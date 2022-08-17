Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
With Woodbury County Board approval, setback distance for wind turbines will increase
SIOUX CITY – More than 100 people attended the final reading of a Woodbury County ordinance revision to increase wind turbine setbacks. For three weeks in a row, many Woodbury County residents attended the Board of Supervisors meeting to speak in favor of changing the current commercial wind ordinance setback distances for residences from 1,250 feet to 2,500 feet. Some of those who spoke want larger setback distances, or completely ban commercial turbines.
Sioux City Journal
New name for Siouxland Expo Center to be announced on Friday
SIOUX CITY — Before the week is up, the Siouxland Expo Center will have a new name. According to a press release from OVG360, which oversees management and operation of the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre, the announcement will happen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Expo Center with a ribbon cutting event to follow.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Archeologists work to piece together the story of laborers at Sioux City's former Milwaukee Road railroad shops
Cherie Haury-Artz, an archeological technologist at the Office of the State Archeologist, talks about efforts to clean artifacts Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Sioux City Railroad Museum. The Office of the State Archeologist has set up a field lab at the museum where staff and volunteers are processing items uncovered during an April archeological survey at the museum, a former Milwaukee Road shop. The survey is intended to shed light on camps used by laborers at the Milwaukee Road's engine terminal and car repair shops which was built starting in 1916 and opened in 1918.
Sioux City Journal
Seven Sioux City school board candidates for open position say why they want to serve
SIOUX CITY — Helping students become successful, hiring a new superintendent, becoming a more attractive school district and retaining teachers are a few of the reasons seven candidates are vying for an open seat on the Sioux City school board. The candidates include former board member Flora Lee, former...
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County emergency crews respond to anhydrous tanker overturning near CF Industries
SALIX, Iowa — Emergency crews from several Woodbury County communities responded to the rollover of a tanker truck carrying anhydrous ammonia Tuesday near CF Industries. The truck's driver missed a turn, causing the rig to roll over at approximately 10 a.m. at 1182 260th St. after leaving the CF Industries ag chemical manufacturing plant in the Port Neal Industrial area west of Salix, said Derek Stanfield, Salix Volunteer Fire Department chief. The driver was not injured.
Sioux City Journal
Vermillion has its new police chief
VERMILLION, S.D. — A 22-year veteran of the Vermillion Police Department has been named Vermillion's next chief of police. Crystal Brady was selected from three finalists, the city said in a news release Wednesday. A graduate of the University of South Dakota and the Northwestern University School of Police...
Sioux City Journal
Lincoln, Nebraska semi driver injured in I-29 rollover in Sioux City on Monday
SIOUX CITY — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
Sioux City Journal
Rock Valley teen hurt in moped accident
ROCK VALLEY, Iowa — A Rock Valley teenager was seriously injured Monday when his moped was struck by a vehicle at a city intersection. Rock Valley police chief Monte Warburton said Caleb Baker, 15, was northbound on 19th Avenue at 4:07 p.m. After stopping at a stop sign at the intersection with 14th Street, Baker failed to yield the right of way to a westbound Chevrolet Equinox and was struck in the intersection.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City homeowner fires shot during confrontation with intoxicated man
SIOUX CITY — Police say a homeowner fired a shot into the ground Wednesday morning during a confrontation with an intoxicated man, who came onto his property in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. No one was injured and no property was damaged during the incident, according to a statement from...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City School District sees first day of classes, first day of mobile phone policy
SIOUX CITY — The first day of school for students and teachers can be confusing with new classes, new students and new policies. This year, students at the Sioux City Community School District are learning a new no-phone policy. Interim superintendent Rod Earleywine took most of Monday morning to...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Emergency crews respond to Port Neal incident
Emergency responders spray water on an overturned tank truck Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near the south entrance to CF Industries' plant in the Port Neal industrial area west of Salix, Iowa. Emergency crews from numerous area fire departments responded to the scene, 1182 260th St., late Tuesday morning.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Henry White, 45. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds and is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. White is on parole for a conviction...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Trump support equals no good
Convictions, conspiracy, kidnapping, insurrection, sedition, election fraud, classified documents... and the hits just keep on coming. Trump support equals NO GOOD. -- Randal Washburn, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
Sioux City Journal
Nolan Fife eager to start anew with University of South Dakota cross country
Nolan Fife and the University of South Dakota cross country team is going into this season with similar mindsets. Fife was named as the new Coyotes cross country coach last week, and this is his first time being a head coach at the Division I level. He and the Coyotes...
Sioux City Journal
67-year-old Sioux City man found guilty of attempted enticement of minor
SIOUX CITY — A Woodbury County jury has found a Sioux City man guilty of offering a teenage girl $600 to come to his apartment. At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Wednesday, jurors found Danny Beard guilty of attempting to entice a minor. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 14 in Woodbury County District Court.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City North, South Sioux City kick off Week 1 football action
SIOUX CITY — North High School coach Mitch Mohr noticed the intensity from the players ramp up this week. They felt that it was game week, and the Stars’ season begins Thursday night with a metro meeting with the South Sioux City Cardinals. The Stars won their last...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Northwestern College volleyball kicks off year with sweep of No. 25 Ottawa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa – The Northwestern College volleyball team didn’t jump into midseason form right away, but by the time the final point was scored, the Raiders were looking like a Top 10 program. After a back-and-forth first set was settled in the Raiders favor, No. 8 Northwestern...
Sioux City Journal
Sheldon man charged with assaults at church
SHELDON, Iowa -- A Sheldon man faces misdemeanor charges after causing a disturbance at a church and kicking a person in the crotch. Joey Wilhelms, 39, pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of assault and a single count of disorderly conduct, all simple misdemeanors. He also faces a citation for trespassing. A trial is scheduled for Oct. 25 in O'Brien County District Court.
