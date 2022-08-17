ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

tvliving.com

Flower Friday: Learn about Blue and Black Sage

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - We’re in the middle of August but flowers are still blooming and looking beautiful around north Alabama!. On this Flower Friday, Rebecca Turk with Huntsville Botanical Garden is teaching us all about Blue and Black Sage.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tvliving.com

Build your own brim hat for game day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The temps are slowly getting cooler and that means football season is just around the corner! If you’re needing that perfect statement piece for your gameday outfit, Travel Patterns in Huntsville has you covered. Build your own hat or find the perfect one...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tvliving.com

Jason Isbell’s ShoalsFest celebrates good music, good people

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Grammy-award winning musician Jason Isbell is headed back through those Alabama Pines for another year at ShoalsFest. Isbell started the music festival in 2019 with the help of his community and some good friends. But for him, it’s not just a regular festival, it’s a time to come back home.
FLORENCE, AL
Bham Now

Your thrifting finds just got better at The Foundry Thrift Stores

We know you’ve probably seen someone’s thrift haul on TikTok or Instagram and you now want to do your own. Thrifting isn’t just a budget and environmentally friendly form of shopping, but it’s also so easy to do at The Foundry’s Thrift Stores in Pelham and Cullman. Keep reading to learn how you can help rebuild lives by shopping and donating items to The Foundry’s Thrift Stores.
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Hartselle trick-shot archer Byron Ferguson

After 50 years of trick shots, a North Alabama archer is lowering his bow and picking up his connection to the community. Like many archers, Byron Ferguson holds the saying, "Aim high, let her fly," close to heart. The 68-year-old has made a career out of what started as merely...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak. A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.
ONEONTA, AL
AL.com

Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening

Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Driver of car that hit Huntsville home identified

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A driver is facing a DUI charge after running into a home and two mailboxes on Big Cove Road. According to the Huntsville Police Department, Thomas Reinhart, 75, was arrested for driving under the influence. Officers responded to the accident just after 7 p.m. on Friday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

