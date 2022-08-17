Read full article on original website
Housing and strategic youth retention in Lima
LIMA — There have been significant changes to the Lima/Allen County region in recent years. With the help of new funding and investors, much of the region’s dream and hope is set to come true. The City of Lima has had many conversations on improving and developing new ways to invest in our city. How does this become possible? How do we make such dreams a reality? How do we retain our youth? One answer is a vision.
Children Choosing Christ under the Gospel Tent
LIMA — Children Choosing Christ, a non-denominational nonprofit based at 20746 Buckland Main St. in Wapakoneta, reached out to children during the Allen County Fair on Saturday. “We’re in 10 county fairs now,” said Tracy Campbell, chairman of the board at Children Choosing Christ. “We’re thankful to the fair...
Lima Municipal Court records
Rory A, Jr. Chivington, 33, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 10 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine; found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 3 days jail. 0 days suspended. $150 fine.
Crews respond to fire at P&G in Vandalia
VANDALIA — A building had to be evacuated after a fire at a business in Vandalia Saturday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. crews were called to reports of a fire at the Proctor and Gamble building located in the 1800 block of Union Airpark Boulevard. Upon arrival, heavy smoke was...
Allen County Fair: How to go
The Allen County Fairgrounds is located at 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. Gates are at state routes 309, 117 and Bowman Road. Daily gate admission is $8 for ages 7 and older. Ages 6 and younger are free. Seniors 60 and older are admitted free until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug....
Roads open in Marion after storms, high water
MARION, Ohio — Several roads were closed in the city of Marion after heavy rain moved through the area Saturday afternoon. The fire department posted on Facebook crews are dealing with numerous reports of flooded roads and people trapped in cars. The Marion Fire Department said the following roads...
Vandalia hotel forced to close, general managers arrested after years of fire code violations
"We've given this business ample opportunity to fix the deficiencies, and at this point, that's not been done. And finally, we got to the point where it's not a safe structure," Hopkins said.
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
Lima Memorial Auxiliary makes a donation to the Children's Developmental Center
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The students in the Children’s Developmental Center get some needed items before their school year starts. The Lima Memorial Auxiliary donated to the center through the annual supply drive. The Children’s Developmental Center is located inside the health system and is for kids 18 months to before they can go to kindergarten who have areas of developmental concerns. The annual supply drive is a way that the Lima Memorial associates can help out the program by providing snacks, activities, and paper products.
Family feud leads to shooting in Hicksville: police
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The suspect has been identified in a Hicksville shooting police say stemmed from family issues early Saturday, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office. Around 12:45 a.m., officers with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block...
Real Wheels: 1939 Buick a real ‘barn’ burner
LIMA — Keyonta Silone can attest to the long-held belief by car enthusiasts that many vintage vehicles can be found stashed away in rural area barns, farm fields, dilapidated garages or sheds. Earlier this year the Lima man came across a 1939 Buick coupe in a pole barn near...
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The 1867 Jones Mansion, located at 313 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, will hold a remembrance PowerPoint and soundtrack featuring local rock bands from the 1960s and 1970s. This event will help to preserve one of the last genuine Victorian Mansions in the region. Food and cocktails will be available for purchase. Original recipe 6-inch Napoli’s Pizza (1956-1969) will be available with a choice of cheese-only or a pepperoni topping. Cocktails include Findlay Brewing Company draft beer and a full bar. Donations are accepted at the door. Seating is limited to 40. RSVP is required. To reserve a spot, call 419-722-7037.
Police investigating reported shooting in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Crews are investigating a shooting that was reported early Saturday morning in Springfield. Police were sent to the 900 block of Park Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. after the shooting was reported, according to Springfield Police dispatch. >>1 injured, teen in custody after shooting in Springfield. We...
Auglaize County business receives grant
AUGLAIZE COUNTY — The third round of the Ohio Meat Processing Grant will benefit KTF Protein Solutions in Auglaize county. Stuart Kuck of KTF Protein Solutions said that the grant will be used to purchase a packaging machine which will help get turkey products to customers quicker. The grants...
Walmart hosts celebration for completion of store remodel
Deb Schmitt, left, and Susan Schneider, both holding the scissors, cut the ribbon during the celebration of the completion of a remodel at the Sidney Walmart on Aug. 19. Schmitt and Schneider have both worked at Walmart since 1989. Sidney Walmart Store Lead John Terbay, left, chats with Sidney Commissioner...
TikTok challenge believed to be cause of recent rise in vehicle thefts
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Many larger cities in Ohio are seeing a rise in stolen vehicles. It appears to be related to the popular social video platform TikTok called the "Kia Challenge" which shows users how to easily break the ignition with the use of a USB drive or phone charger in a matter of seconds. Thieves appear to be targeting Kias and Hyundais. The online videos show mostly teenagers and young adults taking the cars for joyrides and either crashing or abandoning them. Larger cities like Columbus, Cincinnati, and Cleveland are all reporting a rise in car thefts. We checked in with the Lima Police Department to see what the situation is locally.
Police: Man dead in Covington shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead Thursday night after a shooting in Covington, police say. Covington police officers found him near the 15th Street Bridge around 8:55 p.m. after responding to a report of two gunshots. The man, who is in his 60s, was suffering from a gunshot at...
ACE day gives ONU Freshmen a chance to give back to their new home
Freshmen at Ohio Northern University making a difference in their new home. The over 650 students participated in the Ada Community Engagement Day where groups of ONU Freshmen go to different places around the village to do service projects. Tanner Hite from Westerville saw the day as a positive thing for the university and Ada.
Commissioners declare an emergency situation
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Thursday to declare an emergency. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present. The commissioners have deliberated over the present situation regarding the failure of the DC Airport Precision Approach Path Indicator “PAPI” system and have determined that a real and present emergency exists as the current system is not repairable.
At least 16 area bars, restaurants make state’s first cut for license to host sports betting
DAYTON — At least 16 bars and restaurants in the Miami Valley have won licenses to host sports betting. The Ohio Casino Control Commission, the controlling authority, has granted the licenses that are good for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2023. Our news partners, WCPO in Cincinnati, report there...
