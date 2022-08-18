25-year-old woman wanted in death of mom who was shot while protecting baby in SE Houston, HPD says

A 25-year-old woman is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old mom who died while protecting her 1-year-old in southeast Houston, police said.

Tranisha Latavia Miller has been charged with murder and aggravated assault of a family member. She's accused of the death of Chante Wilson.

The shooting happened on Aug. 8 at about 1:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Faulkner Street. According to investigators, Wilson was walking from the corner store when Miller, who was hiding between parked cars, jumped out and shot at Wilson.

According to detectives, Wilson turned her back, shielding her baby from gunfire. Officials said the baby was not injured, but Wilson was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Miller then left the scene in a red Nissan Cube or small four-door sedan and remains at large.

The relationship between Miller and Wilson was not immediately disclosed.

Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.