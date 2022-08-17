Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arizona Families Will Get Payments Per MonthCadrene HeslopPhoenix, AZ
Why This Businessman Faked His DeathJeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Popular Pizza Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cheeseburger Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FSurprise, AZ
Hotel Valley Ho Partnered with Ronald McDonald House to Feed 18 FamiliesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Scottsdale, AZ
asu.edu
ASU faculty innovation showcases 3 tech-enabled learning experiences
Faculty across the university are integrating tools that elevate teaching, learning. Technology offers new ways to enhance how we learn, work and live, and in keeping with Arizona State University’s philosophy of expanding opportunities with tech, faculty across the university are integrating tools that elevate teaching and learning. At...
asu.edu
New ASU health care administration and policy degree prepares students to improve systems of health
Beginning this fall, students who want to improve the systems, processes and management of health care have a new option to meet the rapidly changing needs of the industry. The College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University now offers a fully online undergraduate degree in health care administration and policy, designed for students who want to make a difference in health using the tools of management and application and development of policy.
asu.edu
ASU program receives national recognition for improving success for Latino students
College Assistance Migrant Program one of only 20 in US to be recognized by Excelencia in Education. This year, Excelencia in Education, the nation’s premier authority on efforts accelerating Latino student success in higher education, received 93 program submissions representing 17 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Arizona State University’s...
asu.edu
W. P. Carey Professor Amy Hillman named president of the Academy of Management
Amy Hillman, professor and former dean of the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University, was named the new president of the Academy of Management (AOM) at the organization’s annual conference in early August. The one-year position puts Hillman at the helm of the preeminent association for management and organization scholars in the world with over 20,000 members from 115 countries.
asu.edu
ASU study: Children’s race-based caring and sharing changes with age
Research analyzes children's sharing behaviors and empathy toward other races, finds differences based on age. According to a Monmouth University poll, seven in 10 Americans say racial discrimination is a big problem. Discrimination affects the economic outcomes, social opportunities and physical health of those who experience it. In a continuing...
asu.edu
ASU Online student sees entrepreneurship in her future
Business major chose to be a Sun Devil because of ASU Local in Yuma. Business major continues education in her own community at ASU Local in Yuma. Even though Lizabeth Hernandez started as an ASU Online student this fall, she is looking forward to the face-to-face interaction she’ll receive through ASU Local in Yuma.
asu.edu
Tempe campus
ASU professor to talk about co-authored book during Center for Work and Democracy fall conference. Arizona State University’s Center for Work and Democracy will address that thorny question in its fall conference, to be held inside the Ventana Ballroom of the Memorial Union on the Tempe campus Aug. 26–27.
asu.edu
Asking for directions and making connections on the first day of fall 2022
From first-day nerves to navigating campus, here's a look at how some students spent the first day back for the fall semester. As sure as dusk turned to dawn, they began to appear. They were holding books and skateboards, sporting backpacks and ballcaps, or toting a water bottle. Some of...
asu.edu
It's all in the family with Legacy Scholarships
ASU Alumni Association honored 39 Legacy Scholarship recipients. If the traditions at Arizona State University are the bridge that connects the past to the present, then student relatives of ASU alumni are the shining stars that highlight the importance of continuity. Each year, thanks to the generosity of donors, the...
