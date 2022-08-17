ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Best Spots In Toronto To Get Butter Chicken, According To Locals

A top chef, in the past, had told us which restaurants they believed served the best Indian food in Toronto. But this time we wanted Toronto locals to weigh in. More specifically, we wanted to know which spots in the 6ix served up some of the best butter chicken in the city, according to the layperson. So Narcity asked its readers on Instagram to dish out where they thought would satiate our taste buds the best.
7 Best Free Things To Do If This Is Your First Summer In Toronto, According To Locals

Newcomers to the city will be happy to know that, even though Toronto was named the most expensive city in Canada, there are still ways to save money in the 6ix. Narcity recently asked its readers on Instagram about some free activities they'd recommend for people who are spending their first summer in Toronto, and the locals had some great suggestions.
7 Gorgeous BC Hikes To Try This Fall The Minute The Leaves Start To Hit The Ground

The fall season is a great time to start hiking with cooler air and all the stunning colours of the leaves, you can't go wrong. Luckily, there are a ton of amazing hikes in B.C. to hit up the minute the leaves start hitting the ground. Whether you are a beginner hiker or an advanced hiker, there is a little bit of everything included on the list.
A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You $2,500 If You Look 'Knowledgable In Muscle Building'

Are you the dude whose diet consists of nothing but protein shakes and unseasoned chicken breasts? Well, then this Toronto casting call might just be looking for you. Milo Casting, a Toronto-based agency, is looking to hire fitness geeks and bodybuilders to appear in an upcoming banking campaign. All you got to do is get a real solid pump going, brah!
