FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas counties announce recount total of Amendment 2
The Johnson County Board of Canvassers voted to accept the recount of Amendment two on the Aug. 2 primary ballot.
Latest Missouri job report has KC businesses concerned
The state's unemployment rate hits its lowest mark ever but those totals have the business community talking.
Teachers aren’t the only ones leaving Missouri’s education system
As many in Missouri head back to school, more than 20% of districts in the state have a new or interim superintendent.
iowapublicradio.org
What a Midwestern ‘ghost story’ reveals about the last time abortions were banned
Missouri now prohibits almost all abortions, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and many other Midwestern states are likely to follow. It’s a return to a time when states could ban abortion with few exceptions. Missouri lawmakers first passed a law restricting abortions in 1825 — becoming the...
krcu.org
Missouri's new photo-ID law will soon face multiple legal challenges
Missouri’s sweeping elections law will soon face two lawsuits challenging its constitutionality. The law, like many passed by the legislature this year and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, is set to go into effect on Aug. 28. Meeting during several days in Jefferson City, a collaboration including...
iowapublicradio.org
Todd Halbur wants to be the voice of the Iowa taxpayer
The Republican candidate for Iowa auditor says he wants to be a watchdog and the voice of the Iowa taxpayer. Todd Halbur became the party’s nominee by narrowly defeating former state Rep. Mary Ann Hanusa in the June primary. Speaking to a supporters sheltering from rainshowers at the Des...
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Some of Smithville, Missouri's earliest settlers were buried at Aker Cemetery
The Aker Cemetery is off this point under the waters of Smithville Lake.Bob Simrak, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Aker Cemetery located northeast of Smithville, Missouri is a historic site. It began as a family burial plot for Platte River Valley's first white settlers. The area was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 1974.
Missourinet
When life handed Missouri State Fair Queen lemons, she made lemonade (AUDIO)
A northeast Missouri teen is this year’s State Fair queen. 17-year-old Elsie Kigar is from Scotland County. What does it take to clinch the title of Missouri State Fair queen? The competition includes an interview, a talent or speech and an evening gown round. Kigar delivered a speech called...
gladstonedispatch.com
Counties with the most super commuters in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most super commuters in Missouri using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Northern Missouri under severe thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Missouri until 8 p.m. Friday. Eleven counties are included in the watch.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 18th, 2022
(Kansas City, MO) – Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is suing the state of Missouri over a bill passed by the legislature that would require the city to spend 25 percent of its general revenue each year on the police department. Lucas called the new law an unfunded mandate in a statement, saying it would force the city to cut funding elsewhere in order to raise the police department’s budget. Because the law would technically violate Missouri’s Hancock Amendment that bans unfunded mandates on cities, the legislature also passed a proposed constitutional amendment that would clear the way for the K-C police funding bill to remain law. Missouri voters will decide that question in November.
KCI's pitch for nonstop flight to Europe includes untapped potential of Midwest
Kansas City's pitch to land a nonstop flight to Europe goes beyond the new single-terminal Kansas City International Airport, which opens next year, and the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.
iowapublicradio.org
Friday, August 19th, 2022
Experts say the health policy changes passed as part of the Inflation Reduction Act could have a significant impact on older Iowans. The state’s unemployment rate dropped again in July. Plus, we go to Missouri to learn the truth behind the mythology surrounding Doctor Annie Smith.
Tomato shortage felt by Kansas City area pizzeria
The drought in California is causing some troubles for the tomato supply across the United States, including in Kansas City.
showmeprogress.com
“…Don’t miss it, don’t even be late…”
We took a short road trip to the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia this morning. The fair closes on Sunday. Rabbits! There’s a building filled with rabbits during the second week of the fair:. Fast food, sometimes on a stick:. The republican tent:. We didn’t look to closely, but...
Tortoise found on Missouri highway reunited with owner
UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the tortoise, whose name is Walter, has been reunited with his owner.
mymoinfo.com
Stressed Out Missouri Farmers Have Someone to Call Now
(Farmington) Farmers and ranchers can use more than just a helping hand when stress on the farm becomes too much to handle. In several instances, they could use a helping ear and reassuring voice on the other end of the phone. The Missouri Department of Agriculture has launched the Missouri...
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri kid in competition for best mullet in country
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s all business up front and a party in the back. We’re talking about mullets of course. And right now, 25 kids from across the country are vying for the title of “best mullet” in the USA. Zander Trainer is one...
