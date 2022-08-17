A dilapidated building in Smyrna that once housed a restaurant with racist themes has been torn down. Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, which closed 30 years ago, began operating in the 1940s and thrived on "casual racism that characterized much of the restaurant’s décor and operation,” according to the history website Tomitronics. It featured "African-American waiters with sign boards hung around their necks to announce the menu" while dancing on milk crates. GPB reports that old advertisements for slaves adorned the walls, and the likes of Clark Gable and Liberace patronized the place.

