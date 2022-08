Joe Dooley is returning to Kansas basketball, according to a report by The Kansas City Star’s Gary Bedore. Dooley will be a recruiting coordinator under Bill Self. Dooley was considered an elite assistant coach under Self from 2003-2013, a right-hand man who had previous head coaching experience at East Carolina. And after his tenure in Lawrence, he took another head coaching job, faring well at Florida Gulf Coast before making a return trip to East Carolina as head coach.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO