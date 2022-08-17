ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 14

Uncle Fester 60
3d ago

Any description of Jackers other than 18 to 20🤔 Braids, Dreds, Sagging pants? No News from WRAL just headlines! Im surprised they actually gave the location😲👌

Reply(5)
10
Sierra
3d ago

WRAL is a radical left news agency. The only thing they have that is worth watching is their weather team.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Dozens of cars line up for Raleigh gun buy back

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of cars are lined up outside of the Raleigh gun buy back event. Raleigh police are at Mount Peace Baptist Church collecting guns surrendered by gun owners. Gun owners who surrender a working firearm are eligible for a $200 gift card. The event began...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Victim ends up at beauty supply store after broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim ended up at a beauty supply store after a broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 12:55 p.m. as gunshots fired in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, which is between S. Church Street and W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Crime & Safety
WITN

POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

I-440 west reopens after 4-car crash near Capital Blvd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate-440 westbound was completely closed for about 30 minutes near Capital Boulevard in Raleigh Saturday evening after a car wreck, officials said. The four-car crash was reported at 6:35 p.m. along westbound I-440 at mile marker 11, which is just before Capital Boulevard, according to...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Carjackers#Carjackings#Property Crime#Raleigh Food Lion
cbs17

Police seek help finding Durham woman missing since 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department said Friday it is continuing to seek leads after a woman was reported missing in 2019. Tonita Michelle Brooks, 48, was last seen in downtown Durham in Sept. 2019, according to a Durham police news release. Her family reported her missing...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 shot in Durham, 1 suffers life-threatening injuries, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after two people were shot in Durham Friday night, police said. At approximately 10:15 p.m., the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Omaha Street. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Police say 21-year-old Cary man was killed in Durham Roxboro Street shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department announced Thursday that Derek Ortiz, 21, from Cary, was the man who died in a Wednesday afternoon Durham shooting. The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. at the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. One man was taken into custody and charged with resisting, delaying and obstruction of justice. However, the investigation is still ongoing.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9 will lead procession to funeral

Raleigh, N.C. — Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's K-9, Sasha, will walk with a handler down Glenwood Avenue on Friday, leading a procession to his funeral. Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather in Raleigh Friday morning for a service honoring the slain deputy, who was shot and killed last week in a rural area of Battle Bridge Road in the southeast part of Wake County.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill police warn students about parking scams

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–Chapel Hill police said scammers are taking advantage of students who are heading back to college. Chapel Hill Assistant Chief of Police Celisa Lehew said, “there’s a lot to take in when you’re coming to a new place and determining places to live and reside.” Lehew said, unfortunately, scammers can look at this as an opportunity.
cbs17

Deputies ID man shot, killed near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments in the 200 building of Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
newsoforange.com

Man killed in parking lot

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call this morning at the 200 building at 405 Thomas Burke Drive, just outside the Hillsborough city limits. Upon arrival, they located a 26-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. Although deputies rendered aid, the man did not survive.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WITN

POLICE: Goldsboro child missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
GOLDSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy