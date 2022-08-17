ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Mark-John Clifford

My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.

Being from the east coast, I'm sure most readers will not agree with this review, but maybe some will since there are so many Californians who aren't from here originally!. This review is about the food scene as I see it after living here for 15 years. While 15 years isn't a long time, I believe I can give a somewhat honest review at this point. It may not be what you're looking for or something you agree with, but it's my honest opinion.
Asbarez News

Obituary: Vahan Chamlian

Vahan Chamlian, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully at his home in Fresno, California on Friday, August 12, 2022, three days before his 91st birthday. He had wanted to go home and was able to transcend while surrounded by his loving family. He will be truly missed in so many ways.
resourceworld.com

Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California

Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
Madera Tribune

MCC wins million dollar challenge

Madera Community College staff and students erupt in celebration after they learned thy were the winner of the Lumina Foundation’s Million Dollar Community Challenge, which was announced Wednesday. Before the announcement was made for the Million Dollar Community College Challenge, Madera Community College was already a winner. They were...
yourcentralvalley.com

Kings River Winery; one of the stops on local ag tour

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The Kings River Winery in Kingsburg has been operating for nine years. Wine grapes are grown and processed into wine on the winery property. “We make pretty much everything from A to Z,” said owner, Bob Bagbasarian. That includes the Teroldego variety...
thesungazette.com

Tulare high school district hire reading teacher for non-english teachers

TULARE –After seeing a huge decline in reading, writing and comprehension skills, Tulare’s high school district has taken the first steps to repair the damage done by distance learning during the pandemic by hiring a professional to work with teachers to bring students back up to par. Throughout...
newsy.com

California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push

Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
tornadopix.com

KB Home announces the grand opening of Centrella Villas, its new home community in Fresno, CA | News

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Centrella Villas, a new single-family home community in Fresno, California. The community is located on Belmont Street east of Interstate 180, providing easy access to downtown Fresno and major employment centers in the area. Centrella Villas are close to shopping and dining at River Park Shopping Center as well as popular entertainment at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Forestiere Underground Gardens, Warnors Center for the Performing Arts and the historic Crest Theatre. Centrella Villas are also just minutes from several golf courses and a short drive from Kings Canyon, Sequoia, and Yosemite National Parks, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.
viatravelers.com

18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oakhurst, California

Nestled in the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Oakhurst, California, leaves a lasting, unforgettable impression. While the small mountain town is most prominently known for being one of the gateways to Yosemite National Park, there are countless other incredible things to do in Oakhurst, California, as well. Located next...
