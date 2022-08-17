ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Tom DeLonge Producing New Adult Animated Tubi Series ‘Breaking Bear’

Tom DeLonge's To the Stars Media continues to add interesting projects to their resume. The latest is a new adult animation series set to air on Tubi titled Breaking Bear. If the title is indeed a play off Breaking Bad, then you can expect some rather shady shenanigans ahead. In fact, the description for the series reads, "BREAKING BEAR follows the escapades of three bear siblings who decide they have to start selling drugs in order to raise money and save their home after gas companies start fracking next to their cave. The bears soon enlist other forest animals in a scheme that will pit them against oil companies, the Russian mafia, local Hell’s Angels and polar bears who hate anything that isn’t white."
TV SERIES
Loudwire

The Addams Family Is Back in the ‘Wednesday’ Trailer

Of all the fictional characters out there, there may not be one better suited to being the heroine of a Tim Burton movie (or TV show in this case, although supposedly the TV show is going for the feel of a long Tim Burton movie, so maybe it’s a moot point) than Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family. The look, the hair, the attitude; if she did not exist already, Tim Burton would have to create her.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Guzmán
Person
Tim Burton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Television#Wednesday Addams#Scary Movies#Vanity Fair
Loudwire

Why Blaze Bayley ‘Never’ Feared Iron Maiden Would Reunite With Dickinson

Music fans may have been shocked when Iron Maiden reunited with vocalist Bruce Dickinson in 1999, but the biggest surprise might have been for Blaze Bayley. The singer famously filled in the gap for six years when Dickinson quit the heavy metal giants in 1993 to pursue a solo career, but Bayley admits in a new interview he "never" feared that Dickinson would return.
MUSIC
Loudwire

KISS Wanted a Competition Show to Find ‘Next Generation’ Members

KISS' farewell tour, which kicked off in 2019, still doesn't have a scheduled end date, but we know that they do plan on retiring at some point. However, Gene Simmons thinks that it's possible for the rock group to continue on as a touring band with different members, and shared that they once wanted to do a competition show to find them.
MUSIC
Loudwire

How Harper (10-Year-Old Spiritbox Fan) Learned to Scream

On the most recent season of America’s Got Talent, 10-year-old Harper stunned the world by screaming along to Spiritbox’s “Holy Roller.” Now, in an exclusive interview, Harper tells us how she learned to scream. When Harper stepped onto the America’s Got Talent stage, she didn’t expect...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
Loudwire

Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming to Cinemas Worldwide for Two-Day Exclusive

The Ronnie James Dio documentary Dio: Dreamers Never Die will be featured in cinemas worldwide on Sept. 28 and Oct. 2 as a two-day-only exclusive. The film has long been in the works, executive produced by Wendy Dio, Ronnie's widow and longtime manager, and tells the life story of one of heavy metal's most influential figures, from his earliest musical ambitions as a '50s doo-wop singer through his rockin' days in Elf and Rainbow and his emergence as a heavy metal superstar in Black Sabbath and Dio.
MOVIES
Loudwire

Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows Offers Essential Advice for New Bands

Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows has some essential advice for new bands. He tweeted "never let your art become a commodity," and proceeded to offer more guidance for up and coming artists via the Twitter thread. The Avenged Sevenfold singer started off the. by saying, "Attention all up and coming artists:...
MUSIC
Loudwire

11 Best ’90s Albums by Big Metal Bands From the ’80s

Here are the 11 best '90s albums by big metal bands from the '80s. The narrative has always been that the 1990s was quite unkind to heavy metal, dashing its commercial popularity, resulting in sputtered careers that often resulted in breakups or some really wayward musical offerings that just leave you going, "Huh?"
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Megadeth Is Covering Judas Priest for a Mysterious New Amazon Project

While fans count the days until Megadeth's The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! album emerges on Sept. 2, the metal band has got another thing coming. Speaking with Detroit radio station WRIF, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine recently divulged that the veteran group has recorded an as-yet-unnamed Judas Priest cover for an also yet unnamed new Amazon project, noting that "they asked us to do" it.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Rock + Metal Bands That Have Played Over 2,000 Shows

It's easy to see why a band cracking the ceiling of playing 2,000 concerts in their career is just freaking massive. In order to get there, on average, the band has got to play a 100 shows per year for 20 years. That's one show roughly every three-and-a-half days, for 20 years straight. Sure, most of the bands that have hit this milestone have stretched it out over a couple more decades, but still, the math is wild.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy