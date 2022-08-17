Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
Sulphur: 7 Best Places To Visit In Sulphur, Louisiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sulphur Louisiana. Sulphur is a city in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana. As of the 2010 census, the city has a population of 20,410. part of the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area. There are many things to do in Sulphur, and we will take a look at a few of them.
Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition Coming Back To Sulphur, Louisiana
Are you ready for some great Louisiana, Oldies, and Swamp Pop music??? Get ready as Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition will be making their return to Southwest Louisiana next Friday night, August 26th in Sulphur. It's the Fleur De Lis dance presented by the Knights of Columbus council #8978 in...
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
The Largest Residential Home in Louisiana
There are a lot of really large inhabited homes in Louisiana, but there's none that are quite as large as this!. Over the last 75 years, the size of homes in the U.S. has more than tripled. The average house size went from 797 square feet in 1945 to 2,491 square feet in 2020. In fact that leaves the U.S. with more floor area per resident of any country in the world!
theadvocate.com
This garbage pile was old enough to have Shaq sodas. Louisiana is finally cleaning it up.
It’s hard to guess the age of the 81 tons of litter in the borrow pit at LSU’s Burden Museum and Gardens, but resident director Jeff Kuehny said one type of trash did stand out: soda cans with Shaquille O’Neal’s face on them. “Shaq was a...
Did You Know There’s A Famous Song About Lake Charles, Louisiana?
This song about Lake Charles was released in 1998 by a national recording artist. This singer/songwriter was born in Lake Charles on January 26, 1953. She was the daughter of contemporary poet and author Miller Williams. Lucinda Williams had a bittersweet relationship with Lake Charles. Her song called Lake Charles...
KPLC TV
Man resentenced for striking, killing CrossFit runner in Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man convicted of striking and killing a runner in Moss Bluff in October 2020 was resentenced Friday in state district court. George McKinney, 24, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide in 2021. His breath sample returned a .173 BAC in the death of Jason Webb on old Hwy. 171. Webb was running with his CrossFit group.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 19, 2022. Isaac Benjamin Vega, 32, San Antonio: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Drug paraphernalia. Joe Jesse Miranda, 25, Humble: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Obstruction of justice. Jared Paul Ladart, 23, Monroe: Domestic...
KPLC TV
Golden Nugget owner pursuing pandemic business losses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses lost millions of dollars when they had to close or open at reduced capacity during the pandemic. Attorneys say Louisiana law allows businesses to recover losses from their insurance companies, depending on the kind of policy they have. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the Golden...
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
18-wheeler crash on I-10 East
According to the Lafayette Police Department, I-10 eastbound is shut down due to a major accident.
bizneworleans.com
Port of South Louisiana Dedicates 2 Cranes for Globalplex Dock
RESERVE, La. — On Aug. 18, the Port of South Louisiana officially dedicated and named the two Konecranes Gottwald Model 6 Portal Harbor Cranes to be used at the Globalplex Intermodal Terminal Dock along the Mississippi River. The cranes increase the Port’s capacity for handling bulk materials and will allow for the handling of containers and project cargo.
Power Rankings: Best First Date Locations In SW Louisiana
SWLA has so much to offer when it comes to dating like amazing food, beautiful natural backdrops, and much more. But where are the best locations for a first date in SWLA? We'll answer that question today. The last few weeks we have power ranked the best Louisiana brewed beers...
Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd-Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana
Texas Man Charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder After Allegedly Shooting Someone at a Nightclub in Louisiana. Vinton, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 19, 2022, that at approximately 1:30 a.m., CPSO deputies responded to a complaint about a shooting at a nightclub on Highway 109 South in Vinton, Louisiana.
Crumbl Cookies is Coming to Lake Charles!
Look, I realize we have a ton of places to eat in Lake Charles, but most of them are Mexican restaurants. I don't have a problem with them, they're delicious. I just feel like we need more of a variety sometimes. That's why I got a smidge excited to see this photo of a newspaper ad in the Lake Charles American Press.
Lake Charles American Press
Texas teenager charged in Vinton nightclub shooting
A 19-year-old Nederland, Texas, man has been charged in an early morning shooting at a Vinton night club. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies responded to the shooting at about 1:30 a.m. Friday morning and discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his abdomen and legs at a nightclub on La. 109 South.
Nederland man arrested in shooting outside Southwest Louisiana nightclub early Friday morning
VINTON, La. — A 19-year-old Nederland man has been accused of shooting another man early Friday morning outside a Vinton, LA., nightclub. Kaleb C. Harvey, 19, of Nederland, is being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on a charge of attempted 2nd degree murder according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
KPLC TV
Neighbors shaken by shooting in Lake Charles Historic District
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Residents in the Lake Charles Historic District weren’t expecting gunfire just outside their door Friday morning. But Sarah Bellard worried what she says is a normally quiet stretch of Hodges Street wouldn’t stay quiet forever. “I have feared that it would happen just...
Louisiana Woman Sentenced as Part of Massive Drug Trafficking Operation Involving Heroin, Cocaine, and Crack
Louisiana Woman Sentenced as Part of Massive Drug Trafficking Operation Involving Heroin, Cocaine, and Crack. Louisiana – On August 19, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Yascia N. LaFrance age, 42 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge.
Dalfred puts the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge new law to test
We are learning more about the new law on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge and putting it to a test
