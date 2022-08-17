ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Wichita Eagle

Kansas Jayhawks make East Coast combo guard recruit’s list of 11 schools

Elmarko Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound senior men’s basketball combo guard from South Kent (Connecticut) School, has narrowed his list of prospective colleges to 11. They are: Kansas, Texas, Virginia, Maryland, Louisville, Notre Dame, VCU, UCLA, Villanova, Miami and Michigan. He made the announcement this week on Twitter. Jackson —...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏀 Kansas Women’s Basketball Visits Grand Lake for Team Retreat

The Jayhawks first took a Team Retreat prior to the breakthrough 2021-22 season, which ended with Kansas winning 21 games and returning to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. For his efforts, Schneider was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year and rewarded with a new four-year contract, which ensures he’ll be with the Jayhawks through the 2025-26 season.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Defend Lawrence! Free 5K run/walk returns early Sunday

Almost 160 years ago, Quantrill’s raiders had no idea that their attempt to destroy Lawrence would one day inspire a celebration of the town’s tenacity. “Defend Lawrence!” — a free 5K and 1-mile run/walk held each year on the anniversary of the Aug. 21, 1863 raid — will return for its ninth year at 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, starting at Ad Astra Running, 734 Massachusetts St.
LAWRENCE, KS
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 12,945-square-foot retail property in Kansas

Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of Kansas, Inc. brokered the sale of Lawrence 27, a 12,945-square-foot retail property in Lawrence, Kansas. The property sold for $4.52 million. Zachary Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin E. Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Cleveland and Columbus offices, represented...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

K-10 to be widened as part of newly announced IKE projects

ANDOVER, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Kelly has announced that the widening of K-10 from 2 to 4 lanes is only one of 11 newly announced IKE pipeline projects. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Aug. 15, she and Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced 11 Expansion and Modernization highway projects - an investment of more than $520 million - have been committed to construction as part of the IKE transportation plan.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

For sale: Historic Leavenworth home listed at $315,000

LEAVENWORTH (KSNT) – A home with deep historical connections to Kansas and other important historical moments is, for sale in Leavenworth. The residence at 501 N. Broadway St. in Leavenworth is not your average home for sale. It has deep roots in the City of Leavenworth, Kansas history and the early women’s right’s movement. The […]
LEAVENWORTH, KS
WIBW

Get Down in T Town fosters unity through music

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Get Down in T Town will rock the lawn in front of the Brown vs. Board mural with four hours of music. The event takes place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. This is the third year Topeka United has organized the celebration of...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KDOT to begin construction on North Topeka intersection for two months

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Starting Thursday, August 25th, the Kansas Department of Transportation will partially close the intersection of NW Hwy-24 and Rochester/Tyler. KDOT said the closure is for a mill and overlay project. They also said traffic will be maintained but restricted over the course of the project, which is expected to take two months to fully complete.
TOPEKA, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Republicans’ letter is basically untue

Concerning the letter to the editor in the Aug. 10 edition of The Landmark headlined “Local Republicans say Biden’s election not valid.”. I find the letter from Rebecca Rooney, Chair of the Platte County Republican Central Committee indicating the Biden election not valid basically untrue. For the last...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO

