My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno is thriving post-COVID, while others struggle, UC Berkeley study shows
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Across the nation, cities are feeling the post-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across the board, industries have had to adapt to a “post-COVID” world. The pandemic forced a lot of things to shut down. Business and recreational areas became desolate reminders of the pre-COVID era that a lot of people took […]
My review of the Fresno/Clovis food scene from the taste buds of an east coast person.
Being from the east coast, I'm sure most readers will not agree with this review, but maybe some will since there are so many Californians who aren't from here originally!. This review is about the food scene as I see it after living here for 15 years. While 15 years isn't a long time, I believe I can give a somewhat honest review at this point. It may not be what you're looking for or something you agree with, but it's my honest opinion.
Asbarez News
Obituary: Vahan Chamlian
Vahan Chamlian, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully at his home in Fresno, California on Friday, August 12, 2022, three days before his 91st birthday. He had wanted to go home and was able to transcend while surrounded by his loving family. He will be truly missed in so many ways.
cmac.tv
Unfiltered: Are Fresno Schools Prepared to Stop a Mass Shooter?
DescriptionThe Unfiltered panel explores whether Fresno-area schools are prepared for a mass shooter and what kind of measures are being taken.
KMPH.com
Students file lawsuit after Clovis Community College president bans conservative flyers
CLOVIS, Calif. — Three students; Daniel Flores, Juliette Colunga and Alejandro Flores, from the Clovis campus chapter of Young Americans for Freedom are suing Clovis Community College officials for violating their freedom of speech rights. “Knowing that our group was singled out solely because we were conservative and the...
moderncampground.com
California State Lands Commission to Terminate Lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River (California) has been a staple in Fresno since the late 70s. However, the popular campground is set to be shut down. As per a report, the Finch Family has leased and managed the recreational park in northeast Fresno for about 40 years.
Fresno taco shop recognized at State Capitol
El Premio Mayor was recognized at the State Capitol as the Small Business of the Year in the 31st Assembly District.
resourceworld.com
Stratabound increases Fremont gold resources, California
Stratabound Minerals Corp. [SB-TSXV; SBMIF-OTCQB] reported its updated NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate (MRE) for its wholly owned Fremont gold project in California’s Mother Lode gold belt 150 km east of San Francisco in Mariposa County, resulting in increases in both indicated and inferred mineral resource classifications. Highlights of...
Fresno businesses face watering restrictions
Those healthy, green grass strips lining Fresno businesses will soon dry up because of watering restrictions imposed by the state.
Madera Tribune
MCC wins million dollar challenge
Madera Community College staff and students erupt in celebration after they learned thy were the winner of the Lumina Foundation’s Million Dollar Community Challenge, which was announced Wednesday. Before the announcement was made for the Million Dollar Community College Challenge, Madera Community College was already a winner. They were...
Dads Cookies officially opens storefront in Valley
Dads Cookies had its grand opening Saturday to celebrate the company's first official storefront.
yourcentralvalley.com
Kings River Winery; one of the stops on local ag tour
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) — The Kings River Winery in Kingsburg has been operating for nine years. Wine grapes are grown and processed into wine on the winery property. “We make pretty much everything from A to Z,” said owner, Bob Bagbasarian. That includes the Teroldego variety...
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Startuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
thesungazette.com
Tulare high school district hire reading teacher for non-english teachers
TULARE –After seeing a huge decline in reading, writing and comprehension skills, Tulare’s high school district has taken the first steps to repair the damage done by distance learning during the pandemic by hiring a professional to work with teachers to bring students back up to par. Throughout...
COVID-19 variant ‘CENTAURUS’ found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest COVID-19 variant has been identified by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH). According to a FDCPH announcement on Thursday, the COVID-19 BA 2.75 subvariant known as ‘Centaurus” was found in a test done on July 22, 2022. This subvariant was first found in India, where it is […]
newsy.com
California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push
Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
tornadopix.com
KB Home announces the grand opening of Centrella Villas, its new home community in Fresno, CA | News
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Centrella Villas, a new single-family home community in Fresno, California. The community is located on Belmont Street east of Interstate 180, providing easy access to downtown Fresno and major employment centers in the area. Centrella Villas are close to shopping and dining at River Park Shopping Center as well as popular entertainment at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, Forestiere Underground Gardens, Warnors Center for the Performing Arts and the historic Crest Theatre. Centrella Villas are also just minutes from several golf courses and a short drive from Kings Canyon, Sequoia, and Yosemite National Parks, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.
viatravelers.com
18 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oakhurst, California
Nestled in the heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Oakhurst, California, leaves a lasting, unforgettable impression. While the small mountain town is most prominently known for being one of the gateways to Yosemite National Park, there are countless other incredible things to do in Oakhurst, California, as well. Located next...
Visalia hosting city-wide dump event this weekend
Visalia is hosting a city-wide cleanup event this weekend. The free dump event is on Saturday.
DOJ: Man sentenced for growing marijuana in Sequoia National Forest
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Kern County Man was sentenced on Friday for illegally cultivating marijuana in a national forest according to the Department of Justice. According to officials, 24-year-old Marino Cruz Diaz, of Taft, was sentenced to 10 years and ordered to pay over $13,000 in restitution for damage to the land. The court […]
