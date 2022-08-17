Read full article on original website
Three people injured in Horry County crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Horry County. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday near Highway 501 and Factory Stores Boulevard, near the Tanger Outlets, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to lanes being blocked. […]
wpde.com
Crash with injuries impacts traffic on Highway 501
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — At least one lane going northbound on Highway 501 is closed due to a crash with injuries. SC Highway Patrol online records report the crash is at Highway 501 at Waccamaw Pines Drive. DOT cameras show that EMS is responding to the scene.
WMBF
Two hurt after crash closes lanes on Highway 9 in Longs area, crews say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash involving two vehicles has blocked traffic in the Longs area. Crews were dispatched to a call around 3:30 p.m. in the area of E. Highway 9 and Rum Bluff Boulevard. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. As of 5 p.m...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police to drivers during heavy rain: ‘If you don’t have to be on the roads, please stay inside’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Heavy downpours and flooding on Friday kept first responders busy throughout Horry County. Some places in the Myrtle Beach area received seven to nine inches of rain, and in Forestbrook, there was nearly a foot of rain that fell on Friday morning. It led...
WTVM
‘Our vacation is ruined’: Fiery crash destroys family’s rental property, several cars
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/ Gray News) - A car crash involving a beach rental property has created a nightmare situation for a family vacationing in South Carolina. After a year of planning, booking a rental home and getting their family of 28 together, the Lehoisky family said their vacation took a turn for the worse over the weekend.
WMBF
Woman dies after ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman died following an ocean rescue in North Myrtle Beach Wednesday. According to a North Myrtle Beach city spokesperson, at approximately 6:10 p.m. rescue crews reported an ocean rescue at 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard to police. Responding North Myrtle Beach police...
1 dead after North Myrtle Beach lifeguards perform CPR after ocean rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. When they arrived, crews found […]
wpde.com
Florence woman missing; family says she was last heard from while in North Myrtle Beach
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A family in Florence is looking to the public to help find their missing loved one. According to a post on Facebook, 32-year-old Ashlyn Adams Wyatt was last seen in Florence County, but her family said they last heard from her during a phone call when she was in the North Myrtle Beach area.
WMBF
3 hurt after golf cart hits tree in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash involving a golf cart in North Myrtle Beach sent three people to the hospital. North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and the police department responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a wooded area off Palmetto Harbour Drive where they said a golf cart hit a tree.
WMBF
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shortly after the first tornado warning for Horry County, a second rotating storm developed just offshore. Our Skycam captured the rotation and what may have been a tornado just offshore wrapped in rain.
wfxb.com
One Found Dead After Shooting in Florence County
One person was found dead after a shooting in Florence County on Tuesday evening. The victim was found dead inside of a vehicle on the side of River Bend Drive in the Timmonsville area. The victim was identified as 22 year old Malik Zimmerman of Timmonsville and he died of a single gunshot wound. Zimmerman was found by a person passing by who observed him inside his vehicle. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.
Conway man accused of stabbing person in neck with kitchen knife
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway man has been accused of stabbing a person in the neck with a kitchen knife, according to a police report and arrest warrant obtained by News13. Eric James Franklin, 26, of Conway, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Police were called Thursday to a home on Wayside […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One dead, another injured after overnight shooting in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating after an overnight shooting in Chadbourn. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight Thursday. One man died from his injuries and the other was transported to NHRMC. He remains in the hospital and is in...
Horry County Animal Care Center closed to assist with police investigation
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Animal Care Center will be temporarily closed while staff assists police with an investigation, according to police. The shelter will be closed until at least Monday, police said. The shelter won’t be taking in any animals and will not be able to hold adoptions, police said. Rescues […]
Horry County man crushed by mobile home takes victory lap at hospital
Editor’s note: This story and video contains content that some may find graphic. HORRY COUNTY S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man who was crushed while working under a double-wide mobile home took a victory lap at the hospital Wednesday as he continues his recovery. Charles Hardee spent part of the past four months at […]
columbuscountynews.com
One Dead, One Hospitalized in Chadbourn Shooting
One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a midnight shooting in Chadbourn Thursday. Mayor Phillip Britt said more details will be released Friday. Britt said the Chadbourn Police and State Bureau of Investigation are trying to confirm if the shootings were related. Police were called right after midnight,...
Florence man charged with murdering Timmonsville man by hitting him with a hammer
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 30-year-old Florence man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a missing Timmonsville man, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Malcom James Jenkins, 30, is accused of hitting the victim in the head, neck and side with a hammer, causing his death, […]
1 man shot in the arm in Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot in the arm in a shooting in Florence County Thursday evening, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. According to police, the shooting happened on Old Number 4 highway near Scranton. Florence County Sheriff’s Office officials said the investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately […]
sclawyersweekly.com
68-year-old motorcyclist settles crash claims for $1.2M
A 68-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured when he crashed his bike into an oncoming vehicle has settled his claims for $1.2 million. Mark Bringardner of Bringardner Injury Law Firm in Charleston said that the plaintiff, Croner Simmons Jr., was traveling south on U.S. Highway 17 near Surfside Beach on Oct. 1, 2019, when defendant Jacques Legare attempted ...
The Post and Courier
Horry County officials may consider changes after Garden City beach umbrella accident
GARDEN CITY — Horry County officials have not confirmed whether policy changes will be made after a woman was killed Aug. 10 by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach. Tammy Perreault, 63, of Surfside Beach, was killed after being struck and impaled by a beach umbrella that was carried by the wind along Garden City beach, local officials had reported. The accident garnered national media attention.
