The Montreal Canadiens are safely into a rebuild cycle. General manager (GM) Kent Hughes has been very busy in the nine months he’s been at the helm of the iconic hockey franchise. With a prospect pool of approximately 42 players drafted within the last four draft cycles, the prospect pool is deep and has potential. Added to that, the Habs hold 11 picks in the 2023 Draft, making it possible for management to start to focus on trading for the best quality returns as opposed to holding on to future picks as most rebuilding teams do.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO