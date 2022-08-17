Read full article on original website
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb ‘Booked for Lunch’ features football murder mystery author
Carolyn Curry, the wife of former college and professional football star and coach Bill Curry, will be the featured speaker at the Cobb Library Foundation’s Sept. 20 “Booked for Lunch” fundraiser at the Atlanta Country Club in East Cobb. The event takes place from 12 p.m. to...
Restrained 20 times in one month. Why parents say they still can’t get their son back to class
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — You expect the unexpected when you adopt eight kids. "Loud, active, messy, sticky, stinky," Ray and Lori Carter said describing their family dynamic. But the Carters said they didn’t expect their son, Trey, to violently attack his mom while riding down the freeway. “He...
eastcobbnews.com
Lockheed presents $1.6B bond proposal to Cobb school board
What could be the largest package of bond and tax incentives in the history of the Development Authority of Cobb County was explained to the Cobb Board of Education Thursday. There were a lot of “ifs” and “woulds” mentioned by officials from the Development Authority and the Lockheed Martin Corp. during a board work session.
eastcobbnews.com
Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition
A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
Newnan Times-Herald
Local Olympian facing tough fight
When she was just 12 years old, former Olympian and currently homeless Newnan resident Mattline Render started running. “For the first time we could eat a hot lunch, eat in the cafeteria,” Render said. “I thought I could outrun everybody, and if I outran everybody, I’d get a free lunch.”
Thousands around Atlanta to participate in meal to remember 1906 massacre
ATLANTA — Next month, thousands in metro Atlanta will sit down for meals around the city to commemorate and remember the 1906 Atlanta massacre. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a preview of the collaborative, community event that will tell the truth about the past and discuss the path for the future.
Husband of missing lawyer denied bond for stalking children’s mother
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A Fulton County judge denied bond Friday on an aggravated stalking charge for a man who was acquitted last week of stalking in another county. That same man is also a person of interest in a missing-person case. Xavier Breland Jr.’s attorney, Bryan Howard, noted...
Three days of student brawls at Rome High School: More than a dozen arrested, so far
ROME, Ga. — Three fights in three days at Rome High School have resulted in 16 students being arrested and charged, so far, with misdemeanors. Rome Police said more arrests are possible as investigators look through all the videos that have been recorded by students and by the school’s security cameras.
WXIA 11 Alive
Tent to go up at Scottish Rite to help with increased volume of patients with respiratory illnesses, hospital says
ATLANTA — Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said they are placing a tent outside the emergency department at Scottish Rite to deal with the increase volume of patients they've seen recently as kids return to school. Children's said in a statement that they've seen "a significant increase in emergency department...
Clayton News Daily
Renovated Abbey Church reopens at Monastery of the Holy Spirit
CONYERS — After more than two years of closure, the Monastery of the Holy Spirit community of Cistercian monks is reopening the Abbey Church to the public for prayer and Mass. When visitors enter, they will find the soaring beauty of the white-arched church, with its shafts of pale...
celebsbar.com
James Warren Jackson and An Earlier Atlanta Black Gay Life
The Atlanta Committee, The Rose Room & Morehouse College (Before Loretta’s) This is the third article from “Reclaiming Our Time: A History of Atlanta’s Black LGBTQIA Life,” a series of editorials that presents vivid and personal accounts of one of the city’s most definitive communities. James Warren Jackson is a Black gay man born in Atlanta in 1946.
THE LEGACY OF "SI'MAN BABY" LIVES ON
Listen in as Dr. Rashad Richey talks with the family of the great “SIMan” about the upcoming SiMan Stay Positive Foundation weekend. Also Dr. Richey will also making a contribution to their foundation.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says
Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
gwinnettforum.com
FOCUS: 3 reasons why it’s important to exercise regularly
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. | Back to school, lack of time and record heat might cause most people to put exercise “on the shelf.”. Carl Woods, director of Wellness and Recreation at Georgia Gwinnett College, said it’s crucial to keep exercising. Woods cites three reasons why working out keeps your body working.
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 20 – August 26, 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 20 to Friday August 26, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays...
WXIA 11 Alive
Family hands out fliers at Piedmont Park in search for missing Allahnia Lenoir
For 21 days, Jannette Jackson has searched for her 24-year-old daughter, Allahnia Lenoir. She was last seen walking into an apartment complex along Peachtree Street.
wabe.org
WABE's Week In Review: Giuliani testifies and South Dekalb residents get to stay in their homes...for now
Some 200 residents at a South DeKalb County apartment complex can stay in their homes. In June, their leases were unexpectedly terminated, but now the county and property owners say they are working together to help those who live there. Students versus heat…. Those are just two of the latest...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Smyrna’s racist ‘Aunt Fanny’s Cabin’ finally demolished
A dilapidated building in Smyrna that once housed a restaurant with racist themes has been torn down. Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, which closed 30 years ago, began operating in the 1940s and thrived on "casual racism that characterized much of the restaurant’s décor and operation,” according to the history website Tomitronics. It featured "African-American waiters with sign boards hung around their necks to announce the menu" while dancing on milk crates. GPB reports that old advertisements for slaves adorned the walls, and the likes of Clark Gable and Liberace patronized the place.
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
CBS 46
Clayton County mourns unexpected death of retired detective
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department is mourning the death of one of its detectives who died Wednesday afternoon. The department announced in a Facebook post that retired Crime Scene Detective Carl Cook passed away. He was 57-years-old. Detective Cook retired in August of 2019 after serving...
