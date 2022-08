SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom Aug. 19, announced the following appointments:. Lawrence Nwajei, 61, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2021. Nwajei was a deputy commissioner and administrative law judge at the Board of Parole Hearings from 2020 to 2021. He was a staff attorney at Baron & Budd from 2018 to 2021 and served as judge pro tem in the Los Angeles Superior Court from 2019 to 2021. Nwajei was a sole practitioner from 1996 to 2018. He was executive director at Rexford Medical Corporation from 1990 to 1995. He earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nigeria. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,407. Nwajei is a Democrat.

