bitcoin (BTC-USD) investor. Microstrategy lost ground because its large bitcoin holdings—around 129,699 as of its last report—lost ground overnight. Bitcoin briefly dropped below $22,000, the latest in a series of drops for the cryptocurrency.
Kohl’s Stock is Down after Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why
Kohl’s stock took a significant hit this morning after releasing its Q2 Earnings. While there are some positive signs for Kohl’s going forward, it’s likely a good idea to get out of the storm that’s to come for now. It’s not shaping up to be a...
Meta Platforms Stock: Should Investors Look Beyond Near-Term Pressures?
Meta Platforms stock is down significantly this year amid weak ad spending, heightened competition from TikTok, and Apple’s iOS policy changes. That said, several Wall Street analysts continue to believe in the company’s long-term growth story. This year has been very challenging for Meta Platforms’ (META) investors. Meta’s...
Wolfspeed Reports Q4 Results; Here’s Why the Stock Soared
Wolfspeed has delivered robust fourth-quarter numbers marked by an improved bottom line. Meanwhile, a major name on the Street has doubled down on the stock. Shares of silicon carbide and gallium nitride solutions provider Wolfspeed (WOLF) rose sharply yesterday following the company’s robust fourth-quarter showing. Revenue jumped 56.7% year-over-year to $228.5 million, outperforming estimates by ~$21 million. Impressively, Wolfspeed’s earnings per share of -$0.02 beat estimates of -$0.10. This is the eighth consecutive quarter that WOLF has successfully beaten bottom-line consensus estimates.
What’s Restricting Alibaba Stock’s Upside Potential?
Alibaba impressed investors with its better-than-expected performance in its most recent quarter. However, macro uncertainty and a soft consumption outlook restrict the stock’s upside potential. Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) recently surprised investors with a better-than-expected Fiscal Q1 performance. However, the quarterly beat failed to lift the stock for more than...
Is Power Corporation Stock’s 5.6% Dividend Worth It?
Investors may see a diversified, relatively safe 5.6%-yielding stock such as Power Corporation and get excited about it, and that’s fair. However, due to the company’s fundamentals not being perfect, we believe there are better dividend opportunities elsewhere. Power Corporation of Canada (TSE: POW) is a relatively large...
Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992.
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Are Sending a Bullish Signal
Making the right decision in the investment market is no easy task. Investors must wade into a sea of often contradictory data and locate the kernels of fact that can point toward a stock’s likely future. Finding a semblance of sense and pattern in the jumble of raw information is the necessary prerequisite for success. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in.
Amazon Stock in Focus As TikTok and Netflix Become Targets
Amazon is turning to TikTok for inspiration and looking to Netflix for film talent. While AMZN stock has dropped steeply from its 52-week peak, Wall Street professionals remain bullish. Amazon’s (AMZN) stock performance depends in part on how the company positions itself for the future. The Jeff Bezos-founded company is...
Cathie Wood Sells Few Tesla Shares and Buys This Other Stock
Cathie Wood’s ARK fund, which also holds Twitter stock, sold some of its shares in Tesla and bought shares in a virtual healthcare company. Tesla stock remains popular in Wood’s portfolio, while TipRanks’ best-performing portfolios are also bullish on the stock. Cathie Wood’s ARK Next Generation Internet...
Costco Stock Is Competitively Well-Positioned, Says Analyst
Costco’s comps growth slowed to 10% in July but remains high despite macro challenges. Further, Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe sees Costco in better shape than its peers, with all categories showing strength. Food and fuel inflation, rising interest rate, and excess inventory issues continue to hurt retailers. However, Costco...
NICE Stock Down Despite Q2 Beat; Street Says Buy
NICE has delivered a robust Q2 performance on the back of strength in its Cloud vertical. Meanwhile, two Wall Street heavyweights have upped their NICE stakes. Shares of cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions provider NICE Ltd. (NICE) are in the red so far today despite robust Q2 earnings results, marked by margin expansion and upbeat guidance.
360 DigiTech Stock Falls on Q2 Earnings Miss
While 360 DigiTech missed second-quarter earnings estimates in a challenging backdrop, the company continues to gain traction with certain impressive metrics. Shares of Chinese financial technology platform 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) were down in the pre-market session on Friday after the company’s second-quarter bottom line came in lower than a year ago.
WMT Stock Holds Defensive Appeal During Difficult Times, Says Analyst
Walmart’s Q2 success led Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Benedict to give a resounding Buy rating to the company’s stock. Here are a few of his takeaways from the management’s earnings commentary. Low-price retailer Walmart’s (NYSE: WMT) solid quarterly results from earlier this week proved its resilience...
