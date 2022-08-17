ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bijan Robinson named one of Todd McShay's top 2023 draft prospects

By Cj Mumme
 3 days ago
Bijan Robinson has been catching the attention of NFL scouts since he stepped foot on campus.

ESPN’s Todd McShay ranks Robinson as the No. 8 overall professional prospect entering the 2022 season. Bijan is one of two running backs inside McShay’s top 32.

Robinson broke out on the scene towards the end of his freshman season with monster perfumes against Kansas State and Colorado in 2020.

The Arizona product carried his late-season success over to 2021 when he established himself as one of the best running back’s in the nation. Robinson totaled 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns rushing with an additional 295 yards and four scores as a receiver.

Steve Sarkisian plans on using the preseason All-American to spearhead the Texas offense again this season. A big junior season would set Robinson up well to hear his named called in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

