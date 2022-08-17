Read full article on original website
Did You Know There’s A Famous Song About Lake Charles, Louisiana?
This song about Lake Charles was released in 1998 by a national recording artist. This singer/songwriter was born in Lake Charles on January 26, 1953. She was the daughter of contemporary poet and author Miller Williams. Lucinda Williams had a bittersweet relationship with Lake Charles. Her song called Lake Charles...
The Circus is Coming to Sulphur! Jordan World Circus
I will admit, I am a 39-year-old man with zero kids but I will pay to sit as close to the front row of a circus every time I can go to one. The last one I went to was the crazy Halloween circus that came to Lake Charles. You remember that was the one that everyone said was all devil worshipping related. I assure you, we didn't do anything like that.
Photos: Yesterday’s Wreck on 171 South in Moss Bluff
A scary and interesting situation yesterday afternoon on 171 South near Moss Bluff. A huge wreck caused traffic to back up for miles as the wreck blocked both lanes of traffic at the bridge. At one point, traffic was backed up to E. Telephone Road while crews worked to clean up the wreck.
Lake Charles Spirit Halloween Is Now Open! Take a Look Inside
The closed-down business building parasite that is Spirit Halloween has found its host in Lake Charles. This time, it is on McNeese Street in the old Gulfway Shopping Center in part of the old Kroger building. What started as a small store in 1983, it grew in 1999 after being purchased by Spencer Gifts. Since that time, it has become a pop-up retailer that only comes around once a season in various buildings across various cities. As a result, it features over 1400 locations across America each Halloween season.
818 Tequila Airstream Tasting at Darrell’s in Lake Charles!
818 Tequila is out of Los Angeles, California. They are headed to the better LA tomorrow (Wednesday, August 10) to show off their award-winning tequila at Darrell's in Lake Charles. The tequila has won over 30 awards from tasting awards to international spirit competitions. It has also won Best Reposado at the World Tequila Awards.
Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge
We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
Photos: Jo’s Party House Back to Selling Cakes, Finally!
Back in June, we all celebrated the fact that a Lake Charles staple in confections had finally re-opened. You can check that article out HERE. Although they moved a smidge north to Moss Bluff, we were all excited to see yet another cornerstone for diabetes come back into our lives. The bakery was slammed for weeks and weeks as customers swarmed their Moss Bluff location trying to get just a cupcake. The question kept coming about when they would start doing cakes. That question has been answered!
Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Sulphur, LA. Woman Over
The sad truth is that we are surrounded by people with bad intentions. It is for this reason that we all must pay attention when things don't feel right when out and about. A perfect example of staying alert is what happened to a woman in Sulphur, LA. over the weekend. Diondra Evans says that she was pulled over by a man impersonating a police officer.
Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie
Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
Three South Louisiana Lottery Tickets Win over $420,000
Lottery players in South Louisiana have 420,000 reasons to be looking for winners this morning. South Louisiana Powerball players have 100,000 reasons to be reaching into their purses and pockets this morning and Easy 5 Players from over the weekend, have 320,000 reasons to check their numbers too. The Louisiana...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market Event
SWLA Center for Health Services, located at 2000 Opelousas St. Lake Charles will be hosting the next Makin' Groceries Mobile Market. Save the date! Second Harvest Food Bank returns to SWLA on Saturday, August 20, 2022, with fresh produce and fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and more for affordable prices everyone can afford.
See Inside The Newly Renovated Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles
One of the most popular restaurants in Lake Charles has finally reopened two years later after it suffered major damage from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The restaurant was forced to stay closed until it could be remodeled and put back together after the storms. Now, Pat's Of Henderson's, which is...
Raingear Will be Needed as South Louisiana Returns to School
Parents and kids across South Louisiana are busy filling backpacks and pencils boxes ahead of the start of the new school year this week but one item you don't want to forget is the pocket umbrella or lightweight rain jacket. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles say rain chances will be on the increase as most of South Louisiana's school systems welcome students back to class.
VIDEO: Lake Charles Restaurant has “Animal” Crawling in Ceiling
I learned my lesson from the last time I posted about an eatery with an unwanted animal in its establishment. So this time, I will be very vague as to what I think is crawling in the ceiling of this place. I won't tell you the name of the place nor what they serve. However, I am sure multiple people will say where this took place.
Red Barn Music Presents Song Slingers at Wayne’s Tonight
Red Barn music is bringing in some of the best country songwriters and singers in the area for one night of amazing music. It's part of a series that showcases talented musicians and writers across the state of Louisiana and Texas to get together and perform. You can be a part of it tonight as they get together for an amazing evening at Wayne's in Sulphur.
Glenda Duplichan Benefit in Westlake Saturday
The Glenda Duplichan Benefit will take place tomorrow in Westlake at the KC Hall located at 1515 Garfield Road. Sadly, the need for the benefit has changed. Glenda was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago and began her fight. As she fought harder and harder and went through chemo, it was all too much for her. Cancer spread and grew as she still held on. Until she couldn't any longer.
Sheriff’s Office: Be Careful of School First Day Pictures!
It's back-to-school week for Calcasieu Parish students. The teachers have been prepping classrooms, you've been buying school supplies, and the kids are getting more and more annoying as we get closer to the big day. August 12 is the day! I still find it a bit dumb that they only go one day this week, then get a weekend. Must. Be. Nice! I really don't remember that situation back in my school days, but that was a LONG time ago.
Calcasieu Parish “Zydeco Deputy” Shows off in the Kitchen
DeWayne Simmons showed off just a few weeks ago during the Jamie Bergeron concert at Beauxdines. The Calcasieu Parish deputy picked up an accordion and went to town, as the crowd watched in awe. Now, Simmons is attempting a run at a band. DeWayne Simmons and the Zydeco Quiet Storm is the name of the band and features Simmons on the accordion.
The Cheapest Gas Prices In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Remember when gas prices in Lake Charles were over $4 a gallon? Well, those times are long gone as the price of gas continues to fall around the city. AAA is reporting that the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $4.16. That's down around $0.70 from last month. We can place all the blame on California for keeping the national gas price average over $4, because a gallon of gas still cost on average $5.56 in the Sunshine State.
Lake Charles Community Reacts To Louisiana Crown Act
Natural hairstyles are just that. Natural. By definition natural hair, it is hair that hasn't been altered by straighteners, chemicals, or texturizers. I have always found it interesting when people say, braids or dredlocks are not natural. When in fact, both are ancient natural hairstyles worn by a variety of ethnic groups African, Asian, and caucasian(Vikings, Germanic tribes) just to name a few. Some may not care for these particular styles and that is okay.
