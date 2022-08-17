Read full article on original website
Hydrofluoric Acid Endangers the Harbor Area
Do you live, work, or play in Wilmington,San Pedro, or Long Beach? You are in an Environmental Protection Agency risk circle for death or serious injury from a release of deadly hydrogen fluoride (HF). Wilmington Valero and Torrance PBF refineries use HF for alkylation to make primarily premium gasoline at the pump. Only these two refineries use HF in California. They are vulnerable to accidents, earthquakes, or terrorism.
Which way, LA: Bass or the Billionaire?
“First of all, I do not, I never have, supported defund the police,” congresswoman and mayoral candidate Karen Bass said in a meet-and-greet event at Sirens Java & Tea in San Pedro on Aug. 6, responding to rumors being circulated against her in her race against former Republican and billionaire developer Rick Caruso.
City Council Bans Homelessness Near Schools
The new law will prohibit encampments from 20% of the city. On Aug. 9, the Los Angeles City Council voted 11-3 to ban homeless people from sitting or lying within 500 feet of schools or daycares within the city. Council members Mike Bonin, Marqueece Harris-Dawson and Nithya Raman voted against the motion.
CeSP Neighborhood Council President Resigns
‘Mr. Caravella has on several occasions publicly demeaned and disparaged other CeSPNC members,’ board’s motion states. On Aug. 13, Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council President Lou Caravella resigned as both president and board member. This came after a censure motion against him, and a vote from the board asking him to step down in July. The board will likely elect a new president at its September meeting.
Random Letters: 8-18-22
Re: “South Pacific Avenue: A Metaphor for Post-Industrial America”. I thoroughly enjoyed and benefited from your recent essay, “South Pacific Avenue: A Metaphor for Post-Industrial America,” in the “At Length” section of the Aug. 4-17, 2022, edition of Random Lengths News. I am not a resident of LA/LB Harbor Area, but I have visited it several times and definitely appreciate the rich history of San Pedro and its environs. Using the colorful history of South Pacific Avenue and the erosion of its legacy to ultimately get at the problem of “modernization” and how the mindless installment of automation can harm communities and their workers—in this case, longshore workers, their families, and so forth—was a writing strategy one can admire. Thanks for this one and for highlighting the challenge that “the machine” can present to us all.
Man Shot by Police During Traffic Stop in San Pedro, Officers Say He Was Armed
A man was shot by officers during a traffic stop in San Pedro, in the early morning hours of Aug. 20. LAPD Public Information Officer, Matthew Cruz said, officers were on patrol on 18th Street and Pacific Avenue when they made an investigative stop on a parked car with four occupants at around 12 a.m. Cruz did not explain the probable cause for the stop.
