Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Dubuque public transportation offers free rides to students this school year
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s public transportation system the Jule, is offering free rides to and from school for K-12 students in Dubuque this academic year. Students can receive free fares for Jule fix-route buses by presenting their student ID at the Intermodal Transportation Center (950 Elm St.). The center will load the free fares onto a Jule smart pass swipe card.
Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers
A bankrupt Iowa nursing home chain with a history of abuse-and-neglect violations owes taxpayers $6 million in unpaid fines and fees. QHC Facilities, which owns eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities in Iowa, has been cited for at least 184 regulatory violations in the past 20 months while neglecting to pay fines for […] The post Iowa nursing home chain still owes $6 million to taxpayers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
10th Annual Cuffs and Hoses Make-A-Wish Tourney & Benefit, This Weekend
The annual “Cuffs and Hoses” Co-Ed Softball and Volleyball Benefit will be held this weekend; August 19th, 20th, and 21st at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa. Gate admission is $1. All proceeds will benefit Special Spaces Dubuque. It is going to be a fun filled weekend you don’t want to miss!! More details are available on their Facebook page.
Radio Iowa
Iowa blood centers hope to be part of a world record
Blood donation centers across Iowa are taking part in an effort next weekend to set a world’s record for most blood donors in a single day. Danielle West, spokeswoman for LifeServe Blood Center, says as part of the Global Blood Heroes Day campaign, they’re urging people to sign up to donate a pint on Saturday, August 27th. West says donations are typically slow during the summertime though the need for blood is usually higher.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Documentary Shown at JDIFF 2022 Gets Free Screening in Dubuque
Following its screening at the 2022 Julien Dubuque International Film Festival this past spring, one documentary is coming back to Dubuque for a free, one-night-only showing this Sunday, August 21st. Sara Terry's A Decent Home will be shown at the United Automobile Workers Local 94 on Central Avenue in Dubuque...
Celebrate 50 Years Of Camp Courageous, Friday (8/19)
For 50 years, Camp Courageous has been an outstanding year-round recreational and respite care facility near Monticello. I know. I grew up in Monticello, and helped at, and attended many things at Camp Courageous over the years. In fact, my homecoming dances usually took place in their lodge and one of my favorite things to do was volunteer for the annual haunted trail. They have been serving Iowans with disabilities and special needs for as long as I remember, and continue to do so in the most unique and wonderful ways.
'Not acceptable' | Camanche rejects Canadian Pacific railway settlement money, citing low amount
CAMANCHE, Iowa — The City of Camanche will be rejecting Canadian Pacific Railway's settlement deal after they received an offer of just $200,000. "We had been in negotiations with them since March, talking about what was going on. And they reached out to us, based on the input that we put on the STB Board website to let them know what our concerns were about train noise blocking crossings and the isolation of half of our community," said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida.
Fantastic Music, Food & Fun at Thursday’s Millwork Night Market
Dubuque's Millwork Night Market rearranged its schedule to avoid conflicting with the big baseball game this past week at the Field of Dream in Dyersville. So it's game on this Thursday evening for one of Dubuque's top summer evening events!. Typically held on the second Thursday of the month, except...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Eviction notices cause alarm at Marion mobile home park
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion mobile home park is under new ownership, and recent changes have residents worried about higher rent and evictions. Eagle Ridge was owned by Brenton Communities until May, when it was bought by Michigan-based RHP Properties. Now, residents say there is confusion, charges they don’t understand, and eviction notices.
See World-Class Performances at U of Dubuque Heritage Center!
Dubuque, Iowa is home to one of the midwest's premier performing arts spaces, where you can see top-tier entertainment. Take advantage of a limited-time 50% discount offer while supplies last!. Heritage Center at the University of Dubuque is a state-of-the-art, 80,000-square-foot venue anchoring the historic and beautifully maintained campus. Since...
DBQ & Galena Farmer’s Markets Deliver Lots of Fresh Fun [VIDEO]
Growing up in Iowa, Saturday mornings were always enjoyable at Dubuque's Farmer's Market. Mom would offer a choice to go along or stay home. I would likely have just finished delivering the neighborhood newspapers, so naturally, I'd typically stay home for it was prime time for the sports page or cartoon-watching. I had my priorities.
Cascade, Iowa Hometown and Country Days This Weekend (Aug 19- 21)
There's just something special about a small town. Whether it's the way the whole community comes together to help during weather disasters or to raise money to help with a family's medical emergency. You just can't beat small-town living. Neatly nestled between Dubuque and Cedar Rapids along Highway 151, one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opening Doors is August’s Kwik Care Recipient
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
Century Old Dubuque Company Continues US Expansion
It’s always cool to watch a local company succeed, especially one that’s roots span back 100 years. This is the case for a lumberyard whose roots have been in Northeast Iowa since the United States President was Theodore Roosevelt in 1904. Spahn & Rose Lumber Co., headquartered in...
Last (Potluck) Supper Dishes Up the Laughs at Bell Tower Theater
Miki Robinson, Marketing Director for the Bell Tower Theater in Dubuque, has been a frequent and enthusiastic guest at the Good Morning Rodeo whenever a new production is in the works. She stopped by most recently to share the latest and greatest play underway, The Last (Potluck) Supper, at what...
Dubuque County Health Department Updates it’s COVID-19 Recommendations
According to a news release, Dubuque County Health Department is reporting 136 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths since August 10th. Because many residents in the county are utilizing home testing, the actual number of positive cases is believed to be higher. Hospitalizations have remained steady. or slightly lower.
superhits106.com
Starting Date Of Murder Trial Changed
A new trial date has been set for a Dubuque man accused of attempted murder. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. of Dubuque is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Turner’s new trial date for attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon charges is September 27th at the Dubuque County Courth use. His trial previously was set to start August 30th. Those charges stem from a shooting incident on July 30th, 2020.
Dubuque to Receive Over $2 Million in Grant Funding for Road Projects
According to a press release from the office of Senator Chuck Grassley, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced nearly $25 million in overall grant funding for the cities of Dubuque, Muscatine and Waterloo to help complete roadway, bridge, wastewater management and other related projects. The grant program was continued in the bipartisan infrastructure law supported by Sen. Chuck Grassley.
13abc.com
Several dogs in Clayton County scheduled to be euthanized unless adopted
There’s been no plea offered to Daniels at this point. She will head back to court on September 7th. Some U.S. schools can't hire enough fully qualified teachers to fully staff their classrooms.
cbs2iowa.com
Marion man recovering after semi accident in Bremer County
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office says it was called out to a semi accident on Highway 218 on Thursday at 4:49pm. The Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Alexander Bleeker of Marion lost control of the semi he was driving neat Exit 198. The semi, carrying a large piece of equipment, went...
Q107.5
Dubuque, IA
654
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT
Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://myq1075.com
Comments / 0