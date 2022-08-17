Read full article on original website
Fox 59
This sweet doggo needs a home!
INDIANAPOLIS — August is National Dog Month so Colleen Walker the Marketing Coordinator at IndyHumane joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the services offered through IndyHumane. Hercules is four years old and looking for a home! To learn more about Hercules and IndyHumane visit indyhumane.org.
Pendleton woman's new career blossoming as she builds her field of dreams
Lawyer founded Lick Creek Flower Co. in Pendleton three years ago. She's is one of several featured farmers at this year’s Indiana State Fair.
The Cabaret prepares for fall season with push to appeal to broad audience, sell out shows
INDIANAPOLIS — As The Cabaret gears up for their fall season, there's a message they want to convey. “It’s not just exclusive to one race or to one gender of people," said Valerie Phelps. "It’s for everybody.”. The Cabaret is a performing arts theater on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Debbie’s Daughters Bakery & Cafe
Five daughters, seven sons, and a tribute to mom baked fresh daily! Sherman was in Noblesville with a look at how the love for family and good food influences the menu at Debbie’s Daughters Bakery and Café. For more information on the bakery and café, click here.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
indyschild.com
7 Awesome Events Happening Around Indianapolis this Weekend
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 7 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!
Fans geared up for Saturday’s IndyCar race
The fans of the NTT IndyCar Series attended Friday's practice and qualifying sessions of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Carmel, IN USA
My son found this outside of a specialists office where he had a celebration follow-up appointment from a condition that he developed as a baby. It was super fun to find this as we walked outside!
WIBC.com
This Quaint, Charming Town Is Fondly Dubbed Indiana’s Most Underrated
Sure…you can enjoy Indy, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Evansville. Many people would consider spending the day in the bigger cities for a fun time. However, Indiana is littered with smaller, quaint towns that also have a lot to offer. One Indiana city was recently named as the most underrated in the state.
Legend Says to Honk When Driving Under This Indiana Bridge So You Can Muffle the Ghostly Screams
Indiana is home to many haunted places, but this one you can drive under. One thing I'm a sucker for is a good ghost story. I love listening to local lore about places that have a creepy past. There's just something fun about a good ghost story. There's one place in Indiana that is said to be haunted, and if you happen to drive under it you should honk to muffle the sounds of ghostly screams. Sounds wild, count me in!
Brownsburg 3rd-grader keeps busy running his own business
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — While most 8-year-olds are busy playing with friends, Lincoln Klepper of Brownsburg is busy running his own business. It all started in 2021 with a simple drawing by the now third-grader. "I knew that everyone was cool, and I wanted to put it on a T-shirt,"...
WKYC
AMC bringing 'Grease' back to movie theaters for just $5
INDIANAPOLIS — AMC Theatres is paying tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John this weekend with a throwback experience in select theaters. The movie theater chain is showing Newton-John's 1978 hit "Grease" in theaters through Wednesday, Aug. 24. Admission to the film is just $5, with a dollar from each ticket sold being donated to breast cancer research, AMC CEO Adam Aron announced.
Widow fulfills shared vision with late husband by opening youth center in Elwood
ELWOOD, Ind. — August 19 marks one year since Elwood pastor Ben Capshaw died in a car accident on State Road 37. He left behind a wife and two sons. Ben and his wife, Amanda, had long held a vision to open a youth center in the community they served. That vision is now fulfilled in Ben's memory. Students in grades six through 12 have a new, safe place to hang out after school in Elwood called the Catalyst Youth Center.
indyschild.com
You won’t believe this magical children’s garden in Carmel. It’s amazing!
There’s really only one word to describe the Children’s Garden at Coxhall Gardens: magical. Actually, there are two more words: hidden gem. This beautiful park, located on the west side of Carmel, is a magical hidden gem, and it’s the perfect place to visit if you’re looking for a more analog park experience for kids.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
WISH-TV
Devour Indy offers 2 weeks of restaurant deals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is a citywide dining experience that you can only get in Indianapolis. More than 100 participating restaurants are offering three-course, value-priced menus from Monday, August 22 – Sunday, September 4. You can search the impressive list of eateries and menus by side...
Football Friday Night: Live Scoreboard for August 19
High School football season is here! We are following 15 games in central Indiana.
Indianapolis Recorder
Marble’s restaurant owner dies, leaves legacy of serving good food to city
Lee Marble moved from Delta, Mississippi, to Indianapolis at 17 with a dream, and his oldest daughter, Sheila Buckner, remembers his determination to see it through. “He came here with nothing and made himself into something,” she said. “He would wake up really early in the morning and make sure that food was the best that it could be.”
thewhiskeywash.com
Indiana’s West Fork Whiskey Opens Large Scale New Whiskey Facility
The West Fork Whiskey Company in Indiana recently announced the grand opening of its 30,000-square-foot agritourism facility, set for the doors to open to the public on Aug. 20th. With the expanded distillery operations, West Fork will have the capacity to make up to 5,000, 53-gallon barrels each year. The...
Tipton plant manager will be 'greatly missed' following workplace death
A plant manager who died on the job Friday will be “greatly missed” by his coworkers, wife and three children.
