Federal judge in consent decree case blasts Sheriff Hutson for lack of transparency
A federal magistrate on Thursday ripped Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson’s office for a lack of transparency related to a series of violent incidents that have taken place at city’s jail over the last several months — including two deaths, several stabbings and a protest last weekend that ended with officers firing bean bag rounds, flash bangs, and a sting ball grenade into a barricaded jail pod.
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell hires Jay Banks, former City Council member, as policy aide
A familiar face is returning to New Orleans City Hall: Mayor LaToya Cantrell has hired former City Council member Jay Banks. Banks, a reliable Cantrell ally when he was the council's District B representative, started Monday as an urban policy specialist with an $85,000 annual salary, according to Civil Service Department records. City Hall confirmed the hire but didn’t provide details on his duties. Banks did not respond to a request for comment.
Carjacking victims upset after Mayor Cantrell in court in support of attacker's family
NEW ORLEANS — September 11, 2021 is the day Madison Bergeron will never forget. Bergeron told Eyewitness News she had just pulled into the driveway, and was grabbing some things in her car, when she says she felt someone tugging on her handbag. She says she turned around and her attacker pulled a gun.
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson a no-show in criminal court
The attorney for a murder suspect wants Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson to be found in contempt of court. He took his claim to a courtroom on Friday morning, but the sheriff didn't show up.
NOLA.com
Judge rebukes Sheriff Susan Hutson for lack of transparency in jail violence; 'not one phone call'
A federal judge on Thursday railed against Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson for failing to communicate with the court following a series of deadly and dangerous events at the New Orleans jail, saying the Sheriff's Office needed a "course correction" in keeping the court informed. Hutson did not notify the...
Mayor Cantrell calls judge’s announcement to keep consent decree in place “disappointing”
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says Judge Susie Morgan's decision to keep the consent decree governing the New Orleans Police Department is disappointing, and she respectfully disagrees with it.
Banks now with Cantrell administration
Banks now with Cantrell administration. After losing his seat on the New Orleans City Council to Lesli Harris, former City Council person Jay Banks has a new job.
Scoot: Mayor Cantrell is acting like a child
Shame on Mayor Cantrell for creating unrest among the city’s citizens by threatening to cancel Mardi Gras. She is, again, refusing to accept responsibility for her behavior and decisions as mayor of New Orleans.
WDSU
New Orleans East councilman takes matters into his own hands
NEW ORLEANS — A heap of trash along crowder and I-10 in New Orleans east has one city council member fed up with litter and panhandling. Dawn Hebert is a resident of the Lake Willow community and says this has been a growing issue for over two years. She...
Mississippi school district ousts superintendent
KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who […]
L'Observateur
Slidell Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SCHSHINETIA ANDERSON, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022 to FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon on November 10, 2022. The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment, up to a $250,000 fine, up to 3 years of supervised release, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.
$78,000 per month for two mobile toilets! Sticker shock for new Kenner mayor
KENNER, La. — Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser promised to bring honesty and integrity back to city hall. Six weeks into the job, Glaser has uncovered what he called enormous expenses at the old Macy’s department store. It’s been the temporary home of Kenner city government since Hurricane Ida...
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged
Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to FEMA Fraud Associated with False Claims that Her Home was Damaged. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 18, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced in a federal court in Louisiana that Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 11, 2022, to FEMA fraud. On November 10, 2022, the defendant will be sentenced before the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon. The defendant faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, three years of supervised release, and a $100 obligatory special assessment charge.
bogalusadailynews.com
City approves resolution to prohibit methadone clinic location
In a called meeting Friday morning at the Bogalusa City Hall conference room, the Bogalusa City Council voted 7-0 to adopt a resolution placing an emergency moratorium on the location of a proposed methadone clinic. On Wednesday, April 27, the Louisiana Department of Health announced such a clinic would be...
WDAM-TV
West Marion teacher fired for ‘inappropriate interactions’ with students
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A West Marion high school teacher was fired after allegations of “inappropriate interactions” with students. Marion County Superintendent Michael Day confirmed that the school board terminated the employee on Friday, Aug. 19. He said that the district immediately initiated an investigation upon hearing the allegations and notified local law enforcement as required by law.
Man found guilty of transporting aliens after deputies stop car on Mississippi interstate overloaded with passengers
A Mexican man was found guilty of multiple federal felonies related to smuggling illegal aliens. Abel Michua-Tototzin, 37, was found guilty on August 17, 2022, following a three-day trial before U.S. District Judge Taylor McNeel in Gulfport. Michua-Tototzin was found guilty of conspiracy to bring one or more aliens into the United States at a place other than a designated port of entry; conspiracy to unlawfully transport aliens within the United States; unlawful transportation of one or more aliens within the United States; and unlawful return of an alien to the United States after deportation or removal.
WLOX
Hancock parents stunned after school board suddenly fires superintendent
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County School Board voted to terminate its contract with Superintendent Teresa Merwin Thursday night at a special called meeting. The termination is effective immediately, and the board will begin searching for Merwin’s replacement. Merwin has been with the school district since July of 2021.
Three Louisiana women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim […]
brproud.com
Man admits to falsifying documents for boat inspection, arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested by state wildlife and fisheries agents after allegedly filing false public records for a boat inspection. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its agents arrested Chad M. Milton, 43, of Hammond following an investigation. Agents found that...
WLOX
Former First Lady of Mississippi to hold book signing in Pass Christian
