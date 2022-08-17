Read full article on original website
Police: Myrtle Beach man stole from Walmart, pulled knife on man who tried to stop him
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested after police said he stole from a Surfside Beach-area Walmart and then pulled a knife on another man who tried to stop him, according to a police report. Aqui Lorenza Jackson, 29, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, assault while resisting arrest, […]
South Carolina family sentenced for stealing stimulus checks
Two family members in Myrtle Beach, S.C. were recently sentenced for stealing stimulus checks and robbing the government of $500,000 via failing inaccurate tax returns, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. The press release also confirmed a third family member was put on probation. Donna Karakatsani...
2 charged with using drone to drop escape tools into South Carolina prison
Two men have been charged with flying a drone to drop contraband into a Marlboro County, S.C. prison, according to an announcement Friday morning.
Florence County murder suspect granted 125K bond in 2020 killing
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge has made a decision on bond for Semori McKnight, who is charged with murder in a 2020 shooting death. McKnight, 26, was given a $125,000 surety bond on Aug. 8, according to Assistant Solicitor Ryan White. McKnight was ordered to home detention and must wear a GPS monitor. […]
Conway man accused of stabbing person in neck with kitchen knife
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man has been accused of stabbing a person in the neck with a kitchen knife, according to a police report and arrest warrant obtained by News13. Eric James Franklin, 26, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Police were called Thursday to a home on Wayside […]
Police respond to series of 'malicious damage to property' incidents in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Surfside Beach Police Department said they responded to a series of malicious damage to property incidents that took place early Wednesday morning, involving damage to mailboxes and street signs. Using network of surveillance cameras, the police department says it has identified the people...
Myrtle Beach man gets 16 years for drug charges
CONWAY — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty to drug charges Aug. 15 and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Jamal Marquis Daniels, 28, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin, second-offense possession of marijuana, and failure to stop for a blue light before Circuit Court Judge D. Craig Brown, said Kaitlin L. Cook, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Three people injured in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
Victim Identified In Killing
Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
South Carolina court rejects appeal from Florence County drug dealer who allegedly tried to escape from prison
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County drug dealer who tried to escape from prison will remain in prison to serve his sentence, the South Carolina Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday. Johnny N. Gregg, Jr., was convicted in 2018 of multiple drug trafficking charges. He is projected to be released in 2052, and becomes […]
Horry County officials may consider changes after Garden City beach umbrella accident
GARDEN CITY — Horry County officials have not confirmed whether policy changes will be made after a woman was killed Aug. 10 by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was killed after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind along Garden City beach, local officials had reported. The accident garnered national media attention.
68-year-old motorcyclist settles crash claims for $1.2M
A 68-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured when he crashed his bike into an oncoming vehicle has settled his claims for $1.2 million. Mark Bringardner of Bringardner Injury Law Firm in Charleston said that the plaintiff, Croner Simmons Jr., was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 near Surfside Beach on Oct. 1, 2019, when defendant Jacques Legare attempted ...
Kimberly Diane Wilson arrested and bookend into Detention Center
Whiteville, NC – On August 13, 2022, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy was on routine patrol on Lebanon Church Road, Whiteville, when he completed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Kimberly Diane Wilson, 42, of Chadbourn. The deputy searched the vehicle after Wilson gave consent. In a small pink backpack, the deputy located approximately forty-eight (48) empty small bags, 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, three (3) bags containing twenty-two (22) small bags of heroin (12.9 grams), and an amount of cash. Wilson was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin, felony Possession of Methamphetamine, felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She received a $10,000.00 secured bond.
Florence woman missing; family says she was last heard from while in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A family in Florence is looking to the public to help find their missing loved one. According to a post on Facebook, 32-year-old Ashlyn Adams Wyatt was last seen in Florence County, but her family said they last heard from her during a phone call when she was in the North Myrtle Beach area.
Increase in drug arrests prompts 15th Circuit solicitor to crack down on offenders
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said drug-related arrests and cases are keeping his office busy. Just within the past couple of days, the solicitor’s office has announced that two men will face lengthy prison sentences in connection to drug charges. Corey Rutledge was sentenced...
Man shot in the arm in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm Thursday evening in Florence County, authorities said. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Old No. 4 Highway near Scranton. The sheriff’s office is investigating. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Motorcycle club rides in honor of fallen Florence Co. paramedic and motorcyclist
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It’s been more than a week since a car wreck in Florence took the lives of motorcyclist Cedric Gregg and paramedic Sara Weaver. Saturday, a motorcycle club honored Gregg and Weaver by riding from the Bass Pro Shops in North Myrtle Beach to Black Jack Harley Davidson in Florence.
Horry County Animal Care Center closed to assist with police investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center will be temporarily closed while staff assists police with an investigation, according to police. The shelter will be closed until at least Monday, police said. The shelter won’t be taking in any animals and will not be able to hold adoptions, police said. Rescues […]
‘Our vacation is ruined’: Fiery crash destroys family’s rental property, several cars
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/ Gray News) - A car crash involving a beach rental property has created a nightmare situation for a family vacationing in South Carolina. After a year of planning, booking a rental home and getting their family of 28 together, the Lehoisky family said their vacation took a turn for the worse over the weekend.
75-year-old woman drowns in North Myrtle Beach
One person drowned in North Myrtle Beach yesterday. The person was found dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to City Spokesperson Donald Graham. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue...
