Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies
KANSAS (KSNT) – Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died on Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Democratic Party. Rep. Finney served in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2009. She died at 63-years-old. Her cause of death is unknown at this time. Gov. Laura Kelly posted on social media about the Representative’s death. “Kansas lost a […]
Kansas counties announce recount total of Amendment 2
The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of Amendment two on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.
Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
KWCH.com
Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
These are the 30 highest-rated museums in Kansas
In many towns and cities, museums are jewels of the public and often rank highly for tourist visits. See the top museums for Kansas.
'What Kansas Means to Me' student photo contest
Get your cameras ready! The Happy Birthday, Kansas! Photo Contest is now accepting submissions. This year’s theme is “What Kansas Means to Me” and is open to students in first through 12th grade during the 2022 school year. Photos must be taken of Kansas by the student in 2022. First place in each grade level will receive iPads and second place in each grade level will receive Kindles. The contest closes on January 9, 2023 at 5:00. Winners will be notified and awards will be announced at the Kansas Day celebration at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka on January 27, 2023. This contest sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. #kansashistory.
KCTV 5
Kansas governor says 4 casinos can accept sports gambling wagers starting Sept. 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that sportsbooks at the four state-owned casinos can start accepting wagers on Sept. 1. This will apply to both in-person and mobile wagers. According to a video included in the tweet: There will be a tentative soft launch...
Does a Kansas teen rock the best mullet? You decide
Mikey Silva of Randolph, located in Riley County, is in the running for the best mullet. He is one of 11 finalists in the contest.
Kansas nuclear power plant to undergo emergency preparedness exercise
COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A one-day nuclear power plant exercise is being planned at the end of the month for the Wolf Creek Generating Station. The state of Kansas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Coffey County will all participate in the exercise scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31. This routine exercise aims to […]
KSN.com
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. A harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like foam, scum or paint floating on the water and be colored blue,...
Two pub crawls part of this year's Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair says its inaugural Pub Crawl went over so well, it has decided to double the fun. Visitors will now have two dates, two themed crawls and two concerts to add to the festivities of the fair. The first is the “My Town...
KWCH.com
Bloomberg, Spielberg among campaign contributors ahead of Kansas amendment vote
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As some Kansas counties continue to recount ballots cast in the Aug. 2 primary, new campaign finance reports are giving new insights into the donations and spending in the last few weeks of the campaign until Election Day. The two main groups, supporting and opposing the...
WIBW
Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial. A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury. Mainline Printing is the only...
Where’s the beef? Coming soon to this famed Kansas fried chicken spot? A sixth-generation cattle family’s prize-winning steaks
Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. This The post Where’s the beef? Coming soon to this famed Kansas fried chicken spot? A sixth-generation cattle family’s prize-winning steaks appeared first on Startland News.
Thousands of ballots, ‘human’ error: Where Kansas abortion vote recount stands
TOPEKA, (KSNT)— After a private citizen paid nearly $120,000 to recount the abortion amendment vote in Kansas, county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year’s Primary. In the state’s capital city, Shawnee County election workers are hand-counting more than 60,000 ballots. County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, spoke with Kansas […]
A year ago, I started a journey as Kansas Reflector opinion editor. Here’s what I’ve learned.
A year ago Tuesday, I came aboard the good ship Kansas Reflector as opinion editor. While my first column on the job promised big goals and lofty aspirations, I’ll admit that doubts lingered in the cobwebbed recesses of my mind. Would the work make a difference? Would readers pay attention? Would they and I find […] The post A year ago, I started a journey as Kansas Reflector opinion editor. Here’s what I’ve learned. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
K-State basketball gains major transfer commitment
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t played since, is headed to Kansas State to resume his college career. Johnson made the announcement on social media Saturday, committing to the Wildcats over fellow finalists Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky. The 23-year-old Norfolk, Virginia, native will […]
WIBW
Time is ticking to check out the Kansas Museum of History
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On September 4th, the Kansas Museum of History will close its doors for nearly two years and will plan to reopen with completely new exhibits. The only staples that will be kept through renovations is the train and the Stan Herd Mural. Patrick Zollner who is the...
adastraradio.com
Opinions on farm bill programs needed
Michigan Farm Bureau continues to gather input on what the 2023 Farm Bill needs to include. National legislative counsel John Kran tells Brownfield their organization recently held a series of listening sessions to hear farmer concerns. “It’s important that we hear from people now so that this farm bill can...
