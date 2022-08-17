Read full article on original website
PBL High School cross country ‘chomping at the bit’ to start season
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team will start its 2022 season by hosting a preseason run on Wednesday. “We’ve been chomping at the bit to get cross country going and racing,” PBL head coach Dustin Franckey said. The cross country runners started running “pretty...
GCMS boys golf wins dual meet over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin
SAYBROOK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys golf team won 177-197 over Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Thursday. Getty Greer finished second individually with a score of 42, followed by teammates Carter Eichelberger (45), Zach Price (46), Ryan Carley (46), Will Baillie (47) and Alex Overman (47). GCMS 177, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 197. At Saybrook.
PBL football retools for 2022 season
PAXTON – For Paxton-Buckley-Loda, it is another retooling year. The Panthers said goodbye to 14 seniors, including Illinois High School Football Coaches Association all-state selection Tyler Smith, after last season. “That was a really good group. Obviously, they did some really good things while they were in high school,”...
GCMS Middle School baseball defeats Lexington 8-2
GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team won 8-2 over Lexington in game one of a doubleheader on Friday. The Falcons scored four runs in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead, including RBI singles by Mitchell Heinz, Cameron Kaeding and Dayne White. Kaeding also delivered an RBI base hit in a four-run second inning for GCMS.
GCMS MS baseball loses 13-10 to Rantoul St. Malachy
RANTOUL – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team lost 13-10 to Rantoul St. Malachy on Thursday. Graydon Leonard hit 2-for-4 for the Falcons with two doubles and two RBIs while Dayne White hit 2-for-4 with an RBI and Jason Christensen hit 2-for-4. Mike Volker, Camden Brucker and Lane Elder each drove in a run as well.
ALAH football will depend on Illinois commit Kaden Feagin's arm more this season
ARTHUR — In previous seasons, the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond football team depended on Kaden Feagin's sturdy legs to carry the Knights. This season, it will be his arm that will do more of the offensive lifting. The Knights senior and Illinois commit ran for 1,249 yards and 16 touchdowns last season,...
Decatur man wins 'Fittest Man on Earth' title through perserverance, hard work
Casey Acree talks about the challenges and hurdles he has overcome in his life and what it was like to earn the title of "Fittest Man on Earth" in the adaptive division of the CrossFit Games.
Unique garage sale of school items Saturday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) Saturday there is a “Back to School” garage sale of a different variety hosted by the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the storage building at 1302 Parkland Ct. in Champaign, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the retail store in 44 […]
'I get to carry on the legacy': Solo Turner picks up where adoptive parents launched their lives
CHAMPAIGN — A flood of memories hit Scott Turner when he dropped off his nephew Solomon Turner at school this summer. Though Scott has made waves in some notable places — including the Texas state legislature and the White House — the University of Illinois campus remains one of the most notable locations of his life.
Labor day parade taking place in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign is hosting a labor day parade downtown. The theme is “Yes, for Worker’s Rights.” The AFL/CIO of Champaign County is hosting the parade. It will start at 10 a.m. and the route starts at North Chestnut and goes to East Main, and will end up at North Walnut to East Washington […]
Dark history and horror descend upon Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Dark History and Horror Convention, along with the 2022 Screaming Mad Film Festival, was held at the iHotel on Friday. The convention, which is for fans of all things horror from fantasy to true crime, has been growing since it began seven years ago.
Obituary: Philip Walker
Colonel Philip A. Walker, Jr (Ret), 84, of Bradenton, Florida formerly of Gibson City passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at 6:45am EST in Bradenton, Florida. Masonic Services will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Gibson City. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life Service officiated by Pastor David Massey-Brown at 11:00 am. A burial with military honors accorded by the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568 will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, Moyer District Library, Masonic Lodge or First Christian Church all in Gibson City. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their services.
Boil order in effect for part of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is putting a boil order into effect for part of the city Friday. According to a city email, the order is going into effect due to a water main break on N. Center Street. Public works have issued the boil order...
Champaign Fire Department responds to fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire around 12:30 p.m. Officials said they are responding to a working fire at 114 Kenwood Rd. This is an ongoing situation. Update to the situation: CFD said there was no fire to respond to once they arrived. “It was not a fire, but burnt […]
12 Best Things to do in Bloomington, IL
This little city is cute and quaint. It has a slightly weathered and old-fashioned feel thanks to the historical buildings dotted around it. Bloomington offers that welcoming small town feel, yet there’s still lots to do. It’s right next to the town of Normal, which feeds into its events...
Illinois corn producers mark 50 years of growing and good stories
BLOOMINGTON — It turns out that Illinois corn growers are not only good at growing corn. They are good at telling the behind-the-scene stories about it. The Illinois Corn Growers Association, which has headquarters in Bloomington, celebrated its 50th birthday this month. Steve Wentworth, a corn producer from Macon...
Bradley move-in brings temporary parking changes, road closures
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Certain roads in and around Bradley’s campus will have parking restrictions or be closed as move-in weekend for the university begins. The university says all faculty, staff and students must move their vehicles from the above-mentioned lots and areas and recommends parking in the parking deck on Main Street or utilize other available areas such as Heuser and Swords.
Leah Marlene returning to Normal to perform at the Corn Crib Stadium
Normal native Leah Marlene will return to her hometown on Aug. 27 to perform at the Corn Crib Stadium. Presented by The Corn Crib and NTL Productions, Marlene will be joined by special guests Maddie Poppe and Fritz Hager. Marlene placed third in last season's 'American Idol' and performed in...
Former Danville Resident Henry Graham Gets 27 Years for First Degree Murder
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On August 18, 2022, Henry Graham, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced today after a plea of guilty to twenty seven (27) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of First Degree Murder, and the entire sentence shall be followed by three (3) years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole).
McLean County household hazardous waste collection canceled
The state environmental protection agency has canceled a household hazardous waste collection day in McLean County that was set for September. The Ecology Action Center in Normal said Friday that a fire at a processing center in Liverpool, Ohio, means the state can't get rid of the chemicals, oil-based paint, and other hazardous substances collected.
