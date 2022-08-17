ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Scottsdale Fire Captain shares flood safety tips

Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked down in Peoria. The outages forced the Peoria Unified School District to cancel classes on Friday. East Valley pummeled by rain as monsoon weather continues. Updated: 3...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Business
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Surprise Squad helps woman with growing medical bills

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Caris and Sherri first met on Halloween when they were next door neighbors at a Phoenix apartment complex. Caris was handing out candy to trick-or-treaters and Sherri came outside to join her. They bonded almost instantly and that friendship helped transform Caris’ life. Prior to that, health issues prevented Caris from doing much. Fortunately, Sherri is a retired nurse and was able to assist Caris.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Start To Finish#Accident Law Group#Gray Media#Accidentlawgroup Com
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Chandler school bus involved in crash with van in Gilbert

Scottsdale Fire Captian, Dave Folio shares flood safety tips and what to do during storm flooding. Chances for rain increase even more this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are the biggest concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. today through Saturday evening. Both today and tomorrow are First Alert weather days.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria business transforming fallen trees into furniture

Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
PEORIA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked down in Peoria

Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert

Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Man who killed Mesa store clerk over pack of cigarettes gets nearly 40 years in prison

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man convicted in the deadly shooting of a convenience store worker seven years ago will spend nearly four decades in prison. In January 2015, police say Apolinar Altamirano walked into a QuikTrip store in Mesa and tried to steal cigarettes. When an employee tried to stop him, Altamirano shot him. Grant Ronneback, 21, died as a result.
AZFamily

Washington state fugitive shot by U.S. Marshals near Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace. The man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities. He also had a warrant for escape from the Washington State Department of Corrections.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Driver loses control, crashes SUV into Glendale home

Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria. Thousands were still without power Friday morning as APS crews worked to repair the damage. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Updated: 10...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale

Scottsdale Fire Captian, Dave Folio shares flood safety tips and what to do during storm flooding. Chances for rain increase even more this evening and tonight. Heavy rainfall and localized flooding are the biggest concerns. A Flood Watch is in effect from 11 a.m. today through Saturday evening. Both today and tomorrow are First Alert weather days.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Homeless family living in the desert outside Surprise surrenders 150 dogs

Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria. Thousands were still without power Friday morning as APS crews worked to repair the damage. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Updated: 10...
SURPRISE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy