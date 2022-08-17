ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

krcu.org

Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges

Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
MISSOURI STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Todd Halbur wants to be the voice of the Iowa taxpayer

The Republican candidate for Iowa auditor says he wants to be a watchdog and the voice of the Iowa taxpayer. Todd Halbur became the party’s nominee by narrowly defeating former state Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa in the June primary. Speaking to a supporters sheltering from rainshowers at the Des...
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 18th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is suing the state of Missouri over a bill passed by the legislature that would require the city to spend 25 percent of its general revenue each year on the police department. Lucas called the new law an unfunded mandate in a statement, saying it would force the city to cut funding elsewhere in order to raise the police department’s budget. Because the law would technically violate Missouri’s Hancock Amendment that bans unfunded mandates on cities, the legislature also passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would clear the way for the K-C police funding bill to remain law. Missouri voters will decide that question in November.
MISSOURI STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Friday, August 19th, 2022

Experts say the health policy changes passed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act could have a significant impact on older Iowans. The state’s unemployment rate dropped again in July. Plus, we go to Missouri to learn the truth behind the mythology surrounding Doctor Annie Smith.
IOWA STATE
showmeprogress.com

“…Don’t miss it, don’t even be late…”

We took a short road trip to the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia this morning. The fair closes on Sunday. Rabbits! There’s a building filled with rabbits during the second week of the fair:. Fast food, sometimes on a stick:. The republican tent:. We didn’t look to closely, but...
mymoinfo.com

Stressed Out Missouri Farmers Have Someone to Call Now

(Farmington) Farmers and ranchers can use more than just a helping hand when stress on the farm becomes too much to handle. In several instances, they could use a helping ear and reassuring voice on the other end of the phone. The Missouri Department of Agriculture has launched the Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE

