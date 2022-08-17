ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Sulphur: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sulphur, Louisiana

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sulphur Louisiana. Sulphur is a city in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. As of the 2010 census, the city has a population of 20,410. part of the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area. There are many things to do in Sulphur, and we will take a look at a few of them.
SULPHUR, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana

There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Lake Charles, LA
Sports
State
Idaho State
State
Texas State
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Lake Charles, LA
Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KPLC TV

Man resentenced for striking, killing CrossFit runner in Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man convicted of striking and killing a runner in Moss Bluff in October 2020 was resentenced Friday in state district court. George McKinney, 24, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide in 2021. His breath sample returned a .173 BAC in the death of Jason Webb on old Hwy. 171. Webb was running with his CrossFit group.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 19, 2022. Isaac Benjamin Vega, 32, San Antonio: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia. Joe Jesse Miranda, 25, Humble: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Obstruction of justice. Jared Paul Ladart, 23, Monroe: Domestic...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Qb For#Lsu#The Lsu Tigers#The Dallas Cowboys#The University Of Idaho#The New Orleans Saints#Marcus High School#Espn#Arizona State#The Sun Devils
KPLC TV

Golden Nugget owner pursuing pandemic business losses

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses lost millions of dollars when they had to close or open at reduced capacity during the pandemic. Attorneys say Louisiana law allows businesses to recover losses from their insurance companies, depending on the kind of policy they have. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the Golden...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
bizneworleans.com

Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock

RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana

Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana. Vinton, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 19, 2022, that at approximately 1:30 a.m., CPSO deputies responded to a complaint about a shooting at a nightclub on Highway 109 South in Vinton, Louisiana.
VINTON, LA
Magic 1470AM

Crumbl Cookies is Coming to Lake Charles!

Look, I realize we have a ton of places to eat in Lake Charles, but most of them are Mexican restaurants. I don't have a problem with them, they're delicious. I just feel like we need more of a variety sometimes. That's why I got a smidge excited to see this photo of a newspaper ad in the Lake Charles American Press.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Texas teenager charged in Vinton nightclub shooting

A 19-year-old Nederland, Texas, man has been charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Friday morning and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on La. 109 South.
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced as Part of Massive Drug Trafficking Operation Involving Heroin, Cocaine, and Crack

Louisiana Woman Sentenced as Part of Massive Drug Trafficking Operation Involving Heroin, Cocaine, and Crack. Louisiana – On August 19, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Yascia N. LaFrance age, 42 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy