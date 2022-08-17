ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Comments / 0

Related
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hezbollah#Iran#Israel#South Lebanon Army#Lebanese#American#Concord
US News and World Report

Islamic State 'Beatle' Gets Life Term for US Hostage Deaths

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — El Shafee Elsheikh, who was formally sentenced to life in prison Friday for a leading role in the beheading deaths of American hostages, had a somewhat whimsical nickname as a so-called “Beatle” that belied the viciousness of his conduct. In fact, he is...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
US News and World Report

At Least 16 Dead After Lorry Collides With Minibus in Russia - Police

MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least 16 people died and another three were hospitalised after a lorry collided with a stationary minibus in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Sunday, local law enforcement said. "According to preliminary data, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle did not slow down in good time and hit...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
US News and World Report

Some Czechs Sending 1,968 Crowns to Ukraine in Memory of 1968 Soviet Invasion

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech nationals have been sending exactly 1,968 crowns ($80) to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia and to commemorate the 1968 invasion of then Czechoslovakia by Soviet-led troops, the Ukrainian embassy said on Sunday. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which has killed thousands, forced...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Nine Soldiers Die as Truck Plunges Into Ravine in Pakistani Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) - At least nine Pakistani soldiers were killed and four injured when their truck plunged into a ravine in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Sunday morning, military and witnesses said. The truck - part of a military convoy - was heading towards Mang Bajri in Bagh district of Pakistani...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Guinea Junta Makes Interim Prime Minister's Appointment Permanent

CONAKRY (Reuters) - Guinea's ruling military junta on Saturday appointed acting Prime Minister Bernard Gomou to fill the position on a permanent basis, replacing Mohamed Beavogui, who has been absent since last month. The junta named Gomou to serve as acting prime minister on July 17. Officials said Beavogui, who...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Taiwan Says Five Chinese Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strait Median Line

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 12 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Sunday, including five aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, as Beijing continued military activities near the island. China has been carrying out drills near Taiwan, which it claims...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine's Odesa Region

(Reuters) -Russia said on Sunday that its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket in Ukraine's southeastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit. Russia's defence ministry said sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed a depot that also housed Western-made anti-aircraft systems.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Watchdog Groups Call Review at US Nuclear Lab 'Sham' Process

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government is planning to review the environmental effects of operations at one of the nation’s prominent nuclear weapons laboratories, but its notice issued Friday leaves out federal goals to ramp up production of plutonium cores used in the nation’s nuclear arsenal.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Chilean Legislators to Be Drug Tested as New Initiative Begins

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chilean legislators will begin random drug testing in the next few days after a proposal making it compulsory was approved last month, despite criticism from some lawmakers. The first 78 Chilean deputies to be tested were randomly drawn this week, and will now have their first series...
PHARMACEUTICALS
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Has Deployed Kinzhal Hypersonic Missile Three Times in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has deployed hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles three times over the course of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday. The Kinzhal missiles are part of an array of new hypersonic weapons President Vladimir Putin presented in 2018...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy