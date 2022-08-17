ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Halifax County man arrested for murder, 3 more wanted: police

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Saturday on murder charges and three more men are wanted, according to the Littleton Police Department. On Friday, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street. After arriving, officers discovered Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds.
WITN

POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
cbs17

Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
cbs17

Victim ends up at beauty supply store after broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim ended up at a beauty supply store after a broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 12:55 p.m. as gunshots fired in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, which is between S. Church Street and W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
cbs17

Deputies ID man shot, killed near Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments in the 200 building of Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old...
WRAL News

Visitation underway for fallen Wake County deputy

Law enforcement from different departments across central North Carolina made their presence known at slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's visitation on Thursday. Ryan Schmidt, a longtime friend, roommate and training partner of Byrd's, said the fallen deputy was a man who had a heart of gold and a person who was selfless.
WNCT

NC correctional officer passes away during training

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Public Safety reports one of its correctional officers has passed away. Naomi Carroll-Moore passed away on Thursday, according to a media release. Preliminary information indicates that Carroll-Moore, 56, was participating in training on Tuesday at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Officials said sometime after […]
WRAL News

Two men hospitalized following shooting on Omah Street in Durham

Durham, N.C. — Two men were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, from a shooting in Durham. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Omah Street on Friday night. Police said when they arrived, they found the first man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
DURHAM, NC

