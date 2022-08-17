Tom DeLonge's To the Stars Media continues to add interesting projects to their resume. The latest is a new adult animation series set to air on Tubi titled Breaking Bear. If the title is indeed a play off Breaking Bad, then you can expect some rather shady shenanigans ahead. In fact, the description for the series reads, "BREAKING BEAR follows the escapades of three bear siblings who decide they have to start selling drugs in order to raise money and save their home after gas companies start fracking next to their cave. The bears soon enlist other forest animals in a scheme that will pit them against oil companies, the Russian mafia, local Hell’s Angels and polar bears who hate anything that isn’t white."

