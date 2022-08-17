ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Florence County murder suspect granted 125K bond in 2020 killing

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge has made a decision on bond for Semori McKnight, who is charged with murder in a 2020 shooting death. McKnight, 26, was given a $125,000 surety bond on Aug. 8, according to Assistant Solicitor Ryan White. McKnight was ordered to home detention and must wear a GPS monitor. […]
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Conway man accused of stabbing person in neck with kitchen knife

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man has been accused of stabbing a person in the neck with a kitchen knife, according to a police report and arrest warrant obtained by News13. Eric James Franklin, 26, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Police were called Thursday to a home on Wayside […]
CONWAY, SC
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach man gets 16 years for drug charges

CONWAY — A Myrtle Beach man pleaded guilty to drug charges Aug. 15 and was sentenced to 16 years in prison. Jamal Marquis Daniels, 28, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin, second-offense possession of marijuana, and failure to stop for a blue light before Circuit Court Judge D. Craig Brown, said Kaitlin L. Cook, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
WBTW News13

Three people injured in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Victim Identified In Killing

Dennis Willis has been identified as the man shot to death in Chadbourn Thursday morning. The name of a second man, who was wounded, has not been released. The location of the incident has also been withheld. Mayor Phillip Britt said investigators have not confirmed that both men were injured...
CHADBOURN, NC
The Post and Courier

Horry County officials may consider changes after Garden City beach umbrella accident

GARDEN CITY — Horry County officials have not confirmed whether policy changes will be made after a woman was killed Aug. 10 by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was killed after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind along Garden City beach, local officials had reported. The accident garnered national media attention.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
sclawyersweekly.com

68-year-old motorcyclist settles crash claims for $1.2M

A 68-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured when he crashed his bike into an oncoming vehicle has settled his claims for $1.2 million. Mark Bringardner of Bringardner Injury Law Firm in Charleston said that the plaintiff, Croner Simmons Jr., was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 near Surfside Beach on Oct. 1, 2019, when defendant Jacques Legare attempted ...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
whiteville-news.com

Kimberly Diane Wilson arrested and bookend into Detention Center

Whiteville, NC – On August 13, 2022, a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy was on routine patrol on Lebanon Church Road, Whiteville, when he completed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Kimberly Diane Wilson, 42, of Chadbourn. The deputy searched the vehicle after Wilson gave consent. In a small pink backpack, the deputy located approximately forty-eight (48) empty small bags, 8.5 grams of methamphetamine, three (3) bags containing twenty-two (22) small bags of heroin (12.9 grams), and an amount of cash. Wilson was arrested and charged with felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin, felony Possession of Methamphetamine, felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, and misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She received a $10,000.00 secured bond.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Man shot in the arm in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm Thursday evening in Florence County, authorities said. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Old No. 4 Highway near Scranton. The sheriff’s office is investigating. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

75-year-old woman drowns in North Myrtle Beach

One person drowned in North Myrtle Beach yesterday. The person was found dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to City Spokesperson Donald Graham. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

