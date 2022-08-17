Read full article on original website
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Trump supporter who flew on private jet to Jan. 6 riot and threw media equipment outside the Capitol pleads guilty
WASHINGTON — A woman who flew on a private plane to the nation's capital ahead of the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Thursday to engaging in disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. Katherine Schwab of Texas, who said she accepted an offer to fly on the personal...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
Supreme Court issues rare emergency order favoring voters challenging elections rules
The Supreme Court on Friday sided with Black voters who challenged Georgia's system of electing members to the state's Public Service Commission, which regulates public utilities in the state.
‘We realized that there’s no way we can return’: Russia’s best and brightest are leaving the country in record numbers. 6 young Russians explain why they left
"We realized that there's no way we can return to Russia anytime soon. Once we get in, we might not be able to get out."
Appeals court temporarily pauses order requiring Graham to appear before Atlanta-area grand jury
A federal appeals court on Sunday temporarily paused a district court's order requiring that Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina appear before a grand jury probing plots to illegally influence the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Half of Russia's Black Sea Fleet's Combat Jets Out of Operation - Western Official
LONDON (Reuters) - Blasts at the Saky air base in the annexed Crimean peninsula earlier this month have put more than half of the Russian Black Sea fleet's naval aviation combat jets out of use, a Western official said on Friday. The air base near Novofedorivka on the west coast...
Islamic State 'Beatle' Gets Life Term for US Hostage Deaths
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — El Shafee Elsheikh, who was formally sentenced to life in prison Friday for a leading role in the beheading deaths of American hostages, had a somewhat whimsical nickname as a so-called “Beatle” that belied the viciousness of his conduct. In fact, he is...
At Least 16 Dead After Lorry Collides With Minibus in Russia - Police
MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least 16 people died and another three were hospitalised after a lorry collided with a stationary minibus in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Sunday, local law enforcement said. "According to preliminary data, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle did not slow down in good time and hit...
Some Czechs Sending 1,968 Crowns to Ukraine in Memory of 1968 Soviet Invasion
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech nationals have been sending exactly 1,968 crowns ($80) to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia and to commemorate the 1968 invasion of then Czechoslovakia by Soviet-led troops, the Ukrainian embassy said on Sunday. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands, forced...
Nine Soldiers Die as Truck Plunges Into Ravine in Pakistani Kashmir
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) - At least nine Pakistani soldiers were killed and four injured when their truck plunged into a ravine in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Sunday morning, military and witnesses said. The truck - part of a military convoy - was heading towards Mang Bajri in Bagh district of Pakistani...
Guinea Junta Makes Interim Prime Minister's Appointment Permanent
CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea's ruling military junta on Saturday appointed acting Prime Minister Bernard Gomou to fill the position on a permanent basis, replacing Mohamed Beavogui, who has been absent since last month. The junta named Gomou to serve as acting prime minister on July 17. Officials said Beavogui, who...
Taiwan Says Five Chinese Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 12 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Sunday, including five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, as Beijing continued military activities near the island. China has been carrying out drills near Taiwan, which it claims...
Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine's Odesa Region
(Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket in Ukraine's southeastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit. Russia's defence ministry said sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed a depot that also housed Western-made anti-aircraft systems.
Watchdog Groups Call Review at US Nuclear Lab 'Sham' Process
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government is planning to review the environmental effects of operations at one of the nation’s prominent nuclear weapons laboratories, but its notice issued Friday leaves out federal goals to ramp up production of plutonium cores used in the nation’s nuclear arsenal.
Chilean Legislators to Be Drug Tested as New Initiative Begins
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean legislators will begin random drug testing in the next few days after a proposal making it compulsory was approved last month, despite criticism from some lawmakers. The first 78 Chilean deputies to be tested were randomly drawn this week, and will now have their first series...
Russia Says It Has Deployed Kinzhal Hypersonic Missile Three Times in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has deployed hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles three times over the course of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday. The Kinzhal missiles are part of an array of new hypersonic weapons President Vladimir Putin presented in 2018...
