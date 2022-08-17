Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
Three Teenage Girls Face Hate Crime After Assaulting Elderly White Woman On Bus
Three Black teenage girls face hate crime charges due to an “anti-white” assault on a woman riding a bus. Presently, only two girls have been arrested on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the New York Police Department, the New York Post reports. The suspects, 15...
Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City
Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
'I hate Mexicans': Woman slugged in face in hate crime on Brooklyn subway
A 41-year-old woman was punched multiple times in the face on a Brooklyn subway on Monday, telling the victim she hates “Mexicans,” police said Tuesday as the hate crimes unit investigates.
A third Black woman has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly making 'anti-White' statements and assaulting a woman
Jahnaiya Williams, 19, is part of trio charged in the assault of a 57-year-old woman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Instagram model charged with killing boyfriend after video shows her beating him
Instagram model and OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney was arrested and charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, months after the murder of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli.
Bodycam video shows Utah police refusing to help Black man as he bled to death in an elevator
Two Utah police officers were caught on bodycam footage refusing to provide aid to a dying Black man after he was stabbed. Ryan Outlaw, 39, was fatally stabbed by his girlfriend, Jennifer Tobar, on 13 November 2020 during a domestic dispute at the Covey Apartments in Salt Lake City. Nearly two years later, Fox13 exclusively obtained footage that shows Salt Lake City Police officers Ian Anderson and Jadah Brown’s failing to administer any first aid to Outlaw as he bled out inside an elevator for approximately eight minutes. “What do you want me to do? I’m not [a]...
Cop Suspended After Calling Telemarketers the N-Word—Twice
A Cincinnati cop was suspended for a week after going on a “verbal tirade” with telemarketers and calling them “n------” in front of her colleagues—twice in one month. Officer Kelly Drach, a 23-year veteran of the Cincinnati Police Department, was suspended from her job in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Here We Go Again: A ‘Karen’ Calls Cops On Black Man Standing In Front Of His Home
A video uploaded to Reddit on Wednesday shows a “Karen” sticking her nose into an otherwise benign situation as a Black man stands outside his rental property. The unidentified woman is seen on video speaking with a police dispatcher expressing her concerns about one of the neighborhood’s newest residents Dayson Barnes, a Black man, The Seattle Times reports.
Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Black Cop Caught Him In 4KKK Bragging About Racist Brutality
Very few heroes seem to wear badges, but Robert Lee Hooker might be the exception. According to the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting, he’s a Black cop who truly did change the system from the inside by getting Lexington, Mississippi’s racist police chief Sam Dobbins fired. Hooker secretly recorded the chief allegedly boasting about the Black people he abused and even murdered.
bloomberglaw.com
Officer Who Made Woman Strip During Welfare Check Must Face Suit
A Texas deputy who, under the pretense of conducting a welfare check, coerced a woman into undressing and touching herself while he masturbated, violated the woman’s constitutionally protected right to bodily integrity, the Fifth Circuit said Thursday. Before becoming a deputy for Sabine County, Texas, David Boyd had his...
Black Trump Supporter Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For Assualting Police Officer During Capitol Riots
Believing the big lie costs this Black Donald Trump supporter five years of freedom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old son and leaving him for over nine hours
Two parents have been arrested in Ohio on felony charges after police found a 12-year-old boy tied up in a hotel room. Tabetha Sosnowicz, 38, and Jason Sosnowicz Sr, 42, were detained in the Toledo suburb of Northwood in northern Ohio after the child was found on 22 July, court documents have revealed. They are facing charges of endangering children and administering corporal punishment, according to WTVG. An affidavit stated that police went to the Baymont hotel last month after being called to the area for a safety check, finding the child tied up in a hotel room where...
Video Shows White Man Trying To Run Over Black Children On Road
A Mississippi man was arrested after a viral video shows him allegedly trying to strike Black children with his vehicle, according to WHBQ. Reporters learned the incident happened Sunday (July 24) on Cooper Street in Ripley. The city's police department identified the driver in the video as Mark Hall, who's heard saying, "Aw, hell, get a few points," as he drives toward the group of Black kids riding their bikes. After the children swerve to dodge Hall's vehicle, the white man then laughs and calls them "stupid n*****."
Three teenage boys are charged with murdering a 16-year-old at a party: 'Somebody thought they had to defend their girlfriend'
Three teenage boys have been charged with murder after the alleged stabbing of another 16-year-old boy at a party at a home in western Sydney. Emergency services were called to a home on Australis Drive at Ropes Crossing, near Blacktown, about 2.50am on June 4. They found a teenage boy...
White Wisconsin Man Allegedly Beats Black Woman And Takes Her Phone After Confronting Her About Walking In An Alley
Steven Huss was arrested and charged with beating Natasha Fuller in Appleton, Wisconsin because Fuller started recording him. The post White Wisconsin Man Allegedly Beats Black Woman And Takes Her Phone After Confronting Her About Walking In An Alley appeared first on NewsOne.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'I hate Mexicans,' attacker tells subway rider after punching her in face on Brooklyn train
A 41-year-old woman was punched multiple times in the face on a Brooklyn subway train Monday by a woman who told her she “hates Mexicans,” the NYPD said as its Hate Crime Task Force investigates.
Mississippi Police Chief Fired After Racist Rant Leaks, Boasts About Having Killed 13
Disgraced former Lexington Police Department Chief Sam Dobbins was fired from his position on Wednesday after an audio recording was leaked, laced in racist and homophobic slurs. Dobbins boasted about having killed 13 people in the line of duty, and even admitted to shooting a Black man 119 times, reports USA Today.
Police Officer Found Guilty After Beating Up Black Man In Viral Video
Footage shows the Black man following orders before the police officer starts punching him.
Woman slips handcuffs, smashes patrol car window and shoots cop with an AR-15
A wild incident involving a woman apparently high on meth who slipped out of handcuffs in the back seat of a patrol car, grabbed an officer’s AR-15 and started shooting, was all caught on video.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 2