TechCrunch
Black Girls Code founder Kimberly Bryant has been fired by her board
In a statement provided to TechCrunch, a Black Girls Code spokesperson writes that it “believes the decision to remove Ms. Bryant as CEO and as a board member is in the best interests of the organization, the girls it serves, its employees, and its donors. BGC has been focusing its efforts on moving forward and expanding on the success of the organization since its inception.”
A former teacher says she was fired from her job after she was seen dancing with her students in a TikTok: 'It was so PG'
Jania Ashay said she was fired from her job as an ESL teacher after her students recorded a video dancing with her.
Tennessee college alumni lobby to remove Supreme Court Justice Barrett from school's 'hall of fame'
An alumni group at Rhodes College created a petition for the school to remove Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett from the school's "Hall of Fame" because of her vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. The petition was created by Rhodes College Alumni for Reproductive Rights and is being sent...
Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’
A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
Black woman says IHOP manager told her to pay for food before serving
A Black woman is suing IHOP for civil rights violations, alleging she was told by a manager where she dined at the downtown Los Angeles location in April that she would have to pay her bill before her food was served.
Entire police force quits over manager who held 'progressively responsible positions'
The entire police force for the small North Carolina town of Kenly tendered its resignation in protest over a newly hired town manager. Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson announced the resignations and cited a "hostile work environment" that ensued since the hiring of the manager, who began serving in her post back in June and had been touted by the town for previously working in "progressively responsible positions."
'What Do Y'all Call A Pregnant Slave': Cop Accused Of Sending Racist Texts
Residents of Vincent, Alabama are calling for an assistant police chief to be fired after he allegedly sent racist text messages to his fellow colleagues.
Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'
Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
Judge Mathis Says Black Men Lacked In BLM Marches, Instead “Sat Back And Killed Each Other”
The honorable Judge Greg Mathis made a bold claim against many Black men who he feel were lacking on the BLM protest frontlines.
Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'
Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
Leo Terrell goes off on school district's 'illegal and racist' policy of laying off White teachers first
Fox News contributor and former teacher Leo Terrell sounded off Tuesday on "Fox & Friends" on an agreement between the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers union and the school district to lay off White teachers first. Terrell said the policy is "racist" and would not hold up in court. LEO TERRELL:...
Black veteran hired as technician was called slurs and given degrading tasks, feds say
“He won’t be here for long,” the man’s supervisor said shortly after the Florida company hired him, according to prosecutors.
R. Kelly Desperately Tries To Ban WHITE PEOPLE From Being Selected As Jurors In Chicago Trial
R. Kelly and his legal team worked overtime in court during jury selection as they made moves to block as many white people are they could from serving, Radar has learned. On Tuesday, prosecutors and R. Kelly's lawyers were in court to lock in a jury before the trial gets underway. The disgraced singer faces several criminal counts related to abusing young women and then filming the encounters. Last month, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering in a separate New York case. Reporter Jason Meisner from the Chicago Tribune...
Theme parks were not meant for Black families: why racism at Sesame Place is part of a shameful tradition
From old Coney Island to the Bronx Zoo, parks excluded Black people and even put them on display to amuse white people
Dad Refuses to Pay Tuition for Daughter After Covering Funds for Stepson
It's no secret that affording higher education in the United States is a big topic of interest among politicians and the public. In most cases, higher education is so inaccessible that many are not able to access it without going into crippling debt. The current US student loan debt sits at $1.75 trillion nationwide, with over 48 million borrowers.
All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college
The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church
Black Millennials and Zoomers pray less and are less likely to have grown up in a Black church. Is the Black church losing its luster? The post Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church appeared first on NewsOne.
Book Ban Backfire: Texas School District Forced to Pull the Bible
A Texas school district has pulled dozens of challenged books from its library shelves—including the Bible—just before the start of the academic year under a new policy introduced by conservative leaders.“Attached is a list of all books that were challenged last year. By the end of today, I need all books pulled from the library and classrooms,” Keller Independent School District executive curriculum director Jennifer Price instructed principals in an email Tuesday, obtained by The Texas Tribune. “Once this has been completed, please email me a confirmation. We need to ensure this action is taken by the end of today.”The...
Son Refuses to Pay Rent to Parents Unless His Brother Also Pitches In
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. The answer to this question may seem obvious, but it is actually quite difficult to define. For some people, fairness may simply mean giving everyone the same treatment. But others may argue that true fairness requires taking into account each individual's unique circumstances.
