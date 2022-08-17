Read full article on original website
Priti Patel signs deal to send ‘foreign criminals’ back to Pakistan
Priti Patel has signed a deal to send “foreign criminals and immigration offenders” from the UK back to Pakistan.The Home Secretary met with Pakistan’s interior secretary, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and high commissioner to the UK, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, to sign the reciprocal agreement on Wednesday.I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UKPriti PatelMs Patel said: “I make no apology for removing dangerous foreign criminals and immigration offenders who have no right to remain in the UK.“The British public have quite rightly had enough of people abusing our...
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Russia Sends Jets With Hypersonic Missiles to NATO Borders for 24/7 Duty
Russia reportedly said the MiG-31 aircraft are now based at a Kaliningrad airfield "as part of the implementation of additional strategic deterrence measures."
biztoc.com
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up
Venezuela Stops Oil Shipments To Europe As Alternatives To Russian Energy Dry Up. The writing is on the wall for Europe in terms of this coming winter – It's going to get ugly. With natural gas imports from Russia cut by 80% through Nord Stream 1 along with the majority of oil shipments, the EU is going to be scrambling for whatever fuel sources they can find to supply electricity and heating through the coming winter. Two sources that were originally suggested as alternatives were Iran and Venezuela.
UK spy chief says Putin is losing information war in Ukraine -The Economist
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia has failed to gain ground in cyberspace against Ukraine almost six months after its invasion of the country, the head of Britain's GCHQ intelligence service said on Friday.
US News and World Report
China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights
BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
Russia jumps to become third-largest market for yuan payments amid sanctions
LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia has charged up to third place in a list of countries outside mainland China using the yuan for global payments, highlighting how it is being affected by Western sanctions.
Ukraine, UN agreed parameters for IAEA mission to nuclear plant - Zelenskiy
LVIV, Ukraine, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he agreed the parameters of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks on Thursday with the U.N. secretary-general and Turkey's leader.
Washington Examiner
Guided by British special forces, Ukraine is escalating the 'deep battlespace' fight against Russia
Ukrainian forces attacked various military targets deep behind Russian lines on Thursday evening. We've seen an arms depot explode at Timonovo in the Russian oblast of Belgorod. This area serves as a key logistics hub for Russian operations in northern and eastern Ukraine. In addition, there are multiple reports of explosions near the Russian airfield in Stary Oskol. Sixty miles from the Ukrainian border, Stary Oksol is just 55 miles from Voronezh, the headquarters of a major command of Russia's Western Military District. There have also been explosions around the Kherson dam, located at the southern juncture of the Dnieper river. Ukrainian forces are slowly moving to retake Kherson. Reports of explosions across the Crimean Peninsula also abounded on Thursday, though these may be the result of Russian air defense activity.
Taiwan's air force flexes muscles in face of Chinese war games
HUALIEN, Taiwan, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Taiwanese F-16 fighters roared into the night sky on Wednesday in a show of force in front of the media, demonstrating the military's determination to defend the democratically governed island in the face of days of Chinese war games.
NATO says it is ready to step up forces if Serbia-Kosovo tensions escalate
BRUSSELS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - NATO will increase its peacekeeping force in Kosovo if there is an escalation of tensions with neighbouring Serbia, the alliance's chief said on Wednesday, on the eve of EU-facilitated talks between the estranged western Balkan neighbours.
China risks miscalculation with pressure on Taiwan, U.S. says
TAIPEI/BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said.
'Nowhere to hide' if war comes to Taiwan's front-line islands
NANGAN/DONGYIN, Taiwan, Aug 18 (Reuters) - On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers.
US News and World Report
Floods, Landslides Kill Dozens as Monsoon Rains Lash Northern, Eastern India
LUCKNOW/BHUBANESHWAR, India (Reuters) - Floods and landslides triggered by intense monsoon rains killed at least 50 people in northern and eastern India over the last three days, officials said on Sunday. The rains overwhelmed hundreds of villages, sweeping away houses and leaving residents stranded as rescue crews have been racing...
US News and World Report
Half of Russia's Black Sea Fleet's Combat Jets Out of Operation - Western Official
LONDON (Reuters) - Blasts at the Saky air base in the annexed Crimean peninsula earlier this month have put more than half of the Russian Black Sea fleet's naval aviation combat jets out of use, a Western official said on Friday. The air base near Novofedorivka on the west coast...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Says Five Chinese Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 12 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Sunday, including five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, as Beijing continued military activities near the island. China has been carrying out drills near Taiwan, which it claims...
China to send troops to Russia for 'Vostok' exercise
BEIJING, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chinese troops will travel to Russia to take part in joint military exercises led by the host and including India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries, China's defence ministry said on Wednesday.
US News and World Report
Albania Arrests Two Russians, One Ukrainian Trying to Enter Military Plant
TIRANA (Reuters) - The Albanian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that two of its soldiers were injured while trying to stop two Russians and one Ukrainian who tried to enter a military plant in central Albania. “Three citizens with Russian and Ukrainian passports have tried to enter the factory,” the...
US News and World Report
Bhutan Bans Import of Most Vehicles as Foreign Exchange Reserves Plummet
KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Bhutan will ban the import of all vehicles except utility vehicles, heavy earthmoving machines and agriculture machinery to save dwindling foreign exchange reserves, the government said in a notice seen by Reuters on Friday. Nestled between China and India, the country of fewer than 800,000 people is...
US News and World Report
Russia Writes to U.N. Security Council Over 'Provocation' at Ukraine Nuclear Plant -TASS
(Reuters) - Russia has submitted a letter to the United Nations Security Council warning of planned "provocations" by Ukraine at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, TASS reported on Friday citing a diplomat. The letter repeated Russia's previous claim that Kyiv was planning a "provocation" at the plant...
