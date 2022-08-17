ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Three people injured in Horry County crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crash with injuries impacts traffic on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At least one lane going northbound on Highway 501 is closed due to a crash with injuries. SC Highway Patrol online records report the crash is at Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive. DOT cameras show that EMS is responding to the scene.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Two hurt after crash closes lanes on Highway 9 in Longs area, crews say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles has blocked traffic in the Longs area. Crews were dispatched to a call around 3:30 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 9 and Rum Bluff Boulevard. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. As of 5 p.m...
WMBF

Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died following an ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday. According to a North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson, at approximately 6:10 p.m. rescue crews reported an ocean rescue at 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to police. Responding North Myrtle Beach police...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shortly after the first tornado warning for Horry County, a second rotating storm developed just offshore. Our Skycam captured the rotation and what may have been a tornado just offshore wrapped in rain.
wfxb.com

One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County

One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
WBTW News13

Conway man accused of stabbing person in neck with kitchen knife

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man has been accused of stabbing a person in the neck with a kitchen knife, according to a police report and arrest warrant obtained by News13. Eric James Franklin, 26, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Police were called Thursday to a home on Wayside […]
CONWAY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

One dead, another injured after overnight shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Chadbourn. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight Thursday. One man died from his injuries and the other was transported to NHRMC. He remains in the hospital and is in...
CHADBOURN, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting

One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
CHADBOURN, NC
WBTW News13

1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
sclawyersweekly.com

68-year-old motorcyclist settles crash claims for $1.2M

A 68-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured when he crashed his bike into an oncoming vehicle has settled his claims for $1.2 million. Mark Bringardner of Bringardner Injury Law Firm in Charleston said that the plaintiff, Croner Simmons Jr., was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 near Surfside Beach on Oct. 1, 2019, when defendant Jacques Legare attempted ...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Horry County officials may consider changes after Garden City beach umbrella accident

GARDEN CITY — Horry County officials have not confirmed whether policy changes will be made after a woman was killed Aug. 10 by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was killed after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind along Garden City beach, local officials had reported. The accident garnered national media attention.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

