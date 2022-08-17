ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loda, IL

WCIA

Labor day parade taking place in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign is hosting a labor day parade downtown. The theme is “Yes, for Worker’s Rights.” The AFL/CIO of Champaign County is hosting the parade. It will start at 10 a.m. and the route starts at North Chestnut and goes to East Main, and will end up at North Walnut to East Washington […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Obituary: Philip Walker

Colonel Philip A. Walker, Jr (Ret), 84, of Bradenton, Florida formerly of Gibson City passed away Friday, August 12, 2022 at 6:45am EST in Bradenton, Florida. Masonic Services will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Gibson City. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Celebration of Life Service officiated by Pastor David Massey-Brown at 11:00 am. A burial with military honors accorded by the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568 will follow at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion, Moyer District Library, Masonic Lodge or First Christian Church all in Gibson City. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with their services.
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

No weekend urgent care at Sports Vet Medical Center

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) Sports Veterinary walk-in Urgent Care services will no longer be open on weekends. They posted on their Facebook page, “Due to an ever increasing shortage of Veterinarians and veterinary support staff, we are forced to make some changes to our Urgent Care service hours.” The hours changed on August 15 and their […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Unique garage sale of school items Saturday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a “Back to School” garage sale of a different variety happening on Saturday, hosted by the Preservation and Conservation Association of Champaign County. The garage sale will happen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the storage building at 1302 Parkland Court in Champaign, and from 10 a.m. to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Boil order in effect for part of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is putting a boil order into effect for part of the city Friday. According to a city email, the order is going into effect due to a water main break on N. Center Street. Public works have issued the boil order...
foxillinois.com

Dark history and horror descend upon Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Dark History and Horror Convention, along with the 2022 Screaming Mad Film Festival, was held at the iHotel on Friday. The convention, which is for fans of all things horror from fantasy to true crime, has been growing since it began seven years ago.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New veterans lounge opens in Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Transitioning from military service into the civilian life can be hard for many veterans. A gym owner in Tuscola saw the need for a safe space for vets and he filled it. He started a group designed to help veterans deal with the changes of life after the military called 217 […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire Department responds to fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire around 12:30 p.m. Officials said they are responding to a working fire at 114 Kenwood Rd. This is an ongoing situation. Update to the situation: CFD said there was no fire to respond to once they arrived. “It was not a fire, but […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

SIHF Officially Takes Possession of Old St E’s Site for Planned FQHC

Great news for the Danville and Vermilion County area, as it is now official that Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation owns the old St. Elizabeth Hospital Property at 600 Sager Street. It was announced last December during a STEPUP Vermilion County leadership group meeting that SIHF planned to build two Federally...
DANVILLE, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL High School cross country ‘chomping at the bit’ to start season

PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School cross country team will start its 2022 season by hosting a preseason run on Wednesday. “We’ve been chomping at the bit to get cross country going and racing,” PBL head coach Dustin Franckey said. The cross country runners started running “pretty...
PAXTON, IL
foxillinois.com

Champaign home shot at twice in one day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after the same home was shot at twice in just a few hours. Lieutenant Curt Apperson says around 5 p.m. Wednesday a home in the 1600 block of Dobbins Drive was shot at. Thankfully, no one was home...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Obituary: Larry Vidrine

Larry Gene Vidrine, 78, of Roberts passed away at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at his home. Private services will be held at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements. Larry was born February 7, 1944 in Lecompte, Louisiana the son of...
ROBERTS, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

City Offering Bargain On Vacant Lots

The City of Danville hopes to get over 120 parcels of land it purchased this week back on the tax rolls. And it is offering a bargain for people who might be interested in them. Community Development Director Logan Cronk explains…. {AUDIO: ‘’You can come into Public Works and...
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Former Danville Resident Henry Graham Gets 27 Years for First Degree Murder

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S OFFICE RELEASE. On August 18, 2022, Henry Graham, formerly of Danville, Illinois, was sentenced today after a plea of guilty to twenty seven (27) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of First Degree Murder, and the entire sentence shall be followed by three (3) years of Mandatory Supervised Release (i.e., Parole).
DANVILLE, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS Middle School baseball defeats Lexington 8-2

GIBSON CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School baseball team won 8-2 over Lexington in game one of a doubleheader on Friday. The Falcons scored four runs in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead, including RBI singles by Mitchell Heinz, Cameron Kaeding and Dayne White. Kaeding also delivered an RBI base hit in a four-run second inning for GCMS.
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced for 2019 murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man will spend 27 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to murdering a woman in 2019. Henry Graham, 21, was charged with First Degree Murder in connection to the death of 29-year-old Tara Jackson in a motel room in early January of 2019. Witnesses told investigators that they […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Applications open for energy bill assistance program

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People in Champaign County can now apply for assistance in paying their energy bills through the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Starting Wednesday, people can sign up for an appointment to meet with program representatives. Those meetings begin Sept. 1 and will take place […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

PBL budget includes funds for proposed capital projects, retention/recruitment of staff

PAXTON — Bolstered by federal COVID-19 relief grant dollars and bond and interest money left over from a 2016 tax referendum, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district’s proposed budget for this fiscal year should allow the district to retain and recruit staff and pursue a number of potential construction projects to improve its facilities, the school board learned last week.
PAXTON, IL

