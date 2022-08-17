Cherie Haury-Artz, an archeological technologist at the Office of the State Archeologist, talks about efforts to clean artifacts Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Sioux City Railroad Museum. The Office of the State Archeologist has set up a field lab at the museum where staff and volunteers are processing items uncovered during an April archeological survey at the museum, a former Milwaukee Road shop. The survey is intended to shed light on camps used by laborers at the Milwaukee Road's engine terminal and car repair shops which was built starting in 1916 and opened in 1918.

