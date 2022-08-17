Read full article on original website
Family gives strong message to killers of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd after funeral
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
Newly rehired North Carolina correctional officer dies after training incident, officials say
A North Carolina Correctional Officer died Thursday after suffering a medical emergency stemming from completing a training exercise, the state Department of Public Safety said Friday night.
NC trooper who killed armed 21-year-old acted lawfully, Chatham County DA rules
Video footage shows the man took out a semiautomatic pistol and the trooper tried to disarm him.
Halifax County man arrested for murder, 3 more wanted: police
LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Saturday on murder charges and three more men are wanted, according to the Littleton Police Department. On Friday, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street. After arriving, officers discovered Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds.
POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
Apex man charged with murder of Wake Co. deputy Ned Byrd
An Apex man has been arrested and charged with murder in connecting with the death of Wake County deputy Ned Byrd.
‘Future arrests expected’, suspect truck found in deputy Ned Byrd murder case, sheriff’s office says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office held a news briefing to update the public on the case involving the murder of K9 deputy Ned Byrd. The 12 p.m. briefing came hours after the arrest of a 29-year old Apex man, Arturo Marin-Sotelo who has been charged with the deputy’s murder. “It gives […]
'Just a gut punch.' Hundreds honor slain Wake County deputy
Raleigh, N.C. — Family members, friends and men and women in uniform will gather Friday for a funeral service honoring slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. WRAL will livestream the funeral service for Deputy Ned Byrd at 11 a.m. Friday. Hundreds of men and women in uniform trickled into...
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
Victim ends up at beauty supply store after broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim ended up at a beauty supply store after a broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 12:55 p.m. as gunshots fired in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, which is between S. Church Street and W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
Escaped Wayne County inmate arrested in Wake County
Officers in Wayne and Johnston counties have arrested a man who escaped from the Wayne County Detention Center Thursday.
Alamance County Sheriff's daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A grand jury indicted the daughter of Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson on a charge of death by distribution, officials confirmed Thursday. Officials said Emily Robinson, 41, was indicted on the charge in July. Burlington police arrested Robinson in September for possession with intent to...
Deputies ID man shot, killed near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A man died after being shot in Hillsborough, Orange County Sheriff’s Office officials said. Deputies said they responded to a shooting call at the Heritage Apartments in the 200 building of Thomas Burke Drive around 6:40 a.m. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found the 26-year-old...
Man killed in Hillsborough shooting, suspect on the loose
Orange County Sheriff's Office said one person was killed in a shooting that took place just outside of Hillsborough city limits. The suspect is still on the loose.
Visitation underway for fallen Wake County deputy
Law enforcement from different departments across central North Carolina made their presence known at slain Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's visitation on Thursday. Ryan Schmidt, a longtime friend, roommate and training partner of Byrd's, said the fallen deputy was a man who had a heart of gold and a person who was selfless.
2nd man charged in Wake County deputy’s murder; 1 suspect appears in court, DA says
The Wake County DA said Alder Alfonso Marin is the other person who will be charged in the case. He is being held on a federal detainer.
Pistols, rifles, an AK-47, too. Raleigh police buy over 200 guns in drive-up event.
“We want actionable strategies, because we want to make sure if there’s ways to get guns off the street, we want to do that,” said Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson.
Second man expected to be charged in killing of Wake Co. deputy, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. — After a weeklong search, authorities have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a Wake County Sheriff's Office deputy. More arrests are expected, the sheriff's office said. Another man is in federal custody in Forsyth County and is also expected to be charged...
NC correctional officer passes away during training
RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Public Safety reports one of its correctional officers has passed away. Naomi Carroll-Moore passed away on Thursday, according to a media release. Preliminary information indicates that Carroll-Moore, 56, was participating in training on Tuesday at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Officials said sometime after […]
Two men hospitalized following shooting on Omah Street in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Two men were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, from a shooting in Durham. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Omah Street on Friday night. Police said when they arrived, they found the first man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
