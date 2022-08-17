Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Woman wounded in E. Lewis St. shooting overnight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A woman was hospitalized early Saturday morning after police say someone opened fire at a large gathering near downtown. Officers responded to the 1500 block of E. Lewis St. at 1:29 a.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
WOWO News
WANE-TV
Jury finds man guilty in 2020 attempted murder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man who shot another man at a south Fort Wayne apartment complex more than two years ago has been found guilty. A jury found Gregory Vaughn , Jr., 33, guilty of Attempted Murder and Theft of a Firearm in the March 3, 2020, shooting along Fox Point Trail in the Villa Capri Apartments complex that left Anthony Davis, Jr. injured.
fortwaynesnbc.com
fortwaynesnbc.com
Grabill man charged with 10 counts of child molesting, incest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old Grabill man accused of child molestation and incest that spanned 11 years. Probable cause documents say that on July 27, 2022, a victim reported a sexual assault on July 25. The victim told investigators that the abuse had begun when the victim was 6 years old and living in the home of Travis Gene Ely.
WANE-TV
Court docs: woman charged with child neglect in death of 7-month-old
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne woman is facing multiple felony charges for child neglect stemming from a February case where a 7-month-old child died after being found with blood, scabs and abrasions around the child’s private parts, as well as an abrasion on the right temple.
Third person charged in connection with Muncie triple slaying
A New Albany woman has been charged in connection with a July murder case.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man charged in 2020 crash that left his daughter, 6, dead
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Court documents show a Fort Wayne man is now being charged in a 2020 crash that left his 6-year-old daughter dead. According to a probable cause document, police were called to the intersection of Hartzell and Paulding roads on reports of a crash around 7 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2020. New Haven police arrived on the scene and were told by a witness that a child had been ejected from the car.
WANE-TV
Former FWPD officer avoids jail time from 2 public indecency cases
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A former Fort Wayne Police Department officer dealing with two public indecency cases pleaded guilty to each count but received no jail time for either incident. Erik Melia, 42, accepted a plea agreement and had each individual sentence of 365 days suspended. Melia will...
wfft.com
Second man charged with murder in deadly Greene Street shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police today arrested a second man accused of killing a man outside a Village of Hanna apartment on Aug. 8. Fort Wayne Police say they're charging 18-year-old Jonathan Taylor with murder in the death of 23-year-old Jaiyvian Rashad Hamilton. Hamilton died from a gunshot wound...
abc57.com
Jury convicts Jordan Wolf in murder of Forrest Howard
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A jury found Jordan Wolf guilty of killing Forrest Howard on Friday, according to court records. The jury deliberated just two hours, according to our reporting partners at The Elkhart Truth. Wolf was found guilty of one count of murder by the jury and pleaded guilty...
FWPD searching for missing woman
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Police: Missing 21-year-old woman found safe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman. Police say Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen in downtown Fort Wayne around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 100 lbs. She has blue eyes and long blonde hair with brown highlights, officers say.
13abc.com
Shooting in Defiance Co. leaves one injured
MILFORD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting sent a man to the hospital in Defiance County last night. It happened just after 12:30 on Cicero Road in Milford Township. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene for an injured man. He was treated at the Defiance Regional Medical Center and released.
inkfreenews.com
One Taken To Hospital After Downtown Warsaw Wreck
WARSAW — One person was taken to the hospital after a downtown Warsaw wreck. First responders were called out around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, to an accident between a vehicle and motorcycle at Indiana and Main streets. A Warsaw Police officer confirmed that one person was being transported...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man accused in stabbing, running SUV off the road in fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man charged in a 2021 crash in downtown Fort Wayne is accused of stabbing another man before running an SUV off the road, witnesses told investigators in newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors on Thursday charged 45-year-old Richard L. Schlatter...
Marion woman arrested, charged with murder of Anderson man
MARION, Ind. — A 31-year-old woman from Marion has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting on Saturday that claimed the life of Todd Gosha. Laddieann Denise Drake-Jones is charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder. She is being held on a $500,000 cash […]
WOWO News
Bicyclist crossing Pufferbelly Trail struck by vehicle
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. Fort Wayne Police say the bicyclist was traveling north on Pufferbelly Trail approaching Wallen Road and collided with a vehicle that was going west on Wallen near Hunters Knoll Run at 4:16 p.m.
Woman who went missing downtown found safe
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Warrants issued for 2 Fort Wayne mothers charged with neglect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Two Fort Wayne women face neglect charges after Fort Wayne Police (FWPD) say they overdosed in their car with their children in the back seat. According to court records, it was back in May when Marquita Muff and Jennifer Deutsch were found passed out laying outside their car at the Napa Auto Parts at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and Maumee Avenue.
