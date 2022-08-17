ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSNT News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

KANSAS (KSNT) – Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died on Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Democratic Party. Rep. Finney served in the Kansas House of Representatives since 2009. She died at 63-years-old. Her cause of death is unknown at this time. Gov. Laura Kelly posted on social media about the Representative’s death. “Kansas lost a […]
Hays Post

Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed

Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
KWCH.com

Gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes 4-lane highway across S. Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A candidate for Kansas governor wants to expand highways linking much of southern Kansas. Wednesday, Republican candidate Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general, proposed expanding Highways 400 and 54 to four lanes across Kansas, connecting southwest Kansas, Wichita and southeast Kansas. Schmidt said the...
Great Bend Post

'What Kansas Means to Me' student photo contest

Get your cameras ready! The Happy Birthday, Kansas! Photo Contest is now accepting submissions. This year’s theme is “What Kansas Means to Me” and is open to students in first through 12th grade during the 2022 school year. Photos must be taken of Kansas by the student in 2022. First place in each grade level will receive iPads and second place in each grade level will receive Kindles. The contest closes on January 9, 2023 at 5:00. Winners will be notified and awards will be announced at the Kansas Day celebration at the Kansas State Capitol in Topeka on January 27, 2023. This contest sponsored by the Kansas legislative spouses in conjunction with the Kansas Historical Society. #kansashistory.
KSN News

Kansas nuclear power plant to undergo emergency preparedness exercise

COFFEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A one-day nuclear power plant exercise is being planned at the end of the month for the Wolf Creek Generating Station. The state of Kansas, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Coffey County will all participate in the exercise scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31. This routine exercise aims to […]
KSN.com

What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Startland News

Where’s the beef? Coming soon to this famed Kansas fried chicken spot? A sixth-generation cattle family’s prize-winning steaks

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. This The post Where’s the beef? Coming soon to this famed Kansas fried chicken spot? A sixth-generation cattle family’s prize-winning steaks appeared first on Startland News.
KSNT News

Thousands of ballots, ‘human’ error: Where Kansas abortion vote recount stands

TOPEKA, (KSNT)— After a private citizen paid nearly $120,000 to recount the abortion amendment vote in Kansas, county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year’s Primary. In the state’s capital city, Shawnee County election workers are hand-counting more than 60,000 ballots. County Election Commissioner, Andrew Howell, spoke with Kansas […]
Kansas Reflector

A year ago, I started a journey as Kansas Reflector opinion editor. Here’s what I’ve learned.

A year ago Tuesday, I came aboard the good ship Kansas Reflector as opinion editor. While my first column on the job promised big goals and lofty aspirations, I’ll admit that doubts lingered in the cobwebbed recesses of my mind. Would the work make a difference? Would readers pay attention? Would they and I find […] The post A year ago, I started a journey as Kansas Reflector opinion editor. Here’s what I’ve learned. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KSN News

K-State basketball gains major transfer commitment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t played since, is headed to Kansas State to resume his college career. Johnson made the announcement on social media Saturday, committing to the Wildcats over fellow finalists Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky. The 23-year-old Norfolk, Virginia, native will […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Time is ticking to check out the Kansas Museum of History

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -On September 4th, the Kansas Museum of History will close its doors for nearly two years and will plan to reopen with completely new exhibits. The only staples that will be kept through renovations is the train and the Stan Herd Mural. Patrick Zollner who is the...
adastraradio.com

Opinions on farm bill programs needed

Michigan Farm Bureau continues to gather input on what the 2023 Farm Bill needs to include. National legislative counsel John Kran tells Brownfield their organization recently held a series of listening sessions to hear farmer concerns. “It’s important that we hear from people now so that this farm bill can...
