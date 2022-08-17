Read full article on original website
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
Federal Reserve official isn’t interested in whether or not the U.S. is in a recession right now
The Federal Reserve's Neel Kashkari. The Fed remains laser-focused on fighting inflation, no matter the cost. When news hit last week that the U.S. economy had shrunk for the second consecutive quarter, everyone began asking the question: Is the country officially in a recession?. It’s complicated, experts say, as the...
Investopedia
Turkey Cuts Interest Rates as Inflation Reaches 80%
As central banks around the world have been aggressively raising interest rates to combat inflation, Turkey’s central bank is taking a very different approach. Despite inflation soaring to nearly 80%, Turkey’s central bank announced it has decided to cut its interest rate from 14% to 13%. It had been at 14% for the past seven months. Analysts had expected no rate change.
U.S. consumers' inflation outlooks drop sharply, NY Fed survey shows
Aug 8 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers' expectations for where inflation will be in a year and three years dropped sharply in July, a New York Federal Reserve survey showed on Monday, indicating U.S. central bankers are winning the fight to keep the outlook for price growth well-anchored as they battle to tame high inflation.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging
Inflation eased in July, rising 8.5% compared to the same month last year, based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ July consumer price index report. That was slightly less than the CPI increase in June of 9.1%. The details told the story. While the gas index fell 7.7% compared to June, it was still up […]
US News and World Report
Report: U.S. Economy Slowing, Could Face Recession by End of Year
The U.S. economy is facing increasing weakness that could bring a recession before the end of the year, the Conference Board warned on Thursday. The business organization’s forward-looking index of leading indicators fell by 0.4% in July on top of a 0.7% drop in June and has now declined for five consecutive months.
Bank of England hikes interest rates and says inflation will hit 13%
Base rate raised by 0.5 percentage points to 1.75%, as Bank says inflation will hit 13% in October
CNBC
Jobless claims edge lower as Fed looks to cool labor market
Jobless claims totaled 250,000 for the week ended Aug. 13, down 2,000 from the previous week and below the 260,000 Dow Jones estimate. Continuing claims, which run a week behind the headline number, totaled 1.437 million, an increase of 7,000. In other economic news, the Philadelphia Fed reported that its...
nationalinterest.org
Fed Minutes: Inflation Will Continue, More Rate Hikes Coming Soon
“The market is misunderstanding what the Fed is up to,” former New York Fed president William Dudley contended on Monday. Fed Minutes: No Letting Up on Rate Hikes Until Inflation Contained. By Ethen Kim Lieser. Minutes from the July Federal Reserve meeting have revealed that officials are not considering...
Dollar jumps as Fed officials say more rate hikes needed
NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index surged to a one-month high on Thursday as Federal Reserve officials spoke of the need for further rate hikes, and investors reevaluated Wednesday's minutes from the U.S. central bank's July meeting as being more hawkish than originally thought.
US stocks falls as Fed reinforces resolve in hiking rates to cool inflation
US stocks fell Friday as investors reassess the Fed pivot trade that's carried stocks higher in recent weeks. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite could mark their first weekly decline after four weeks of gains. GM will start paying its quarterly dividend again and Bed Bath & Beyond shares...
Top economist Jeffrey Sachs predicts inflation will stay high and the Fed will keep raising rates. The Fed seems to agree
MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 14: The UN advisor for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Jeffrey Sachs, participates in a meeting moderated by the former Prime Minister, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, on 14 June, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. The status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the world after the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, from a socioeconomic perspective, are two of the main topics to be discussed during the meeting.
US News and World Report
Fed United on Need for Higher Rates, Divided Over How High
(Reuters) -The Federal Reserve needs to keep raising borrowing costs to bring high inflation under control, a string of U.S. central bank officials said on Thursday, even as they debated how fast and how high to lift them. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who was among the central bank's...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 35% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Meta Platforms could boost advertising revenue by using AI-powered content recommendations. Moderna has a big opportunity with its omicron coronavirus boosters. Exact Sciences stands to benefit from an upcoming regulatory change. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
tipranks.com
Britain’s economy contracts 0.1% amid inflation and recession fears
British quarterly GDP figures fell for the first time since the start of 2021, shrinking in the three months to June – although the slump was less than some analysts had feared. GDP fell 0.1%, compared to 0.8% growth in the first three months of the year, according to...
Inflation Pushes Cost of Raising a Child in U.S. to $300,000
The average cost of raising a second child has risen to $18,271 per year, according to the Brookings Institute.
BBC
The fear of inflation and what comes next
We know energy prices have been rising. And unlike any other product, the fear of inflation is fuelled by being able to see what comes next. The price cap on household energy bills was devised to stop rip-off variable tariffs for those who neglected to shop around for fixed price deals.
Bitcoin sees its steepest decline in a month as hopes fade for a less hawkish Fed
Bitcoin dropped to $21,438 Friday as traders weighed hawkish Fed signals. The roughly 8% drop marked the cryptocurrency's steepest decline in about a month. Meanwhile, the US dollar strengthened, climbing to a one-month high. Bitcoin slumped about 8% Friday as markets and investors took in Fed comments that suggested a...
