Wichita Eagle
Kansas Jayhawks make East Coast combo guard recruit’s list of 11 schools
Elmarko Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior men’s basketball combo guard from South Kent (Connecticut) School, has narrowed his list of prospective colleges to 11. They are: Kansas, Texas, Virginia, Maryland, Louisville, Notre Dame, VCU, UCLA, Villanova, Miami and Michigan. He made the announcement this week on Twitter. Jackson —...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Kansas Women’s Basketball Visits Grand Lake for Team Retreat
The Jayhawks first took a Team Retreat prior to the breakthrough 2021-22 season, which ended with Kansas winning 21 games and returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. For his efforts, Schneider was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year and rewarded with a new four-year contract, which ensures he’ll be with the Jayhawks through the 2025-26 season.
lawrencekstimes.com
Defend Lawrence! Free 5K run/walk returns early Sunday
Almost 160 years ago, Quantrill’s raiders had no idea that their attempt to destroy Lawrence would one day inspire a celebration of the town’s tenacity. “Defend Lawrence!” — a free 5K and 1-mile run/walk held each year on the anniversary of the Aug. 21, 1863 raid — will return for its ninth year at 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, starting at Ad Astra Running, 734 Massachusetts St.
KCTV 5
Kansas governor says 4 casinos can accept sports gambling wagers starting Sept. 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that sportsbooks at the four state-owned casinos can start accepting wagers on Sept. 1. This will apply to both in-person and mobile wagers. According to a video included in the tweet: There will be a tentative soft launch...
KCI's pitch for nonstop flight to Europe includes untapped potential of Midwest
Kansas City's pitch to land a nonstop flight to Europe goes beyond the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport, which opens next year, and the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Kansas City's first airport was not downtown
Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 12,945-square-foot retail property in Kansas
Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Kansas, Inc. brokered the sale of Lawrence 27, a 12,945-square-foot retail property in Lawrence, Kansas. The property sold for $4.52 million. Zachary Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin E. Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland and Columbus offices, represented...
WIBW
K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects
ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
Tomato shortage felt by Kansas City area pizzeria
The drought in California is causing some troubles for the tomato supply across the United States, including in Kansas City.
hppr.org
Eastern Kansas will likely suffer 'off the charts' heat in the next 30 years, new study predicts
Kansas City is one of the top five metropolitan areas expected to experience heat index temperatures above 125 degrees in the coming decades, according to a new heat risk model. “This is sort of an emerging phenomena of days that are really off the charts of the scales that we've...
Overland Park recruiting snow crews with cold hard cash
The city of Overland Park is already thinking ahead to the winter season and is using a new incentive to recruit snow crews.
Kansas board rejects petition of Johnson County man seeking to join U.S. Senate field
A state board rejects Johnson County resident's plea to be added to Kansas ballots in November as an independent candidate for U.S. Senate. The post Kansas board rejects petition of Johnson County man seeking to join U.S. Senate field appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
For sale: Historic Leavenworth home listed at $315,000
LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – A home with deep historical connections to Kansas and other important historical moments is, for sale in Leavenworth. The residence at 501 N. Broadway St. in Leavenworth is not your average home for sale. It has deep roots in the City of Leavenworth, Kansas history and the early women’s right’s movement. The […]
Kansas nuclear power plant to undergo emergency preparedness exercise
COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A one-day nuclear power plant exercise is being planned at the end of the month for the Wolf Creek Generating Station. The state of Kansas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Coffey County will all participate in the exercise scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31. This routine exercise aims to […]
Johnson County worried it won’t be reimbursed for abortion recount
Johnson County will provide a $100 daily stipend for employees working on the Kansas abortion amendment recount efforts.
WIBW
Get Down in T Town fosters unity through music
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get Down in T Town will rock the lawn in front of the Brown vs. Board mural with four hours of music. The event takes place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. This is the third year Topeka United has organized the celebration of...
WIBW
KDOT to begin construction on North Topeka intersection for two months
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting Thursday, August 25th, the Kansas Department of Transportation will partially close the intersection of NW Hwy-24 and Rochester/Tyler. KDOT said the closure is for a mill and overlay project. They also said traffic will be maintained but restricted over the course of the project, which is expected to take two months to fully complete.
Drivers call for streets near State Line Road to be repaired after damage
Car owners who've hit potholes wish for a smooth ride up State Line Road in KCMO. Given its unique location, State Line Road is a shared responsibility between KCMO and neighboring cities.
plattecountylandmark.com
Republicans’ letter is basically untue
Concerning the letter to the editor in the Aug. 10 edition of The Landmark headlined “Local Republicans say Biden’s election not valid.”. I find the letter from Rebecca Rooney, Chair of the Platte County Republican Central Committee indicating the Biden election not valid basically untrue. For the last...
