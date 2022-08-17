ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

MLive.com

Back to the Bricks opening ceremony in downtown Flint

Back to the Bricks honors veterans and armed service in opening ceremony. Three pilots from Michigan and one from Virginia perform a flyover at the opening ceremony of Back to the Bricks on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The four pilots were Bruce Kick of Goodrich, David Folk of Kalamazoo, Bob Kingston of Morrice and Lou Feldvary of Smith Mth. Lake, VA.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Cars and rock music fill downtown Flint for Cruise ’N’ Concert

Cars and rock music fill downtown for Cruise ’N’ Concert. Atlanta Rhythm Section performs at Cruise "N" Concert on the flat lot in downtown Flint on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Cruise “N” Concert, hosted by Back to the Bricks, had the bands Badfinger and Atlanta Rhythm Section perform downtown.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Grandma's House has its grand opening in Flint

Grandma’s House Family Involvement Center Grand Opening in Flint. Booths for supports classes and general information sit outside of a building during the grand opening of Grandma's House Family Involvement Center on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The center will provide individual, group and family counseling as well as substance use recovery coaching for parents.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Nao Trinidad tall ship open for tours in Bay City

People explore the Nao Trinidad tall ship in Bay City on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The ship is currently on the 2022 Great Lakes Tall Ship Tour and will be docked in Uptown Bay City through Saturday, Aug. 21. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo. 2 / 35. Nao Trinidad tall...
BAY CITY, MI
Third annual The Block Party gets down on top floor of downtown parking structure

Third annual The Block Party gets down on top floor of downtown parking structure. DJ Handelz, left, performs next to DJ Hype on the J.W. Rutherford Parking Structure during The Block Party in Flint on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The Block Party is a summertime outdoor event hosted by Beats x Beers where participants dance to four DJs.
FLINT, MI
