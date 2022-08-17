Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Some Pine Island residents ordered to shelter in place
PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents in Pine Island are being asked to shelter in place by local law enforcement. Around 10:45 Saturday morning, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call for a welfare check on a Pine Island man. Upon arrival, the man started to make threats against law enforcement and himself.
KEYC
Students begin moving in at Minnesota State University, Mankato
Bright and early Thursday morning, players and coaches of the Marshall Tigers football program touched down in Eagan to see prized alumnus Trey Lance take on day two of the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers joint practice. Minnesota’s unemployment rate holds at all-time low. Updated: 1 hour ago.
KEYC
Franklin Co. vs. Scott Co.
Bright and early Thursday morning, players and coaches of the Marshall Tigers football program touched down in Eagan to see prized alumnus Trey Lance take on day two of the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers joint practice. Local reaction is mixed, but NIL is here to stay in Iowa...
KEYC
National Labor Relations Board certifies vote to leave Minnesota Nurses Association
Bright and early Thursday morning, players and coaches of the Marshall Tigers football program touched down in Eagan to see prized alumnus Trey Lance take on day two of the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers joint practice. Minnesota’s unemployment rate holds at all-time low. Updated: 6 hours ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
JWP football preps for upcoming season
Bright and early Thursday morning, players and coaches of the Marshall Tigers football program touched down in Eagan to see prized alumnus Trey Lance take on day two of the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers joint practice. 600PM Sports August 18. Updated: 21 hours ago. Valley News Live at...
KEYC
Minnesota’s unemployment rate holds at all-time low
Bright and early Thursday morning, players and coaches of the Marshall Tigers football program touched down in Eagan to see prized alumnus Trey Lance take on day two of the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers joint practice. Scott Jensen, Matt Birk make a stop in Mankato for Freedom Rally.
Comments / 0