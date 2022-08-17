Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Back to the Bricks opening ceremony in downtown Flint
Back to the Bricks honors veterans and armed service in opening ceremony. Three pilots from Michigan and one from Virginia perform a flyover at the opening ceremony of Back to the Bricks on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The four pilots were Bruce Kick of Goodrich, David Folk of Kalamazoo, Bob Kingston of Morrice and Lou Feldvary of Smith Mth. Lake, VA.Get Photo.
MLive.com
Cars and rock music fill downtown Flint for Cruise ’N’ Concert
Cars and rock music fill downtown for Cruise ’N’ Concert. Atlanta Rhythm Section performs at Cruise "N" Concert on the flat lot in downtown Flint on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Cruise “N” Concert, hosted by Back to the Bricks, had the bands Badfinger and Atlanta Rhythm Section perform downtown.Get Photo.
MLive.com
Grandma's House has its grand opening in Flint
Grandma’s House Family Involvement Center Grand Opening in Flint. Booths for supports classes and general information sit outside of a building during the grand opening of Grandma's House Family Involvement Center on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The center will provide individual, group and family counseling as well as substance use recovery coaching for parents.
MLive.com
Nao Trinidad tall ship open for tours in Bay City
People explore the Nao Trinidad tall ship in Bay City on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. The ship is currently on the 2022 Great Lakes Tall Ship Tour and will be docked in Uptown Bay City through Saturday, Aug. 21. (Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com)Get Photo. 2 / 35. Nao Trinidad tall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
Bay County roundup: State champ sweeps every event at Glenn Pentathlon
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for Aug. 18-20, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. SWIMMING: GLENN DELIVERS FLOOD OF EXCITEMENT.
MLive.com
Third annual The Block Party gets down on top floor of downtown parking structure
Third annual The Block Party gets down on top floor of downtown parking structure. DJ Handelz, left, performs next to DJ Hype on the J.W. Rutherford Parking Structure during The Block Party in Flint on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. The Block Party is a summertime outdoor event hosted by Beats x Beers where participants dance to four DJs.
MLive.com
4M launches Venue, an event, coworking and restaurant space in former Lucky’s Market
4M launches Venue, an event, coworking and restaurant space in former Lucky’s Market. A coworking space at Venue, 1919 S. Industrial Highway in Ann Arbor on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Venue will offer coworking spaces as both day passes and monthly rentals.Get Photo. 3 / 15. 4M launches Venue,...
MLive.com
Top recruits: Royal Oak speedster Mekhi Jenkins ready to elevate and dominant in 2022
--- Mekhi Jenkins was hesitant to sign up for any spring football camps while also competing for the Royal Oak High School track and field team. The sprinter and long jumper found time to showcase his talents at the Wayne State University football camp on April 23 and wasn’t pleasantly surprised with the results.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLive.com
Rainbow goal is a beautiful sight for Glenn in Bay County Championship
There’s no telling if the rainbow that stretched across the Auburn skyline served as inspiration. But Lawson Beson-Montoya used a very similar arc under the roof of the Tri-City Sports Complex to find a pot of gold for the John Glenn boys soccer team. The junior drilled a free...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on Michigan State’s ‘burn’: We’re committed to staying in the fire
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is two weeks into its preseason camp with nearly two weeks still to go before its Sept. 2 opener against Western Michigan. Spartans coach Mel Tucker knows that his team has reached a point in the calendar that players may be looking for a little motivation.
MLive.com
Seniors eager to show Bay City Western’s emergence wasn’t a one-year deal
AUBURN, MI – The 60-yard touchdowns may not come as frequently this season. But this year’s version of the Bay City Western football team isn’t afraid to take the long way to its end goal. And the Warriors are certain they will get. Yes, they say, they...
MLive.com
With edge in backup QB competition, Michigan State’s Noah Kim staying ready
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne is firmly established as Michigan State’s starting quarterback but there’s uncertainty about the depth behind him. With the Sept. 2 season opener against Western Michigan now a little more than two weeks away, there’s progress being made in establishing the backup spot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Mel Tucker tells Jim Rome: ‘I do want to leave a legacy’ at Michigan State
Mel Tucker led Michigan State to the biggest single-season turnaround in program history last year. Before the Spartans finished with an 11-2 record, Peach Bowl win and top-10 ranking in the polls, Tucker in November signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the nation.
MLive.com
NCAA Football parlay: Take Michigan and Cincinnati to win 10+ games this season at FanDuel
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. College football season is quickly approaching, and the Alabama Crimson Tide are the favorites to win the National Championship at FanDuel Sportsbook. Our...
MLive.com
Michigan State WR Germie Bernard set to see field as true freshman
EAST LANSING – When Germie Bernard signed with Michigan State as its final recruit of the 2022 class, Mel Tucker said he believed the wide receiver can be a “difference maker” for the Spartans. Seven months later, nothing seems to have changed his or anyone else’s mind....
Comments / 0