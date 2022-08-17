ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

markerzone.com

FORMER BRUINS, LEAFS GOALIE SLAMS MONTREAL FAITHFUL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Old rivalries die hard, especially in the hockey world. Andrew Raycroft, goaltender for both the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs over the course of his career, has come out swinging against arguably the biggest rival of both teams, the Montreal Canadiens. A recent post by a sports betting site...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Three questions facing Los Angeles Kings

NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Los Angeles Kings. [Kings 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Is this when Quinton Byfield excels in the NHL?. The No. 2 pick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Helm has relaxing morning on porch with Stanley Cup

Trophy takes a seat with Avalanche forward in serene Michigan setting. The Stanley Cup has been to plenty of parties, seen large crowds and been on all sorts of transportation, but Darren Helm prefers the cool evening breezes of Anytown, USA. In this particular case, it was a morning breeze...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens' Top Trade Assets for 2022-23

The Montreal Canadiens are safely into a rebuild cycle. General manager (GM) Kent Hughes has been very busy in the nine months he's been at the helm of the iconic hockey franchise. With a prospect pool of approximately 42 players drafted within the last four draft cycles, the prospect pool is deep and has potential. Added to that, the Habs hold 11 picks in the 2023 Draft, making it possible for management to start to focus on trading for the best quality returns as opposed to holding on to future picks as most rebuilding teams do.
NHL
NHL

Wolf, Flames prospect, looking for repeat performance

Seventh-round pick in 2019 was named top goalie in AHL last season. Dustin Wolf isn't sure exactly what he has planned for an encore in his second season of professional hockey, but he understands expectations have been raised after an impressive rookie campaign. The Calgary Flames goalie prospect was 33-9-5...
NHL
NHL

Looking back at LASSO

MONTREAL -- Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson and prospect Logan Mailloux have memories from LASSO that will last a lifetime. Last Friday, the trio enjoyed a meet-and-greet with superstars Old Dominion ahead of their performance at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Band members Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi were presented...
NHL
NHL

Fantasy hockey top 10 deep sleeper picks

Potential hidden gems in late rounds of expanded drafts; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey deep sleeper candidates for the 2022-23 season. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. : Top 250. Top 10 sleepers |...
NHL
NHL

Canes Extend Affiliation Agreement With Norfolk Admirals

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the Hurricanes have extended their affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals through the 2022-23 season. "We're thrilled to continue this partnership, which has been mutually beneficial," said Waddell. "The Admirals...
NORFOLK, VA
FOX Sports

Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami's 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter's goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean...
MLS
NHL

Edmonton Oilers fantasy projections for 2022-23

McDavid, Draisaitl two best overall players; Campbell top 10 goalie option. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the Edmonton Oilers. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE: Top...
NHL
NHL

Canucks proceeding with Miller in plans, coach says

Center can become unrestricted free agent after this season. Bruce Boudreau is preparing as though J.T. Miller will be with the Vancouver Canucks when the regular season begins. "He's a Canuck, and the other stuff I can't do anything about," the Vancouver coach told SiriusXM NHL Network Radio on Thursday....
NHL
NHL

Sharks Name Brian Wiseman As Assistant Coach

SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that Brian Wiseman has been named as an assistant coach on Head Coach David Quinn's staff. Wiseman, 51, previously served as assistant coach for the Edmonton Oilers for the past three seasons (2019-22), working under Head Coaches Dave Tippett and Jay Woodcroft.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

NHL Announces Change to Sharks 22-23 Schedule

SAN JOSE, CA - The National Hockey League (@NHL) announced the following change to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) 2022-23 schedule. A revised version of the remaining Sharks 2022-23 schedule can be found here. Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff. by San Jose Sharks @SanJoseSharks / sjsharks.com. 4:59 PM. SAN...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Predators to host 2023 NHL Draft, Awards in Nashville

The Nashville Predators will host the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena on June 28-29. Nashville also will host the 2023 NHL Awards on June 26, the first time the two events will be in the same city since Vancouver hosted each in 2006. Nashville, which last hosted...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Islanders' Lamoriello to Blame for Offseason Failures

The New York Islanders took another punch on the chin this week with the announcement that Nazem Kadri, who had long been connected to the Islanders, was signing a seven-year deal with the Calgary Flames. After losing Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk this offseason, Flames general manager (GM), Brad Treliving appeared hell-bent on righting the wrongs, whether he had control over them or not.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

FLAMES SIGN NAZEM KADRI

Centre inks a seven-year deal with an AAV of $7,000,000. The Calgary Flames announced today that they have signed centre Nazem Kadri to a seven-year contract with an AAV of $7,000,000. Kadri, a native of London, Ontario is coming off the best statistical season of his career where he notched...
NHL
NHL

All the Kings Men Podcast | Behind The Scenes w/ Daryl Evans

Daryl Evans joins Jesse Cohen and Zach Dooley to give some insight into the role of an NHL Color Commentator. The Kings broadcaster reveals some of the preparation work that goes into calling a game and shares his perspective on his role within the organization and the community. All the...
NHL
NHL

Iorio entertains, gets noticed at Capitals development camp

Defenseman prospect mic'd up during tournament, shows improvement with skating. When Vincent Iorio was mic'd up by the Washington Capitals during a 3-on-3 tournament at their July development camp, it was a wise choice. Iorio proved entertaining during the draft, when he was picked first by team captain and roommate...
NHL
NHL

Brylin: 'Together We Can Do Something Really Special' | FEATURE

Sergei Brylin first arrived at the New Jersey Devils when he was 20 years old. In 1994-95 Brylin made his NHL debut with the Devils and would go on to call New Jersey his home ever since. Every career milestone, every career step was played with the Devils franchise and he is just one of five players to win all three Stanley Cup titles in the franchise's history. And now at 48 years old, Brylin is taking one more step in the franchise.
NEWARK, NJ

