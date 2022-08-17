Colonel Philip A. Walker, Jr (Ret), 84, of Bradenton, Florida formerly of Gibson City passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at 6:45am EST in Bradenton, Florida. Masonic Services will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Gibson City. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life Service officiated by Pastor David Massey-Brown at 11:00 am. A burial with military honors accorded by the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568 will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, Moyer District Library, Masonic Lodge or First Christian Church all in Gibson City. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their services.

