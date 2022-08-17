Read full article on original website
Related
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
Best Bar in Every State
Looking for a place to unwind after a hard day’s work? Or an energizing venue where you can meet up with friends? A cocktail bar provides the perfect atmosphere for socializing and relaxation. And chances are, you’ll find a watering hole near you serving up tasty drinks, whatever your pleasure. According to IBISWorld, 71,634 bars […]
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0