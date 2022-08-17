Dr. Shelton: "Fabulous To See Educators, Students and Smiling" To Start Edwardsville School District 7 School Year

Read full article on original website
Back to school: Edwardsville welcomes 500 kindergarten students
EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — The 5 On Your Side back-to-school tour continues, as students, parents and staff all over the St. Louis area ease into a new school year. The 7,300 students in 13 schools that make up the Edwardsville School District returned to school Wednesday, Aug. 17. Among the changes this year, all schools will let out early on Wednesdays, starting next week, for staff development.
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
Community-Oriented Digital Engagement Scholars Welcomed to SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville welcomed its first cohort of Community-Oriented Digital Engagement Scholars (CODES) and their families to campus Tuesday, Aug. 16 for a special reception honoring the participants and kicking off the fall 2022 academic year. The CODES program is an innovative, first-of-its-kind general education program...
Tim’s Travels: Union Elementary School
BELLVILLE, Ill. – Many students are headed back to school Thursday morning. That includes Tim Ezell. He was in Belleville for his first day at Union Elementary School. He spoke with first-year Principal Kalynn Larsen and Third Grade Teacher Christine Todd about the first day of school in the district.
Liberty Middle School In Edwardsville Has A "Legendary" Kickoff On Opening Day
EDWARDSVILLE - Liberty Middle School has a theme set for the school year for everyone to be “legendary.” If the start is any sign of the year to come, the Liberty School year will definitely fit that theme. Students were greeted by excited administrators, teachers, support staff, and...
Parents fight to change kids dangerous bus route in Collinsville
Some Collinsville School District parents are fighting to change their kid's bus route, which is now across the road at a busy intersection.
Alton High School's Marching 100
Alton's Marching 100 performed during their school's Fall Sports kickoff Night. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
Metro East Lutheran High Records Largest Enrollment In Eight Years, Primed For Great Year, Says Dr. Krause
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School has opened the 2022-2023 school year with the highest enrollment that it has had in the past eight years. MELHS begins the year with 215 students, up from 175 last year. MELHS Principal Dr. Jay Krause said the school is fully staffed and...
Edwardsville's Taricone, St. Louis' Hose and Marion's Gray Showcase Their Artwork For September Show
EDWARDSVILLE - Today, the work of artists Edwardsville's Elsa Taricone, St. Louis' Cindy Hose, and Marion's Erin Gray is showcased. The three will all participate in the Edwardsville Arts Fair. Artist Name: Elsa Taricone. Location: Edwardsville. Artist Statement: "I enjoy designing and creating unique jewelry that is full of endless...
Back to school: Collinsville district has big renovation plans
COLLINSVILLE, Illinois — 5 On Your Side is going back to school!. Over two weeks in August, 5 On Your Side is helping students from area school districts kick off their new school year. Thursday, students and parents woke up early in Collinsville!. Their first day of school was...
Murals help kick up interest in Route 66 towns
Edwardsville has a historic theater, Collinsville a giant catsup bottle and East St. Louis its jazz, all Americana from the glory days of Route 66. Now a series of 12 outdoor murals will link some Southern Illinois towns along the Mother Road. Tapping into history, kitsch and modern points of pride, the public artwork is being called the Route 66 Mural Art Trail.
Jefferson County school district launches daycare as strategy to recruit, retain staff
Childcare is a problem in the area. So Dunklin R-5 administrators say they're trying something new: a daycare.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
Former Glen Carbon Mayor died this week
Former Glen Carbon Illinois Mayor Ronald J. "Ronnie" Foster Sr. died at 2:03 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Silver Creek Saloon for only $25
St. LOUIS — Burgers, wraps chopped salad and wait until you taste the Sweet Bubba Sauce. Today we invite you to Be our Guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $ 50 gift certificate for $25 to the Silver Creek Saloon in Belleville, Illinois.
Troy Family Dental is the expert on the mini-dental implant
ST. LOUIS — If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental showed us the mini-dental implant. They explained why this is a great option and who would benefit most in getting a mini-dental implant.
Proposed Ozark Run Scenic Byway to unite communities and highlight Ozarks region
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Some state leaders want to know what you think about renaming some of our state’s most scenic roads. They want to take several Missouri highways and turn them into a new byway. The hope is to get more tourists. Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start...
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
St. Louis Standards: Ted Drewes Has Been a Legend for 93 Years
Travis Dillon, owner of legendary St. Louis custard chain Ted Drewes, can be found most days inside the Chippewa shop. More likely than not, he'll be mixing custard base alongside the rest of the employees — nearly all of whom are at least a few decades younger than him.
Hulda Bingenheimer – One of Brother John’s Girls
Today’s post begins with the birth of a girl named Hulda Carolina Martha Bingenheimer on August 18, 1898. She would be 124 years old today if she was still alive. Hulda was the daughter of John and Lena (Moeller) Bingenheimer. Let me explain today’s title. A previous post was titled Brother John’s Girls, and that post was a take-off on another previous post titled, George’s Girls. Two Bingenheimer brothers, John and George had families full of females. As you can see, Hulda was one of brother John’s girls.
